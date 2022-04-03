Support Us

Comment of the Day

Reader: Does NFTs Stand for Neurons That Fail System?

April 3, 2022 8:10AM

Chris Dyer
Colorado is becoming a capital of cryptocurrency, with Governor Jared Polis pushing the possibilities for the state. In Denver, some galleries and artists are getting in on the game by creating NFTs.

This week, Conor McCormick-Cavanagh profiled the Galaktic Gang, whose collection of 5,500 gangsters sold out fast. But still, some readers wonder what it's all about — and in their comments on a Westword Facebook post of our "Art of the Deal" story, others offer answers. Says Joseph:
 Anytime anyone says that they do know about NFTs, thinks they're stupid, and explains why, some tech bro always responds with "No, you still don't REALLY understand NFTs."

I'm sure those other galleries understand what NFTs are just fine. They just think they're BS and the artist in question refuses to accept that as a valid criticism.
Suggests Christopher:
The art of money laundering.
Adds Wesley:
NFTs are about the wealthy dodging taxes. No more, no less.
Responds Sten:
How much money have you raised for charity or donated? My guess is not even on the same level. I can thank crypto and NFTs. So you should check yourself. You can’t handle new tech, and call it out because you didn't take the time to understand.
Offers Tyler: 
That picture is the definition of a brainwashing.
Adds Jay: 
I tried reading it, till I read "tech guru."
Concludes Jonathan: 
If you're wasting your money on NFT stuff, then you're experiencing NTFS (Neurons That Fail Syndrome).
What do you think about NFTs? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
