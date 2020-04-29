 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Sun Valley Youth Center is throwing an online art auction.
The Sun Valley Youth Center is throwing an online art auction.
Lara Galante

Bid Fast: The Sun Valley Youth Center Is Auctioning Off Art

Kyle Harris | April 29, 2020 | 4:55am
AA

Each year, the Sun Valley Youth Center raises money through big events that support its work serving young people and families in one of Denver's poorest neighborhoods. But this year, with stay-at-home orders in place, the nonprofit was forced to shut down two of those fundraisers, which would have brought in a total of around $100,000.

So the organization decided to raise funds online instead. After brainstorming various possibilities, the group settled on throwing an art auction called Sunshine + Hope.

"We reached out to children in the Denver metro area to create and donate works of art with the theme Sunshine + Hope," explains Lara Galante, the nonprofit's director of fundraising. "The age range was four to thirteen, and we collected thirty wonderful pieces of art from these budding artists."

Related Stories

The group wrote descriptions of each work in the voice of a very enthusiastic art critic. Some of the pieces are abstract, others are landscapes, and some are basic pencil drawings. All of them are charming — and bids already range from $25 to $200; the goal is to raise $25,000.

Whatever money comes in will go to the organization's work, which includes providing healthy meals for people in the area and offering educational resources and staff support for at-home learning through the coronavirus crisis. "We equip our youth and families with the life tools they need to achieve their own successes by creating a safe haven for the community to grow and thrive in," Galante explains. "We show up, even when it's hard, to provide resources for the families we serve."

The online auction runs through midnight on Thursday, April 30. Go to the auction website for more information and to bid. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.