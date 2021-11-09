Support Us

Denver Film Festival 2021 Must-See Pick for November 9: Paris, 13th District

November 9, 2021 6:00AM

An image from Paris, 13th District.
An image from Paris, 13th District. YouTube
Denver Film Festival artistic director Matt Campbell is again offering his must-see picks for each day of the event, which continues through November 14. Keep reading to get his take on the selection for Tuesday, November 9: Paris, 13th District.

Paris, 13th District/Les Olympiades
Directed by Jacques Audiard
4:15 p.m. Tuesday, November 9
AMC House 4

Matt Campbell sees Paris, 13th District as "very millennial. It's about twenty-somethings figuring things out, navigating their love lives in Paris."

The cast includes Noémie Merlant, known to art-house audiences for her memorable turn in 2019's striking Portrait of a Lady on Fire. Campbell points out that Merlant's directorial debut, Mi Iubita, Mon Amour, is also in the DFF lineup; click for details about screening times on November 11 and 12.

As for the three main characters in Paris, 13th District, they're "involved in a love triangle," he notes. "It's based on some different short stories that are intertwined, and there's this kind of arrested-development thing going on: being young in the big city and having a crummy job, but having big dreams and hopes of getting caught up in that funny thing called love."

Here's the trailer for Paris, 13th District:
Click for ticket information and more details about the 44th Denver Film Festival, including how to access some selections online.
