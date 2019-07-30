 


    Herban Planet
4
The one, the only Yvie Oddly.
The one, the only Yvie Oddly.
Garrett Spradlin/Photo-og-raphy

RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World Tour Sashays Into Denver

Kyle Harris | July 30, 2019 | 8:36am
AA

Denver's drag scene has had a monumental year, with Mile High queen Yvie Oddly taking the crown in RuPaul's Drag Race, season eleven.

To celebrate, the official RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World Tour will be coming to Denver, bringing Oddly back to her hometown stage, along with Aquaria, Detox, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Naomi Smalls, Violet Chachki and season eleven Drag Race stars Plastique Tiara and Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo.

The tour starts in September and will run through November, hitting 47 cities.

It stops in Denver at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 14, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis Street in the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Tickets run $52 to $62 and are available at AXS. For more information, go to the Voss Events website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

