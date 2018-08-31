Review: Two Spooky Solos Make Magic at Pirate Contemporary Art

Since Pirate moved to its current location in Lakewood's 40 West Arts District last summer, it hasn’t attracted the kind of foot traffic that it did when it was based in the more convenient Navajo Street Art District. But while some Denver-centric souls might suffer nosebleeds were they forced to venture into the suburbs, Pirate is worth the trip: Every show I've seen at the new space has been sensational. Regardless of the low turnout, the Pirates themselves are holding to the high art standards for which the co-op is known.

That's exemplified by two strong solos there now, which accidentally resonate with one another.

In the Associates Space at the front, the elegant, spare Ruminate: New Work by Chrissy Espinoza consists of only five large digital photos, all printed on sheets of aluminum. The metal sheets contribute to the luminous qualities of the photos, which record scenes that were carefully staged by the artist. Each includes a man dressed entirely in black, with his face and head covered. For Espinoza, the disguised figure represents a shadow, which stands in for a negative thought that she’s had about herself and is seeking to escape. Depictions of eggs are subtly inserted in some of the photos; Espinoza explains that in Wiccan thought, eggs have the power to absorb negativity, and they are here to fight the shadows.