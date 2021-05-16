Summer 2021 Is Coming...What's on Your Calendar?

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

What a long, strange trip this past year has been! Are you ready to take advantage of everything Colorado has to offer? Live concerts, food festivals, mountain hikes, river rafting, craft markets and, yes, crowds?

On June 24, Westword will publish Summer 2021, our guide to the coolest events of Colorado's hottest season. At the height of the pandemic, our Summer 2020 edition celebrated many solitary, safe activities. But this year, as restrictions lift and masks come off, all bets are off, too. Event organizers are once again pivoting, preparing for greater capacity and endless possibilities during a real summer to celebrate.

Summer 2021 will include a look at how some of our favorite attractions have survived the past year. It will also offer a comprehensive list of events and activities around the state through September. Do you know of something that should be listed in that guide? Send information to editorial@westword.com by June 15.

See you this Summer!