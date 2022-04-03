Reader: Does NFTs Stand for Neurons That Fail System?

This week, Conor McCormick-Cavanagh profiled the Galaktic Gang, whose collection of 5,500 gangsters sold out fast. But still, some readers wonder what it's all about — and in their comments on a Westword Facebook post of our "Art of the Deal" story, others offer answers. Says Joseph:
Anytime anyone says that they do know about NFTs, thinks they're stupid, and explains why, some tech bro always responds with "No, you still don't REALLY understand NFTs."Suggests Christopher:
I'm sure those other galleries understand what NFTs are just fine. They just think they're BS and the artist in question refuses to accept that as a valid criticism.
The art of money laundering.Adds Wesley:
NFTs are about the wealthy dodging taxes. No more, no less.Responds Sten:
How much money have you raised for charity or donated? My guess is not even on the same level. I can thank crypto and NFTs. So you should check yourself. You can’t handle new tech, and call it out because you didn't take the time to understand.Offers Tyler:
That picture is the definition of a brainwashing.Adds Jay:
I tried reading it, till I read "tech guru."Concludes Jonathan:
If you're wasting your money on NFT stuff, then you're experiencing NTFS (Neurons That Fail Syndrome).What do you think about NFTs? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]