Rockies Throw Online Opening Day Food-Bank Fundraiser Bash

You wouldn't want to miss out on the purple party — even if it's online.

No Denver holiday is bigger than Rockies Opening Day.

This year's was scheduled for Friday, April 3. But with a stay-at-home order in effect, big gatherings canceled and Major League Baseball's season delayed to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Colorado Rockies Foundation is instead throwing a Stay at Home Opener at 2 p.m. that day.

The virtual game, which will be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet and the Rockies website, will include some of the greatest innings in Rockies' opening-day history, along with commentary from Rockies players and coaches. There will even be pre-game ceremonies, all the in-between inning fun and a seventh inning stretch...right from your couch.

And through it all, the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club Foundation will host an online fundraiser called Feed the Rockies.

“These are unprecedented times for food banks across Colorado and Wyoming,” explains Food Bank of the Rockies President and CEO Erin Pulling. “We are seeing a doubling in those who need food assistance as a result of COVID-19, and we are proud to have the Colorado Rockies’ leadership step up to contribute funds to aid in our response. Food banks across Colorado and Wyoming are shifting their operations to better serve the needs of our community, including drive-through mobile pantries and innovative partnerships. We are able to help our neighbors receive food at these difficult times, thanks to community support from organizations like the Colorado Rockies Foundation.”

Fans can donate at rockies.com/feedtherockies, and the goundation will match all donations up to $300,000. Proceeds will go to Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, Community Food Share, Food Bank for Larimer County, Food Bank of the Rockies and Weld Food Bank, all in Colorado and Wyoming.

“This event was a culmination of several different ideas and desires swirling around us right now. We wanted to extend our foundation’s assistance in one of the most critical areas of need right now, and that’s in making sure people can get access to food for themselves and their families,” said Rockies Owner/Chairman and CEO Dick Monfort in a statement announcing the event. “We wanted our fans to have some sort of Opening Day here in Colorado, because it is always such a holiday for our city, state and region, and we wanted to make it a safe celebration for all. So the Rockies Foundation is very pleased to partner with the food banks in Colorado and Wyoming for this special ‘Stay at Home Opener’ Feed the Rockies fundraising event, as we team up to help our community and enjoy some baseball while we’re at it.”