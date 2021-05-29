Kevin Smith Cuts the Ribbon at Denver's Mooby Pop-Up

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Kevin Smith, filmmaker and much slimmer Silent Bob, came to Denver on May 28 for the ribbon-cutting at the Mooby's pop-up restaurant and interactive experience at Globe Hall.

"Opening day was a huge success," says Natalie Bellavance, marketing manager of Globe Hall, Larimer Lounge and Lost Lake. "We're grateful to share this unique experience with the Denver community!"

Kevin Smith was squeezing in the appearance amid nonstop movie-making. He flew into Denver International Airport only an hour ahead of the ribbon-cutting, and planned to be in town only until early afternoon, when he'd be carted back up Peña Boulevard to fly out again. But the gathered crowd appreciated the appearance, cheering when the SUV pulled up with Smith in the passenger seat.

Bellavance says that the two-week Mooby's run is almost completely sold out already, with only a few reservations left on certain days. (If you want to snag one of the last remaining slots and place your order for your favorite Moo Meal and Salt Lick Sides, you can still do it — for the time being — on the Mooby's Denver website.) But she suggests that Globe Hall is already looking at other pop-up opportunities.

"The response to this has been amazing," she says. "It's perfect timing. Everyone just wants to get out again and have fun."

For those who know Globe Hall — and most music and BBQ lovers in Denver can count themselves in that number — the place might have suddenly seemed unfamiliar. Mooby's signage was everywhere, as were artifacts from the various View Askew flicks.

Inside Globe Hall, the place looked even more like a movie-Mooby's restaurant, with the interior transformed into a Denver fast-food franchise. You'd almost expect to see Rosario Dawson behind the counter.

But instead, you'd probably see this guy:

Included on the Mooby's menu is the Denver premiere of the Vegan Cock-Smoker sandwich, a buffalo chicken concoction from Hungry Planet. Fans can also buy vegan cookies courtesy of City, O' City, or try their luck at the chocolate-covered pretzels, which are probably safe as long as Brodie Bruce (Jason Lee) isn't involved in any way.

But the buyable bounty isn't limited to lunch. There's merch aplenty to purchase, from a golden Mooby's statue to themed weed jars to signed memorabilia and more.

But the star of the show on opening day was undeniably Kevin Smith, who's managed to create a cinematic universe of his own.

Smith is known in the world of entertainment for being a good guy, a trait on display not only in our interview earlier this week, but at the ribbon-cutting, too. In the middle of recommending that everyone present "light up first, come on in and enjoy some tasty food, and then light up again afterward," he noticed that there was a young kid in the front row. "Okay, well, not everyone," he said, pointing at him. Smith brought the boy up to do the ribbon-cutting for him, to the applause of the crowd.

And then he went and hugged the giant inflatable Silent Bob. And then signed autographs and shook hands and talked generously with his fans. Yeah, Kevin Smith is a good guy who has a lot to be grateful for. The nice thing? He totally knows it.

Globe Hall is hosting the Mooby's pop-up from Friday, May 28, through Sunday, June 6. For snoochie boochie reservations and more information, check out the website.