Colorado Creatives: Jesse Frazier

Jesse Frazier, aka Faim Worldwide, makes street art, plays rootsy rock music, and co-owns Talk Gallery in Englewood, as well as the Englewood Tavern, a family-run business. He runs in Denver’s creative underground, and as a businessman, he’s master of his own universe.
Learn more about Frazier’s self-made lifestyle and art as he answers the Colorado Creatives questionnaire.
Westword: What (or who) is your creative muse?
Jesse Frazier: My muse is everyday life: overheard conversations, the advertisements we all see everyday, and the books, songs and films that make us who we are.
Which three people, dead or alive, would you like to invite to your next party and why?
Andy Warhol: Weirdness
Keith Richards: Rock ’n’ Roll
Otis Redding: Tenderness
What’s the best thing about the local creative community in your field — and the worst?
I love how other artists in our community are so supportive and have each other’s backs. I’m not a big fan of how those on the business side of art in Denver are not as supportive and do not have Denver artists’ backs.
What made you pick up a paintbrush in the first place?
I saw paintings in my head that I wasn’t seeing in life, and I just had to get those images out of my head.
What’s your dream project?
I’ve always wanted to do a one-night event where music, film, fashion and painting all intertwine, and at the end of the night, everything is erased. If you were there you got to see and be a part of an amazing experience. If not, you missed it!
Denver (or Colorado), love it or leave it? What keeps you here — or makes you want to leave?
Hahaha, love it ’til death! I’m born and raised here! I moved to New York City pre-9/11 and loved it, but Colorado called me back. As much as this place has changed, it has stayed the same, and I love that.
Who is your favorite Colorado Creative?
Wow, this is a tough one! Jack Jensen has always been a huge inspiration. Slim Cessna as well. Brian Fausett, Rex Moser, Jim Norris, Sara Fischer, Deb Henriksen, Vincent Cheap, Zac Dunn, Este Foster, Yiannis Bellis, Gil Romero, Scot LeFavor, Chris J’tot and Karl Christian Krumpholz — too many to list!
What's on your agenda in the coming year?
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
I’m looking forward to my solo show at Talk Gallery. I’ve got a sculpture project that is a new medium for me, and I’m recording with my band, Snake Drive.
Who do you think will (or should) get noticed in the local arts community in the coming year?
I’ve been a fan of Julio Alejandro for quite a few years, and I’m glad to see him making moves. There’s a painter from Englewood named Moper who’s doing really great work right now.
Follow Jesse Frazier on Instagram. Learn more about Talk Gallery online.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!