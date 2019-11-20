 


    Herban Planet
4
Oprah being Oprah.
Oprah being Oprah.
Tommaso Boddi / Stringer

Oprah and BFF Gayle King Are Coming to Denver

Ana Campbell | November 20, 2019 | 10:56am
The unofficial queen of the world and her best friend are coming to Denver in 2020.

Oprah will bring her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour supporting Weight Watchers (now called Weight Watchers Reimagined) to the Pepsi Center on March 7, 2020. The talk-show queen will be interviewed on stage by Gayle King, her famous BFF and co-host of CBS This Morning.

Oprah owns a stake in the weight-loss program, which earlier this year reported weak earnings. No doubt the tour, which hits nine U.S. cities next year, will drum up support for Weight Watchers.

According to a press release, the tour will motivate audiences "to make 2020 a year of renewal," offering goal-setting workshops, motivational speakers, dance classes, a guest appearance by Julianne Hough of Dancing With the Stars fame, lunch and more.

Tickets are on sale now at pepsicenter.com and livenation.com.

 
Ana Campbell has been Westword's managing editor since 2016. She has worked at magazines and newspapers around the country, picking up a few awards along the way for her writing and editing. She grew up in south Texas.

