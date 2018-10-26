Weekend Warriors: Spooky Sweat Sessions

Weekend warriors and gruesome goblins are all coming out to play over the next few days. Whether you want to climb through a haunted rock-climbing gym or hop on your mat with a cat, Denver is full of sweaty and spooky opportunities.

Cycle Cinema: Ghostbusters

Movement Climbing + Fitness

Friday, October 26, 5 p.m.

Hop in the saddle and get ready for a night of proton reversal and fat blasting. Movement Climbing + Fitness is hosting an endurance cycle cinema class, featuring Ghostbusters as the Halloween flick. Non-members can pedal into class for $10 on a day pass, and the ride is free for members. Learn more on Facebook.

Inside find the Haunted Crag.

The Haunted Crag

Übergrippen Indoor Climbing Crag

Friday, October 26, 5:30 p.m.

Get lost in the dark web:. Übergrippen Indoor Climbing Crag has transformed the rock-climbing gym into a haunted maze this weekend. The Haunted Crag features a “lights out” top rope, sure to scare climbers of all experience levels. There are three opportunities to climb the Haunted Crag: tonight at 5:30, and at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 27. Climbing is free for members and is open to non-members for a suggested donation of $5. Learn more on Faccebook.

Hop on the mat with a cat this weekend. Atherial

Body Pawsitive Halloween Yoga

Atherial Fitness

Friday, October 26, 6:30 p.m.

Before putting on your Halloween constume, learn the importance of taking off other masks and showing your true self. Christina Marie Recovery will lead an opening body-positive meditation before cat yoga officially begins. Tap into your inner Thackery Binx, because cats will be on-site to help you conjure up various yoga poses. Proceeds will go to Snowcats Cat Convention, the local animal shelter providing the cats. There is a suggested donation of $15 for this class. Sign up online on the Atherial website.

It's not too early to start training for the 2019 Colfax Marathon. Westword Photo Library

Colfax Marathon Kikckoff French Toast Run

Runners Roost

Saturday, October 27, 8 a.m.

Training begins this weekend for the 2019 Colfax Marathon. Runners Roost organizes one of the marathon-approved group training runs, and it kicks off for the fourth year at 8 a.m. this Saturday, October 27. Runners Roost will be offering discounts after the run, and runners can enjoy French toast and coffee, too. Lace up and learn more on Facebook.

Join the High Ride Cycle party. High Ride Cycle

High Ride Cycle Grand Reopening Party

High Ride Cycle

Saturday, October 27, 8 a.m.

High Ride Cycle has outgrown its current space and the team is moving across Sloan’s Lake, where it will reopen on Saturday, October 27, with a free open house showcasing the bigger locker rooms and additional bikes. It will be a party in true High Ride Cycle style, with free classes, mimosas, giveaways and raffle items. Sign up on the High Ride Cycle website, where you can also learn more about the new space.