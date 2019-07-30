RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World Tour Sashays Into Denver

The one, the only Yvie Oddly.

Denver's drag scene has had a monumental year, with Mile High queen Yvie Oddly taking the crown in RuPaul's Drag Race, season eleven.

To celebrate, the official RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World Tour will be coming to Denver, bringing Oddly back to her hometown stage, along with Aquaria, Detox, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Naomi Smalls, Violet Chachki and season eleven Drag Race stars Plastique Tiara and Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo.

The tour starts in September and will run through November, hitting 47 cities.

It stops in Denver at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 14, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis Street in the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Tickets run $52 to $62 and are available at AXS. For more information, go to the Voss Events website.