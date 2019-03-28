 


4
Ralph Bakshi released American Pop in 1981.EXPAND
Ralph Bakshi's American Pop Coming to DiNK in April

Westword Staff | March 28, 2019 | 4:29pm
The Denver Independent Comic & Art Expo just filled in the rest of its guest roster for this year's event at the McNichols Building April 13-14, the fourth official DiNK, and the already impressive lineup has gotten even more impressive.

In collaboration with Alamo Drafthouse Sloan's Lake, DiNK will celebrate the legacy of alternative filmmaker Ralph Bakshi, creator of Wizards, Fritz the Cat, Lord of the Rings and Cool World. The climax of the weekend will be a screening of Bakshi's American Pop, one of the most ambitious animated projects ever made that's been touted as a "rock-star epic, a cartoon movie for and about grown-ups."

Tickets are on sale now; fans can secure their seats with a $15 reservation voucher that includes the American Pop screening at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, along with a Q&A with Ralph Bakshi (simulcast) and Edward Bakshi and a limited edition Bakshi print.

Other stars who'll come out at DiNK include Denis Kitchen, Alex de Campi, Josh Bayer, Keef Cross, Cachet and zine-maker Carrie McNinch, along with street artists Mike Graves, Lindee Zimmer, DINKC, Ladies Fancywork Society and Tukeone, as well as Seattle nerd rocker Kirby Krackle.

Get tickets and find out more at dinkdenver.com.

