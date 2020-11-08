 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us

Recommended For You

4
| Comment of the Day |

Reader: People With Money Get Offended and Money Talks?

Westword Staff | November 8, 2020 | 7:14am
Jolt's mural in progress at Crush Walls 2020.EXPAND
Jolt's mural in progress at Crush Walls 2020.
Kyle Harris
AA

Crush Walls prides itself on being a censorship-free mural festival, and it's raised plenty of controversies over the years, both on the walls and off. Most recently, they involve the whitewashing of a 2020 painting created by Jolt on the American Bonded building.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

In his piece, Jolt had blasted the RiNo Art District, street artist Pat Milbery and developer Ken Wolf for their role in gentrification, but all that's gone now. "Personally, it looks as if it was done in a hurry," says Jolt. "Whoever did it spilled paint all over the ground."

The culprit has not been identified, but in comments on the Westword Facebook post of our Jolt mural vandalism story, readers raise a number of suspicions. Says Chase:

Sad to see one artist destroy another artist's work

Suggests Charlie:

People with money got offended and money talks?

Notes Gordon:

The fact that a Denver OG got covered for speaking cold hard truths shows the wimps that are in charge of shit in that cesspool RiNo are too sensitive to run anything

Adds Jennifer:

Maybe they’d like it better if people organize protests and walk up and down Larimer from about Park Avenue to  29th and YELL AT THE GENTRIFIERS while they all eat outside....

But Hector counters:

JOLT is part of gentrification.

And Dave concludes:

Please re-paint it or something similar. Don't let the assholes win.

What do you think of the changes in RiNo? Crush Walls? Jolt's work? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.