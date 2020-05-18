Colorado Creatives: Jesse Frazier

Jesse Frazier, aka Faim Worldwide, makes street art, plays rootsy rock music, and co-owns Talk Gallery in Englewood, as well as the Englewood Tavern, a family-run business. He runs in Denver’s creative underground, and as a businessman, he’s master of his own universe.

Learn more about Frazier’s self-made lifestyle and art as he answers the Colorado Creatives questionnaire.

Jesse Frazier at work on a painting at Talk Gallery.

Westword: What (or who) is your creative muse?

Jesse Frazier: My muse is everyday life: overheard conversations, the advertisements we all see everyday, and the books, songs and films that make us who we are.

Which three people, dead or alive, would you like to invite to your next party and why?

Andy Warhol: Weirdness

Keith Richards: Rock ’n’ Roll

Otis Redding: Tenderness

EXPAND Jesse Frazier, “Self Portrait,” 2020, acrylic on wood. "I used each rip layer to symbolize the temptations one feels when they’re lost in life, falling through space, and how those temptations 'tear' at us during those times." Courtesy of Jesse Frazier

What’s the best thing about the local creative community in your field — and the worst?

I love how other artists in our community are so supportive and have each other’s backs. I’m not a big fan of how those on the business side of art in Denver are not as supportive and do not have Denver artists’ backs.

What made you pick up a paintbrush in the first place?

I saw paintings in my head that I wasn’t seeing in life, and I just had to get those images out of my head.

EXPAND Jesse Frazier, “Memento Mori #1,” 2020, acrylic on wood. "Building off of classic Memento-Mori-style paintings from the sixteenth century. I updated the traditional symbols to vintage pop-culture references to convey the ‘remember you must die’ of Memento Mori." Courtesy of Jesse Frazier

What’s your dream project?

I’ve always wanted to do a one-night event where music, film, fashion and painting all intertwine, and at the end of the night, everything is erased. If you were there you got to see and be a part of an amazing experience. If not, you missed it!

Denver (or Colorado), love it or leave it? What keeps you here — or makes you want to leave?

Hahaha, love it ’til death! I’m born and raised here! I moved to New York City pre-9/11 and loved it, but Colorado called me back. As much as this place has changed, it has stayed the same, and I love that.

Who is your favorite Colorado Creative?

Wow, this is a tough one! Jack Jensen has always been a huge inspiration. Slim Cessna as well. Brian Fausett, Rex Moser, Jim Norris, Sara Fischer, Deb Henriksen, Vincent Cheap, Zac Dunn, Este Foster, Yiannis Bellis, Gil Romero, Scot LeFavor, Chris J’tot and Karl Christian Krumpholz — too many to list!

EXPAND Jesse Frazier, “Memento Mori #2,” 2020, acrylic on wood. "This piece is the next step in Memento Mori series but incorporates images and symbols related to this COVID-19 pandemic we are currently going through." Courtesy of Jesse Frazier

What's on your agenda in the coming year?

I’m looking forward to my solo show at Talk Gallery. I’ve got a sculpture project that is a new medium for me, and I’m recording with my band, Snake Drive.

Who do you think will (or should) get noticed in the local arts community in the coming year?

I’ve been a fan of Julio Alejandro for quite a few years, and I’m glad to see him making moves. There’s a painter from Englewood named Moper who’s doing really great work right now.

