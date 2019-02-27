RedLine Announces New Grant for Denver Artists

RedLine has announced the INSITE fund, a grant program for artists around the Front Range.

Local creatives often gripe about the lack of funding for individual artists in the city and state.

Sure, there's the money collected by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District tax, but that goes to support cultural institutions and educational nonprofits — not solo practitioners. And much of the funding that Denver offers is earmarked for nonprofits and arts educators. That's great, but it doesn't do much for artists and arts collectives that don't run their own organizations.

Now they have an option: RedLine Contemporary Art Center just announced the INSITE fund, which will offer grants of up to $5,000 to support individual visual artists and arts collectives in Denver and across the Front Range.