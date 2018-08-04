Reader: If Puppies Were Being Mistreated, the Animals Would Be Confiscated

After SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium opened in Southwest Plaza on June 2, Sara Fleming did a deep dive into Denver's two aquariums, comparing the amenities at the Downtown Aquarium with those of the newcomer. But as it turns out, there was another major difference: Downtown Aquarium has the required permits, while SeaQuest does not.

And after receiving a cease-and-desist order from the Colorado Department of Agriculture on July 23, SeaQuest had to move many of its birds out of the facility. But the squawking continues.

Says Lucy: