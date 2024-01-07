Reader: Married at First Sight Makes Denver Residents Look Lame

This was the eleventh episode of the Denver-based season of the reality TV show. Clare and Cameron are the third failed pairing out of the five original couples, and there are a whopping twelve episodes still left.
Hannah Metzger has watched each one so far, then recapped the action. And in their Facebook comments, readers have plenty of comments of their own about the show. Says Neil:
Almost like marrying someone without knowing them at all is a bad idea or something...Adds Billie:
Such a shocking development of strangers getting married knowing NOTHING about that stranger and divorcing very shortly after. So shocking!Responds Marilyn:
I don't know why these people waste everyone's time. They agree to get married to a stranger. What do they expect? Then they give up or don't try. They need to grow up.Suggests Michael:
Any psychologist advising two people to do what it takes to keep going with a made-for-TV wedding should be sanctioned for professional misconduct.Observes Suzanne:
This season of MAFS has been a train wreck; it’s like the “Island of Misfit Toys.”Offers Edward:
I would have been a much better choice for this show. These people aren't even from Denver. Buncha New York village- ass posers.Replies Amy:
Wondering why some of these people were even picked — there had to have been better people in the mix to choose from. Is Denver this lame?And then there's this from Eric:
Starting to wonder if Westword will engage in relevant journalism ever again?Have you been watching the Denver season of Married at First Sight? What do you think it says about this city? Leave a comment or email your thoughts to [email protected].