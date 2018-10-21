Off-Center's Bite Size Serves Up Theater at BookBar

New York in the 1960s was a hotbed of theatrical exploration. Rents were manageable, and everywhere you went, artists were using odd spaces for performances — lofts, bars, churches, coffeehouses — and the streets for improvisational happenings. Everything could be theater, and theater could be just about anything. You might see a group of actors writhing around the stage, wordless — or if there were words, they weren’t connected. An actor might leap over you and the chair you sat in or release a couple of live rats at your feet. In one piece, the actors made A Quick Nut Bread to Make Your Mouth Water, courtesy of playwright William M. Hoffman, and served pieces to the audience. There was lots of nudity. People copulated on stage. (I like imagining the auditions: “We really love your work, but can you perform six nights a week and for the matinee?”)

In the last couple of years, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts’s Off-Center has staged two site-specific immersion projects. An actor led me across an empty sky over a carpet of stars in Sweet & Lucky two years ago, and I ended this year’s The Wild Party dancing with a handsome Arab. Both events were enchanting, but they felt top-down and very expensive. Now comes Bite-Size, an evening of micro-theater also sponsored by the Denver Center, which is far more in the spirit of the iconoclastic ’60s.