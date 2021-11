Denver Film Festival 2021 Must-See Pick for November 9: Paris, 13th District

Paris, 13th DistrictDirected by Jacques Audiard4:15 p.m. Tuesday, November 9AMC House 4Matt Campbell seesas "very millennial. It's about twenty-somethings figuring things out, navigating their love lives in Paris."The cast includes NoƩmie Merlant, known to art-house audiences for her memorable turn in 2019's strikingCampbell points out that Merlant's directorial debut,, is also in the DFF lineup; click for details about screening times on November 11 and 12.As for the three main characters in, they're "involved in a love triangle," he notes. "It's based on some different short stories that are intertwined, and there's this kind of arrested-development thing going on: being young in the big city and having a crummy job, but having big dreams and hopes of getting caught up in that funny thing called love."Here's the trailer forClick for ticket information and more details about the 44th Denver Film Festival , including how to access some selections online.