New Year's Eve: Dozens of Things to Do in Denver December 31

Yes, it's cold outside right now, but there are hot times ahead! While you're buried under blankets, read through our list of some of the best events around on New Year's Eve...and make your reservations fast!
Here are dozens of options:
EVENTS/PARTIES
Denver NYE Black Tie Party: You'll find the longest open bar in Denver at this bash, with six hours of unlimited drinks. There will also be live music from local cover bands and live DJs spinning top 40, EDM, old-school hip-hop, R&B and other classics. The second floor will offer Las Vegas-style casino games and prizes for the top chip holder; the NYE Selfie Room Experience will let you take epic photos before the midnight balloon drop on the main floor. Tickets are $125; get them on eventbrite.
Illuminated Souls NYE: Lumonics is hosting an ecstatic dance ritual manifestation visioning gathering with music by Meta Myth and Naga, performances by the Darshan Dance Company and DJs Rex and Ed Hed. The no-alcohol event runs from 8 p.m. until 1:30 a.m., Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue, $30, lumonics.net.
NYE Bar Crawl: Visit fifteen different bars, each with their own drink specials; many offer free welcome drinks. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., various downtown Denver bars, $29-$39, eventbrite.com.
New Year's Eve Fireworks: Once again, the Downtown Denver Partnership is hosting two fireworks shows on the 16th Street Mall — one at 9 p.m. and one at midnight. The identical fireworks shows will be synched to a music playlist from live DJs along the mall (who'll be playing tunes from 8 p.m. to midnight); each will run for about eight minutes. Find out more at denver.org.
New Year's Eve With Uncle Tim's Cocktails, Rach & Jared and Omnia Events: Comedic hosts, savory and sweet treats, DJ and dancing, an unusual game table, tarot card readings and delicious cocktails! 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., 1150 South Lipan Street, $40 to $80, eventbrite.
Noon Year's Eve: The annual family-friendly celebration runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus. There will be ball drops by the master of ceremonies on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as music, New Year's-themed crafts, treats from the Teaching Kitchen and more. This year's event will be in the museum's seasonal outdoor experience, Snow Days, which includes sock skating, sledding and a snow maze. The Children's Museum is located at 2121 Children's Museum Drive, and the price is $17 for those between 2 and 59, $15 for those one or sixty and above; under one is free. Make a reservation at mychildsmuseum.org.
Resolution Denver 360: Ring in 2023 at the thirteenth annual Resolution NYE, an interactive, all-inclusive 21+ party with an open bar. Available tickets range from $109 to $199, and all include LED party favors, black light paint, festival-style lighting and sound, immersive experiences with photo ops, DJs and a midnight countdown with a giant balloon drop. This year's party starts at 7:30 p.m. for early entry and runs until 2 a.m. at The Brighton — a Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3403 Brighton Boulevard; get tickets on Ticketsauce and more information at resolutiondenver.com.
Roaring 20s New Year's Eve Bash: Say goodbye to 2022 in style with a midnight balloon drop, champagne toast, drinks, dancing, casino games and more, all hosted by Alegre Weddings and Events at the Establishment at Bradburn Village. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Establishment at Bradburn Village, 11885 Bradburn Boulevard, Westminster, 720-782-6004, $65 to $130, eventbrite.
Skate the Lake: Tickets to this family-friendly, non-alcoholic event are $30 and include skate rentals as well as broomball/hockey pick-up games, s'mores and hot chocolate, and glow sticks. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Lake House at Evergreen Lake, 29612 Upper Bear Creek Road, Evergreen, evergreenrecreation.com.
Union Station: The station's great hall, Terminal Bar and Cooper Lounge will be transformed into a luxurious train of old in an Orient Express-themed celebration with live music and food options. 7 p.m., $120-$299, Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, 833-391-0338, denverunionstation.com.
White Rose Gala: The twentieth annual White Rose Gala has a Roaring ’20s Great Gatsby theme, and style, opulence and grace are the only way to swing. 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, $79 to $150, eventbrite.
RESTAURANTS/BARS
American Elm: The five-course prix fixe tasting menu comes with optional full or half wine pairings. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $115-$190, American Elm, 4132 West 38th Avenue, 720-749-3186, amelm.com.
Apple Blossom: Dig into caviar and champagne in addition to the regular menu. Seating starts at 5 p.m., Apple Blossom (inside Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver) 822 18th Street, 303-301-8999, appleblossomdenver.com.
