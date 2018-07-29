Reader: Is a Target Opening News?

Last Sunday, Target celebrated the grand opening of a store in downtown Denver, although the place had actually opened a few days earlier, after a ribbon-cutting on July 17.
The urban-format model has only a fourth of the floor space of most Targets, and while it was a disappointment for one reader, it was right on target for others.
Says Dan:
Complete disappointment. Too much food department space carrying the same food that other stores downtown already have. That space could have gone to other more useful departments.
Counters James:
It's a good sign Target is downtown, shows faith in improvement and economic growth in the area. And let's be frank, where is there that kind of shopping for peoplel that live in that area?
I wish them lots of luck, prosperity and when I'm downtown, I'll stop in to shop there too.
Confirms Nick:
Now we will never have to get into a car
Says Yubi:
The suburbanization of urban Amerika is in full swing.
Asks Kyle:
Is a Target opening news?
It is in downtown Denver, where boosters have worked to increase retail opportunities. Keep reading for more of our coverage.
"Downtown Target Celebrates Its Grand Opening on July 22"
"Downtown Target Now Open!"
In February 2016, Denver City Council had approved a $4 million business-incentive package to bring Target to downtown. Getting more retail in the area has long been a goal of the city.
The package through the Denver Office of Economic Development provided $2 million in extensive tenant improvements (Target occupies a former food court owned by the Gart family), and another $2 million that Target can keep in half the sales and use tax generated on-site for several years.
Was the deal worth it? Have you been to the downtown Target? Post a comment or email editorial@westword.com.
