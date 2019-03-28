Ralph Bakshi's American Pop Coming to DiNK in April

The Denver Independent Comic & Art Expo just filled in the rest of its guest roster for this year's event at the McNichols Building April 13-14, the fourth official DiNK, and the already impressive lineup has gotten even more impressive.

In collaboration with Alamo Drafthouse Sloan's Lake, DiNK will celebrate the legacy of alternative filmmaker Ralph Bakshi, creator of Wizards, Fritz the Cat, Lord of the Rings and Cool World. The climax of the weekend will be a screening of Bakshi's American Pop, one of the most ambitious animated projects ever made that's been touted as a "rock-star epic, a cartoon movie for and about grown-ups."

Tickets are on sale now; fans can secure their seats with a $15 reservation voucher that includes the American Pop screening at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, along with a Q&A with Ralph Bakshi (simulcast) and Edward Bakshi and a limited edition Bakshi print.