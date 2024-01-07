 Opinion: Denver Looks Lame on Married at First Sight | Westword
Reader: Married at First Sight Makes Denver Residents Look Lame

"Almost like marrying someone without knowing them at all is a bad idea or something..."
January 7, 2024
Clare and Cameron after their wedding...on the day they met
Clare and Cameron after their wedding...on the day they met
After a quick holiday break, Married at First Sight returned on January 3, with the not-exactly-shocking revelation that Clare and Cameron have decided to divorce after 31 days of marriage. The couple called it quits in a very public fashion during the group's one-month anniversary dinner.

This was the eleventh episode of the Denver-based season of the reality TV show. Clare and Cameron are the third failed pairing out of the five original couples, and there are a whopping twelve episodes still left.

Hannah Metzger has watched each one so far, then recapped the action. And in their Facebook comments, readers have plenty of comments of their own about the show. Says Neil:
Almost like marrying someone without knowing them at all is a bad idea or something...
Adds Billie:
Such a shocking development of strangers getting married knowing NOTHING about that stranger and divorcing very shortly after. So shocking!
Responds Marilyn:
I don't know why these people waste everyone's time. They agree to get married to a stranger. What do they expect? Then they give up or don't try. They need to grow up.
Suggests Michael:
Any psychologist advising two people to do what it takes to keep going with a made-for-TV wedding should be sanctioned for professional misconduct.
Observes Suzanne:
This season of MAFS has been a train wreck; it’s like the “Island of Misfit Toys.”
Offers Edward:
I would have been a much better choice for this show. These people aren't even from Denver. Buncha New York village- ass posers.
Replies Amy:
Wondering why some of these people were even picked — there had to have been better people in the mix to choose from. Is Denver this lame?
And then there's this from Eric:
Starting to wonder if Westword will engage in relevant journalism ever again?
Have you been watching the Denver season of Married at First Sight? What do you think it says about this city? Leave a comment or email your thoughts to [email protected].