Avanti Boulder: The food hall keeps it simple with no cover and no reservations, just dancing and holiday cocktails. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., free admission, Avanti Boulder, 1401 Pearl Street, Boulder, 720-343-7757, boulder.avantifandb.com.
Avanti Denver: Brave what are sure to be massive crowds for an open bar and midnight toast. 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $90, Avanti Denver, 3200 Pecos Street, 720-269-4778, avantifandb.com.
The Bar Car: The classic dive is offering free bubbles at midnight to all guests. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., free admission, The Bar Car, 819 Colorado Boulevard, 720-524-8099, denverbarcar.com.
Bar Red: Enjoy the full menu plus live music from Ruste Juxx and special guests. 9 p.m., $25, Bar Red, 437 West Colfax Avenue, 309-490-4966, facebook.com.
The Bindery: The candle-lit celebration includes a five-course prix fixe menu and a free glass of bubbly. 7 p.m., $150, 1817 Central Street, 303-993-2364, exploretock.com.
Bistro Vendôme: Enjoy the last NYE at the iconic restaurant's current location; order the prix fixe or full regular menu. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $75 and up, Bistro Vendôme, 1420 Larimer Street, 303-825-3232, bistrovendome.com.
Cattivella: Order from the special NYE menu or the Italian mainstay's regular menu and you'll go home with free black-eyed peas and a recipe to cook them for luck in 2023. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $75-$105, Cattivella, 10195 East 29th Drive, 303-645-3779, cattivelladenver.com.
Centro Mexican Kitchen: Enjoy a four-course prix fixe dinner with optional wine and cocktail pairings. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $62 and up, Centro Mexican Kitchen, 950 Pearl Street, Boulder, 303-442-7771, centromexican.com.
Citizen Rail: Vegan mushroom Bolognese shares space with veal and lobster on this NYE prix fixe menu. 5-11 p.m., $125, Citizen Rail, 1899 16th Street, 303-323-0017, citizenrail.com.
Corrida: Show up for a free cocktail, dancing and midnight toast, or go whole hog with a luxe tasting menu and wine pairings. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $20-$250, Corrida, 1023 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-1333, opentable.com.
El Five: The same four-course dinner will be served on New Year's Eve and Day, so don't fret if you can't snag NYE reservations. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $125-$180, El Five, 2930 Umatilla Street, 303-524-9193, ediblebeats.com/el-five.
Fire Restaurant & Lounge: Dine in the dining room, party on the rooftop patio. Seating starts at 4 p.m., party 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $50-$500, The ART Hotel, 1201 Broadway, 303-572-8000, thearthotel.com.
FlyteCo Tower: The Catch Me If You Can-themed bash includes games and grub. 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $89-$1,080, FlyteCo Tower, 3120 Uinta Street, 720-708-8833, flytecotower.com.
The Fort: Three courses and cannon blasts are on the prix fixe menu. $72-$78, The Fort,
19192 Highway 8, Morrison, 303-697-4771, thefort.com.
Frasca Food and Wine: Get on the reservation wait list for this five-course dinner. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $250, Frasca Food and Wine, 1738 Pearl Street, Boulder, 303-442-6966, exploretock.com.
Glo Noodle House: Enjoy a whopping nine courses at dinner; beverage pairings are optional. 6 and 8:30 p.m., $65-$110, Glo Noodle House, 4450 West 38th Avenue, 303-993-4180, exploretock.com.
Holidaily Brewing Co.: The four-course beer-pairing dinner is entirely gluten-free and can be made dairy-free on request. 6-8 p.m., $70, 801 Brickyard Circle, Golden, 303-278-2337, eventbrite.com.
Humboldt Kitchen & Bar: Expect a special NYE menu and free glass of champagne with purchase of an entree. Seating starts at 5 p.m., Humboldt Kitchen & Bar, 1700 Humboldt Street, 303-813-1700, humboldtkitchenandbar.com.
Il Posto: The NYE menu includes a whole red snapper with salsa verde that serves three. Starts at 5 p.m., Il Posto, 2601 Larimer Street, 303-394-0100, ilpostodenver.com.
Jax Fish House: All locations are offering a four-course prix fixe seafood dinner. $85, Jax Fish House, three Denver and Boulder locations, jaxfishhouse.com.
Kachina Cantina: The NYE special includes mole negro-rubbed rib-eye with chimichurri butter and grilled lemon asparagus. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $32, Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee Street, 720-460-2728, kachinadenver.com.
La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal: The restaurant is roasting a whole pig and four cow heads to ring in the new year; the cost includes roasted veggies, salsas, tortillas and beer, mezcal and prosecco for two. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $95 for two, La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, 2233 Larimer Street, 720-519-1060, eventbrite.com.
Le Bilboquet: Call the fancy Frenchy restaurant to book your table for its four-course menu. 5 p.m. or 8 p.m., $135-$195, Le Bilboquet, 299 St. Paul Street, 303-835-9999, lebilboquetdenver.com.
License No. 1: Dressed-to-impress guests get live music from Von Disco, a champagne toast and late-night bites. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $25, 2115 13th Street (inside Hotel Boulderado), Boulder, 303-443-0486, license1boulderado.com.
Linger: Enjoy an international four-course menu with optional creative cocktails. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $75-$115, Linger, 2030 West 30th Avenue, 303-993-3120, ediblebeats.com/linger.
Local Jones: The NYE menu includes luxe one-night-only specials. Live music starts at 9:30 p.m. Seating starts at 5 p.m., Local Jones (inside Halcyon Hotel), 249 Columbine Street, 720-772-5022, halcyonhotelcherrycreek.com.
Mercury Cafe: Ring in the New Year with the annual erotic poetry festival followed by dancing and live music. 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $15-$50, Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street, 303-294-9258, mercurycafe.com.
Misfit Snackbar: Indulge in classy caviar, champagne and crunchy fried chicken. Seating starts at 6 p.m., $72, Misfit Snackbar (inside Middleman), 3401 East Colfax Avenue, 201-679-7079, instagram.com/misfitsnackbar.
Noble Riot: Learn to saber a wine bottle before settling in with champagne and fried chicken. Starts at 5 p.m., $30 and up, Noble Riot, 1336 27th Street, 303-993-5330, nobleriot.com.
Nocturne: Indulge in a multi-course dinner with live jazz, or opt for music only in the bar. Seating starts at 6 p.m., $65-$225, Nocturne, 1330 27th Street, 303-295-3333, nocturnejazz.com.
Noisette: The French eatery's five-course meal is offered in vegetarian and meat options. Seating starts at 5:30 p.m., $175 and up, Noisette, 3254 Navajo Street, 720-769-8103, noisettedenver.com.
Oak at Fourteenth: Reservations are a must for the five-course Scandinavian-inspired NYE menu. 5-10 p.m., $85 and up, Oak at Fourteenth, 1400 Pearl Street, Boulder, 303-444-3622, oakatfourteenth.com.
Ocean Prime: The NYE special is sea bass with blue crab, asparagus and lemon-herb wine sauce. Seating starts at 2 p.m., Ocean Prime, 1665 Larimer Street, 303-825-3663 and 8000 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village, 303-552-3000, ocean-prime.com.
Ophelia's: The former brothel offers a limited (but fun!) menu along with a Y2K dance party with DJs and dance performances. Dinner seating starts at 5 p.m., show doors at 8 p.m., $48 and up, Ophelia's, 1215 20th Street, 303-993-8023, opheliasdenver.com.
Panzano: The five-course tasting menu includes pasta with truffles and surf and turf. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $75, Panzano, 909 17th Street, 303-296-3525, panzano-denver.com.
Perdida: The Mexican spot is serving a four-course menu as well as free ice luge shots and a specialty champagne list. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $100, Perdida, 1066 South Gaylord Street, 303-529-1365, perdidakitchen.com.
Point Easy: The laid-back joint is offering its regular menu plus a few specials for dinner and a late-night menu from 10 p.m. to midnight. Reservations aren't required but are recommended. Seating starts at 5; 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Point Easy, 2000 East 28th Avenue, 303-233-5656, pointeasydenver.com.
The Post Chicken & Beer: All Post locations have afternoon à la carte menus that include half-price beer flights. Seating starts at 4 p.m., The Post Chicken & Beer, five Denver and Boulder-area locations, postchickenandbeer.com.
Postino: The wine bar is offering a mix-and-match board of its popular bruschetta plus a bottle of premium bubbles. 5 p.m.-12 a.m., $50, Postino, three Denver-area locations, postinowinecafe.com.
Primitive Beer: The taproom will be pouring cellared and reserve Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen bottles all afternoon. 12-6 p.m., free admission, Primitive Beer, 2025 Ionosphere Street, Longmont, primitive.beer.com.
Root Down: The NYE menu is four courses of creative offerings; the price includes tax and tip. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $105-$150, Root Down, 1600 West 33rd Avenue, 303-993-4200, ediblebeats.com/root-down.
Seven Grand: The bar's NYE whiskey tasting includes Macallan 12, 15 and 18 years, plus the recently released Harmony Collection. 6-7:30 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m., $75, Seven Grand, 1855 Blake Street, 720-863-8975, eventbrite.com.
Spice Trade Brewery: The brewery's NYE celebration includes a five-course beer dinner and tour (and samples!) of its barrel-aging program. 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $125, Spice Trade Brewery, 8775 East Orchard Road, 720-710-9508, spicetradebrewing.com.
Spuntino: The Italian restaurant's six-course prix fixe menu includes spectacular wine pairings. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $125, Spuntino, 2639 West 32nd Avenue, 303-433-0949, spuntinodenver.com.
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen: Eat dinner early with the kitchen's prix fixe menu; it's also offering a short list of à la carte items. 5-8:30 p.m., $125, Sullivan Scrap Kitchen, 1740 East 17th Avenue, 720-242-6292, sullivanscrapkitchen.com.
Sunday Vinyl: Join the wait list for the sold-out, all-you-can-drink disco. 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $125, Sunday Vinyl, 1803 16th Street Mall, 720-738-1803, exploretock.com.
Swanky's Vittles and Libations: There's no cover for a night that includes a champagne toast and party favors. Free admission, Swanky's Vittles and Libations, 1938 Blake Street, 720-483-9699, swankys.com.
Tamayo: New Year's Eve starts early with bottomless brunch in the morning, or opt for a three-course dinner menu and complimentary champagne toast. Brunch 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner 5-11 p.m., $42 and up, Tamayo, 1400 Larimer Street, 720-946-1433, eattamayo.com.
Tavernetta: Reserve a table for a four-course dinner and optional wine pairing. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $150-$298, Tavernetta, 1880 16th Street Mall, 720-605-1889, exploretock.com.
Toro: Fuel up with bottomless brunch or splurge on a special à la carte menu for dinner. Brunch 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m., $40 and up, Toro, 150 Clayton Lane, 303-253-3000, torodenver.com.
Uchi: Reservations are required for Uchi's NYE omakase service. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $335 for two, Uchi, 2500 Lawrence Street, 303-572-8000, uchidenver.com.
Water Grill: The seafood house's four-course menu (with optional wine pairings) is all ocean fare. Seating starts at 5:30 p.m., $135-$185, Water Grill, 1691 Market Street, 303-727-5711, watergrill.com.
Woodie Fisher: The five-course menu includes plenty of fish and a champagne toast. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $125, Woodie Fisher, 1999 Chestnut Place, 720-643-1909, woodiefisher.com.
The Woods: This celebration includes one cocktail and appetizers, but its best offering is the spectacular city view from its rooftop patio. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $60, the Woods (inside the Source), 3330 Brighton Boulevard, 720-467-6913, thesourcehotel.com.
HOTELS
Catbird Hotel: The rare no-reservations-required NYE event on the hotel rooftop also boasts free entry. 7 p.m.-12 a.m., free admission, Catbird Hotel, 3770 Walnut Street, 720-990-5555, theredbarber.com.
The Crawford Hotel: The NYE package includes tickets to Union Station's celebration starting at 8 p.m., New Year's Day breakfast and late checkout. $499 and up, The Crawford Hotel (inside Union Station), 1701 Wynkoop Street, 833-391-0338, thecrawfordhotel.com.
Halcyon: Book a room on NYE and get champagne (including the flutes), a $50 in-room dining credit and party favors. Halcyon, 245 Columbine Street, 844-281-9543, halcyonhotelcherrycreek.com.
The Rally Hotel: Bottomless bites and beverages are on offer along with roaming entertainment and stellar views of downtown fireworks. 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., The Rally Hotel, 1600 20th Street, 833-681-0717, eventbrite.com.
Thompson Denver: The Paris-themed package includes a seven-course dinner at Chez Maggy, admission to hotel bars and Parisian-themed experiences, overnight accommodations and valet parking for two. Dinner seating starts at 5 p.m., $1,400, Thompson Denver, 1616 Market Street, 800-233-1234, hyatt.com.
These listings are also in the December 22 issue of Westword; the deadline was December 14.