Best Movies at Telluride Horror Show 2019

The Telluride Horror Show will soon be back for its annual scarefest, bringing the best and bloodiest genre flicks to Colorado. This year's programming, which runs from October 11 to October 13, includes three days of feature films, shorts, readings, panels and parties that are sure to have you screaming for more. Of the gutsy lineup, here are our top five recommendations for both short and feature-length films:

SHORT FILMS

"La Noria," Carlos Baena

Darkness isn't always what it seems.

"Place," Jason Gudasz

Lauren moves into a house with her daughter and boyfriend wanting a fresh start, but the spirits of the house have plans to turn them all against each other in very bizarre ways.

"Wild Love," Paul Autric, Quentin Camus, Léa Georges, Maryka Laudet, Zoé Sottiaux & Corentin Yvergniaux

While on a romantic getaway, Alan and Beverly cause a fatal accident. This crime won't remain unpunished.

"O.I.," N’cee van Heerden

Barry has a unique problem. He came up with a truly original idea. And sharing it has consequences.

"Toe," Neal O'Bryan and Chad Thurman

A starving boy eats a rotting toe he finds sticking out of the ground. Later that night, something dead comes to his bedroom wanting it back.

FEATURE FILMS

1BR, David Marmor

After leaving behind a painful past to follow her dreams, Sarah scores the perfect Hollywood apartment. But something is not right. By the time she learns the horrifying truth, it's too late.



Extra Ordinary, Mike Ahern & Enda Loughman

Rose is gifted with supernatural abilities that she tries to ignore. But Christian Winter, a washed-up, one-hit-wonder rock star, has made a pact with the devil for a return to greatness. Now, Rose has to overcome her fear.

Sator, Jordan Graham

Secluded in a desolate forest, a broken family is observed by Sator, a supernatural entity that is attempting to claim them.



The Deeper You Dig, John Adams and Toby Poser

Ivy, once a talented psychic, and her goth teen daughter, Echo, are unusually close. When reclusive Kurt moves down the road, an accident leads to Echo’s murder, and suddenly three lives collide in mysterious and wicked ways.



Mutant Blast, Fernando Alle

After a scientific experiment goes horribly wrong and results in a zombie apocalypse, a fearless soldier named Maria has to partner up with TS-347, a man with superhuman strength, and Pedro, a survivor who battles zombies as hard as he's battling his hangover. It's up to Maria to lead a quest to a safe place before a nuclear bomb threatens to wipe out the entire city.

This year, the Telluride Horror Show is presenting highly anticipated films from Troma, Blumhouse, Hulu, Netflix and other renowned production houses, as well as a number of domestic and international shorts that will make their world premiere in Telluride.

A special Scares That Care fundraiser honoring Sid Haig will kick off the weekend festivities on Thursday, October 10. The event will include a screening of the 1967 film Spider Baby, followed by a restored Gore-Cut version of the 1994 film Tammy and the T-Rex, courtesy of Vinegar Syndrome.

Tickets are $15 for each Scares That Care screening, and will be available by cash only at the door (three-day passes and six-packs do not provide admission to this event). Proceeds will benefit Scares That Care, an all-volunteer organization dedicated to assisting families facing medical hardships.

The Telluride Horror Show runs from October 11 through October 13. Screenings take place in The Nugget Theater, 207 West Colorado Avenue; The Palm Theater, 721 West Colorado Avenue; and the Sheridan Opera House, 110 North Oak Street. Three-day passes are $175; learn more and buy tickets at telluridehorrorshow.com.