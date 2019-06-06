Denver Film Society Announces Ninth Year of Summer Scream

Summer Scream, the Denver Film Society's annual takeover of historic Lakeside Amusement Park, is celebrating its ninth anniversary this year. At 6 p.m. Thursday, August 29, local cinephiles and thrill seekers alike will flock to Lakeside for an evening of unlimited rides, open bars and after-hours fun.

According to sometime Westword contributor and arts champion Bree Davies, Summer Scream is "like a weird childhood fantasy come true. There are no adults around to tell you what you can and can't do, rides are open-season, and there is the impending feeling of awesome doom for that moment when you might get caught."

But all this frolicking by the lake isn't pure amusement: Proceeds from the event support year-round Denver Film Society programming. That means promoting "film as both an art form and a civic forum," the DFS website notes. Proceeds also go toward programming and running the Sie FilmCenter, the Denver Film Festival, Film on the Rocks, and a series of lectures, events and mini-fests year-round.

Summer Scream is currently offering a four-pack of tickets for $125 (the four-pack price will go up to $145 in August, when single tickets also become available). If you're a supporter of local arts, a lover of cinema or a fan of great parties, buying now is a no-brainer; use this link.