Rising Comedy Star Headlines Denver Improv This Weekend

Calling in from an airport in the United Kingdom after wrapping up a whirlwind run at four different theaters, Sam Morrison is as sharp as ever. The Brooklyn-based comedian and writer has been making waves in the comedy scene, earning such accolades as being named a New Face at the 2023 Just for Laughs Festival and making a memorable late-night television debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers.
And Morrison's journey is far from over. As he gears up to headline the Denver Improv on Friday, November 17, and Saturday, November 18, audiences can anticipate a night of thought-provoking humor, with Morrison exploring new material that tackles contemporary themes with his trademark wit. Ahead of the show, he shares his reflections on the evolving comedy landscape, his recent Off-Broadway success, Sugar Daddy, and more.
Westword: Congratulations on your recent achievements, including being named a New Face at the 2023 Just for Laughs Festival and your late-night television debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers. How have your life and career changed since these milestones?
Sam Morrison: My life has changed a lot, but also very little. I don’t think that one accomplishment in your comedy career changes anything that much. In the olden days, when you got on Johnny Carson, you would be able to tour from there. It’s not quite like that anymore. It’s more like the many wins you get over months, a year or a career — they add up. This year has been crazy, and I have had a lot of things happen in a short period of time.
What inspired you to get into comedy, and who are some of your comedic inspirations?
I guess I just followed an impulse. I just really wanted to do it and went to an open mic in Ithaca, New York, my freshman or sophomore year of college. I told the audience to laugh because it was my first time, so it went well. That summer, I went to some open mics to watch them, but I didn’t really do it again for a bit. The summer between my sophomore and junior years, I had an internship in New York City and did a handful of open mics.
When I graduated in 2017, that’s when I really started doing comedy, because that’s when I started doing it every night. I didn’t take it seriously before then; I was just doing open mics. I had probably a dozen or so performances under my belt when I graduated. When I graduated, I just decided I was going to try this.
I did not know what I wanted to do, and I was trying to figure out what would most disappoint my mother if I did not go to law school. I just started trying to do it. When you're 21, you can do it for a year, and if you fail, who cares? Worst-case scenario: You're a 22-year-old without a job — how original! Once I did a bunch of open mics, I kind of realized you could do this – make money and have a career. I met a bunch of comedians who helped me. The first comedian to take me on the road was Ashley Gavin. We are now friends, but when we first met, I just knew she was a professional comedian, so her trust and support in me was a real game-changer.
Your solo show, Sugar Daddy, had a successful run Off-Broadway and in London. Can you share some memorable experiences from bringing this show to the stage, and how it has influenced your comedic style?
The show consisted of a lot of my standup. I like doing these solo sets that works in clubs, but I am also building into a larger show. Not always, but I like to build this solo show. This is my third one. I went to Edinburgh in 2019 and did a different one. I just enjoy creating standup that is meaningful. It’s a back and forth between the show and standup; sometime it's more theatrical and sometimes more standup. I tailor it to whatever format I am going to be working in next.
You've had the opportunity to appear on various television shows, including The Drew Barrymore Show, Watch What Happens Live and Tamron Hall. How does performing on TV differ from live performances, and how do you adapt your comedy for a broader audience?
Performing for TV is so different than performing in a comedy club. First of all, a TV venue is just a production studio. Late nights are beautiful theaters, which is cool, but a lot of elements are out of the blue for performers who are used to performing nightly at comedy clubs or in alternative spaces. Everything is different. The audience is completely lit, so you can see them more than in a standard comedy club. You have a mark to hit, there’s a camera in front of you, a band on the side, and you get introduced. It’s very nerve-racking. It feels totally different than performing in a club.
With your extensive experience in the Brooklyn comedy scene, how do you think the comedy landscape has evolved over the years, and what role do you believe comedians play in addressing social and political issues through humor?
I don’t know. I go back and forth all the time. I think I'm more cynical than when I first started, but I do think it’s very valuable in specific situations. Politics are a part of what makes a great comedy show. There’s power in speaking the truth through comedy. It’s community-building and leads to catharsis, as well as a whole bunch of other good, smart-sounding words that I can’t think of.
Have you ever been to or performed in Denver? Do you have any spots around the city that you are looking forward to exploring?
I’ve been to Denver twice. Once to the Denver Comedy Lounge, in around 2019/2020, then I came back and opened for Ashley Gavin at Comedy Works. Aside from performance, we really didn’t do much. Although I do remember I went to a restaurant where I had the best biscuit I’ve ever had, so I’ll be trying to find that place again, and we went to the Denver Zoo, which was just so much fun.
What advice do you have for aspiring comedians based on your own journey and experiences?
The industry is so different than when I first started out. My advice would be to get a following on social media however you can. Monetize that, and then, once you have a platform, you can have creative freedom to tour and sell tickets. Social media is where the industry is going; however, I despise it. I think social media is the worst thing ever, but it’s part of the job.
What can the audience expect from your headlining performance at the Denver Improv on November 17 and 18? Any new material or themes you're excited to explore on stage?
I’m working on a lot of new jokes that I'm excited about. I’ve been workshopping some bits about why we’re all attracted to muscles and other fun body image stuff that I’m excited to try out on crowds at the Denver Improv.
Sam Morrison, Friday, November 17, and Saturday, November 18, doors at 5:45 p.m., show at 7 p.m., Denver Improv, 8246 Northfield Boulevard, Unit 1400. Get tickets at samuelmorrison.com.