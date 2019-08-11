 


    Herban Planet
Are You Tough Enough for Marigold Rockmount Shirts? The Stones Are.
Are You Tough Enough for Marigold Rockmount Shirts? The Stones Are.

Patricia Calhoun | August 11, 2019 | 8:03am
We know where the Rolling Stones played August 10 — Mile High Stadium is still shaking — and what the Rolling Stones drank when they stopped in at Williams & Graham, and that they ate pasta at Lo Stella. And now we know what they might be wearing as they leave town: Nathaniel Rateliff and Chris Tetzeli gave members of the band custom-made Marigold Project Rockmount shirts before Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats opened the show for the Stones.

Inspired, keyboardist Matt Clifford, a longtime Mike Jagger collaborator, visited the Rockmount Ranch Wear store at 1626 Wazee Street and bought a jacket and more shirts, according to Rockmount's Steve Weil.

Rateliff established the Marigold Project in 2017 to support community and nonprofit organizations working on issues of economic and social justice. “My dad and I planted marigolds as ground cover,” Rateliff wrote in a letter to his fans at the time, explaining the project's name. “Marigolds do their fair share in feeding nectar to beneficial insects. They keep pests away, they taste good and they bloom like crazy. I think it’s a great metaphor for the work that I want to support.” In the Marigold Project's first year, it gave grants totaling $100,000. Purchases of merch on the Marigold site today benefit various groups, including Boulder-based Western Resource Advocates.

Founded by “Papa Jack” Weil in LoDo eighty years ago, Rockmount Ranch Wear made its name with the first snap-button shirts, which have been worn by everyone from Elvis to Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Eric Clapton, Robert Redford, Ronald Reagan and, yes, ladies and gentlemen: The Rolling Stones.

No Rockmount in sight on the stage August 10.
Brandon Marshall
 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

