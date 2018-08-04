Reader: If Puppies Were Being Mistreated, the Animals Would Be Confiscated

After SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium opened in Southwest Plaza on June 2, Sara Fleming did a deep dive into Denver's two aquariums, comparing the amenities at the Downtown Aquarium with those of the newcomer. But as it turns out, there was another major difference: Downtown Aquarium has the required permits, while SeaQuest does not.
And after receiving a cease-and-desist order from the Colorado Department of Agriculture on July 23, SeaQuest had to move many of its birds out of the facility. But the squawking continues.
Says Lucy:
What a house of horrors. It's clear that this operation cares about one thing only: making a buck. Please, stay far, far away.
Adds Erin:
Will never go again. Stormin' Norman, the tortoise, has never not been hiding in the corner. No sunlight, kids grabbing animals while parents snap pics. I’m embarrassed I bought a pass. Nope, don’t go.
Urges Jennofur:
Please: If your family cares about animals, do not go to SeaQuest! Every ticket is directly contributing to the animals' miserable lives. It really is that simple.
Concludes John:
So, where is the money-trumps-all mall management and ownership on this fiasco? The good-policy wants of Littleton could run these creeps out of their fair city if they cared, and how does the State of Colorado have no enforcement capability of the ag department's decree? If this was puppies being mistreated, the animals would rightly be confiscated and Covino's operators tossed out of the mall.
Despite failing two inspections and receiving a cease-and-desist order from the Colorado Department of Agriculture, the new SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium is still open in Littleton. According to Christi Lightcap, the department’s director of communications, SeaQuest had been operating without a license mandated by Colorado's Pet Animal Care Facility Act since it opened on June 2. When SeaQuest could not pass a licensing inspection, the department ordered it to remove many of its birds.
SeaQuest CEO Vince Covino told Denver7 that the facility immediately complied with the inspector's request, adding that “the only thing in question here was the birds.” According to Lightcap, however, the investigation is ongoing.
Have you been to SeaQuest? What did you think? Post a comment or email editorial@westword.com.
