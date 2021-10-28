Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

See our list of el Día de los Muertos activities here, check our lineup of free things to do here, and keep reading for ten of the best ticketed activities in Denver.
Pueblo Mágico: Border Stories and Madelife Pop-Up Market
Thursday, October 28, 4 to 8 p.m.
Trident Booksellers & Cafe, 940 Pearl Street, Boulder
Filmmaker Linx Selby grew up in two places: Boulder and the remote town of Patagonia in southern Arizona, where she developed the sympathetic feel for border life that compelled her to make the film Pueblo Mágico: Border Stories. The film unfolds in a string of intimate community stories disconnected from modern border realities to give a different interpretation of the region, where cultures mingle. See Pueblo Mágico at the Trident, and at the same time, shop local artisans and vendors at a market hosted by Madelife. Admission is $10 at Eventbrite.
Halloween at Lady Jane
Thursday, October 28, through Saturday, October 30, opening at 4 p.m.
2021 West 32nd Avenue
Have a classy Halloween at Lady Jane in LoHi, where the barkeeps are brewing up extra-spooky special cocktails for three nights of themed costume parties. What’s it going to be? Grass skirts, coconut shells and devil horns for Thursday’s Satanic Tiki night? Bela Lugosi and the Bride of Frankenstein for Classic Horror Film night on Friday? And the choices seem endless for Mario Kart night on Saturday, beginning with Luigi and Princess Peach. Find info here.
Museum of Outdoor Arts October Movie Nights
Hocus Pocus: Thursday, October 28, 6 p.m.
The Addams Family: Friday, October 29, 6 p.m.
Marjorie Park, 6331 South Fiddler's Green Circle, Greenwood Village
Bundle up and bring the family for outdoor October Movie Nights hosted by the Museum of Outdoor Arts in the newly renovated Marjorie Park near Fiddler’s Green. Yard games precede the kid-and-Halloween-friendly film favorites, and Wyly Coyote Concessions will be selling carnival eats and hot drinks as film fans gather under the stars for a laugh and a scare. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and admission starts at $10 (free for children under three); register here.
Celebrate Fifty Years of Tattered Cover
Thursday, October 28, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
It's impossible to imagine the city without Tattered Cover, an institution that got its start in a modest, 1,000-square-foot store in Cherry Creek in 1971. Three years later, Stephen Cogil sold the store to Joyce Meskis, who ushered the independent bookstore into ever-larger spaces over the years before selling a few years ago. And late in 2020, the Tattered Cover was sold to another group, including new CEO Kwame Spearman. Now the Tattered Cover is celebrating its fiftieth birthday at the launch of author (and former Tattered employee) Mark A. Barnhouse’s newest book, Tattered Cover Book Store: A Storied History. Says Spearman: "If you look at what the business has been through in the past eighteen, nineteen months? To be in a position where we’re celebrating the anniversary…setting the business up for another fifty years? It’s really important.” And fun! Barnhouse will be on hand, along with special guests; tickets are $25 and include a copy of the book. Get yours here.
Cabaret De Profundis, or How to Sing While Ugly Crying
Thursday, October 28, 8 p.m., through November 13
Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street
It took a long time for Buntport Theater to finally bring Cabaret De Profundis, or How to Sing While Ugly Crying to the stage in a live performance. The show never opened as planned in the spring of 2020, and while a filmed version was shared over the summer, you haven’t seen the true Cabaret Profundis if you haven’t seen it live. Now’s your chance: A two-person twist on the life of the female ruler Artemisia II of Caria in Asia Minor, who died around 350 BCE, the cabaret-style show unfolds with Hannah Duggan in has-been showgirl drag and composer Nathan Hall at the white baby grand. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and seating is limited, but tickets are pay-what-you-can as a thank-you from Buntport. Reserve yours and learn more here.
B.E.A.T. | Boulder Experiments in Art and Technology!
Opening Reception: Friday, October 29, 5 to 8 p.m.
Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder
Creativity flows freely between right and left brains at the Boulder meetup called Boulder Experiments in Art and Technology (or B.E.A.T.), a loose aggregate of thinkers and doers who connect and collaborate. They’ve now put together an exhibit with a Burning Man maker vibe for the Museum of Boulder. Be the first to check out displays of bioluminescent algae, musical robotics, interactive sound and light installations, and other wizardly wonders on display at the opening, which includes DJ Musa Starseed spinning and quesadillas from the King Como food cart. Reception tickets are $20 at Eventbrite.
Kaidan+: Something Strange and Spectral
Friday, October 29, and Saturday, October 30, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, October 31, 2 p.m.
University Theatre, University Theatre Building, 261 University of Colorado Boulder
Just in time for Halloween (including on Halloween afternoon), CU Boulder’s Department of Theatre and Dance presents Kaidan+, a multicultural round-robin of seven globe-trotting ghost stories performed Kabuki-style against otherworldly sets. See the next generation of actors practice their skills in this elegantly spooky student production; get the show schedule through November 7 and tickets, $22, here.
Broken Box Mime Theater
Above Below: Friday, October 29, and Saturday, October 30, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, October 31, 5 p.m.
Destination Everywhere: Saturday, October 30, and Sunday, October 31, 1 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
The actors of New York City’s Broken Box Mime Theater use physical humor to tell stories without words. Their performances bear little resemblance to classic mime (which, thankfully, remains trapped in a box when they hit the stage), and there’s nary a beret in sight. They’ll be in Boulder this weekend — a happy occurrence for the four Coloradans in the troupe — with two shows, one for adults (Above Below) and one for families with young children (Destination Everywhere). Admission ranges from $25 to $35; find tickets for Above Below here and for Destination Everywhere here.
Dirty Little Secret Halloween Hard Launch Party
Saturday, October 30, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
Weird Touch DJ Shannon von Kelly’s Dirty Little Secret dance party night is kissing its aborted 2020 start goodbye with a hard live launch on Halloween eve at the Merc, made even better by a little help from his friends L.A. Zwicky and WNGDU. Then you can dance the rest of the night away with Dirty Little Secret and the Human Cluster Project at an after-party starting at 1 a.m. on Halloween proper at a secret location. Tickets for both events are $15; RSVP for Dirty Little Secret here and for the after-party here.
Hallow-Tiki Dance Party
Sunday, October 31, 7 p.m. to midnight
Adrift, 218 South Broadway
This second annual dance party will kick off a DJ bumping tropical house music from 7 to 10 p.m.; MC Gee will take over for karaoke until midnight. Other festivities include a costume contest, specialty cocktails, pizza and a Bacardi/Santa Teresa grab bag with swag and a special gift. Tickets are $20 and limited; get yours here.
Know of a great free event in town? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]