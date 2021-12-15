Free Fireworks Shows Return to Downtown Denver on New Year's Eve 2021!

On December 31, 2021, you can again party like it's 1999. Or maybe 2019...
That's because the free fireworks shows in downtown Denver are returning, after a one-year hiatus because of COVID. Visit Denver just announced that the city will again once ring in the new year with two fireworks shows over the 16th Street Mall — one at 9 p.m. and one at midnight. The identical shows will be synched to a music playlist from live DJs stretching a mile along the mall.
You can find out more about the shows and other celebrations downtown here. But in the meantime, relive a pre-pandemic party through this slideshow of the downtown fireworks shows on New Year's Eve 2016.