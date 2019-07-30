RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World Tour Sashays Into Denver

Denver's drag scene has had a monumental year, with Mile High queen Yvie Oddly taking the crown in RuPaul's Drag Race, season eleven.
To celebrate, the official RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World Tour will be coming to Denver, bringing Oddly back to her hometown stage, along with Aquaria, Detox, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Naomi Smalls, Violet Chachki and season eleven Drag Race stars Plastique Tiara and Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo.
The tour starts in September and will run through November, hitting 47 cities.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
It stops in Denver at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 14, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis Street in the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Tickets run $52 to $62 and are available at AXS. For more information, go to the Voss Events website.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!