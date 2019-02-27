RedLine Announces New Grant for Denver Artists

Local creatives often gripe about the lack of funding for individual artists in the city and state.
Sure, there's the money collected by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District tax, but that goes to support cultural institutions and educational nonprofits — not solo practitioners. And much of the funding that Denver offers is earmarked for nonprofits and arts educators. That's great, but it doesn't do much for artists and arts collectives that don't run their own organizations.
Now they have an option: RedLine Contemporary Art Center just announced the INSITE fund, which will offer grants of up to $5,000 to support individual visual artists and arts collectives in Denver and across the Front Range.
The funding, which totals $60,000 in this inaugural round, comes from a regional regranting program of the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.
Here's how RedLine describes the program:
Funded projects will challenge traditional notions of the visual arts. The INSITE Fund will specifically support public facing visual arts projects that take place beyond the studio, museum, art center or traditional gallery setting. The fund is focused on making visible often unseen and under-supported artistic activity, and to cultivate engaged communities around the work.
The outcome of each granting cycle seeks to reflect Northern Colorado’s diverse artist community—culturally, economically and geographically through the support of projects that expand and enhance audiences’ relationship to the visual arts field.
Projects must take place within an 80 mile radius of Denver. Geographic boundaries for grant funding are Fort Collins to the North, Colorado Springs to the South, Limon to the East, and Frisco/HWY 9 to the West.
The recipients of the grants will be determined by a panel of local artists and curators including Derrick Velasquez, Neil Ramsay, Adriana Corral, Cortney Lane Stell and Justin Anthony.
The application process opens on Friday, March 1; applications are due by June 3. The winners will be announced in September.
Learn more at an informational session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. For more information in the meantime, go to RedLine's website.
