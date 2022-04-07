Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

click to enlarge
A scene from Dreamers, Dick Alweis's film screening at Xicanindie Fest XXIV.
Dick Alweis
What are you doing this weekend? Options in Denver run from catching a movie at Xicanindie Fest to listening to music at the Clyfford Still Museum to seeing Buntport Theatre's fiftieth original production to actually running with raptors at Barr Lake.
Xicanindie Fest XXIV
Thursday, April 7, through Sunday, April 10
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive
Xicanindie will be running on a full tank this year, with four days of films ranging from ten minutes to feature-length, covering everything from Chicano life in our own backyard to international issues. There will also be nostalgic movies from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, as well as conversations with filmmakers and parties to liven things up. A $40 Festival Pass
for four days of live screenings goes a long way, with a virtual option that begins on Sunday, April 10.
A Conversation with Jeff Tweedy
Thursday, April 7, 7:30 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
Jeff Tweedy of the band Wilco turns out to be a likable fellow, as evidenced by his unpretentious stage presence and the sweetly frank, everyday-guy writer’s voice that drives his memoir, Let's Go (So We Can Get Back)
, and its successor, How to Write One Song
, both New York Times
bestsellers. That impression is certain to translate well when Tweedy sits down with his pal, humorist, author and actor John Hodgman, to chat about his books, his life and his band, before opening up the conversation to questions from the audience. Find tickets, $55, at Ticketmaster
.
Visionbox Studio Theatre, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
Thursday, April 7, and Friday, April 8, 7 p.m.
Field House, 1600 Federal Boulevard
Visionbox, the Denver-based professional theater training curriculum led by seasoned actor and director Jennifer McCray Rincon, is venturing outside the classroom for something a little different: a production of George Patrick Shanley’s short play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
, the story of the developing relationship between a pair of bottom-feeding drunks who meet at a bar in the Bronx (it does, amazingly enough, turn redemptive), performed cabaret-style — at a bar. Visionbox’s new Cocktail Theatre Series debuts at the Field House, a northwest Denver event space. Admission is $45 and comes with a bistro bag from Good Foods. Cheers! Reserve a seat here
.
People, Pride & Promise: The Story of the Dockum Sit-In
Friday, April 8, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway
You can learn a lot about the world these days by reading children’s books, a fact that hasn’t gone unnoticed by History Colorado. In collaboration with the Tattered Cover and Storytime Village, a children’s literacy nonprofit helmed by author Prisca Barnes, the museum will host a visual presentation about the 1958 Dockum lunch counter sit-in in Wichita, a protest that helped set off the civil rights movement. Barnes will also sign copies of her history book for young people called People, Pride & Promise
. Find information and tickets, $8 to $12, here
; proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Storytime Village for free distribution of the book in Denver.
Buntport Theater, Richard
Friday, April 8, through April 30: Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, April 10 and April 24, 3 p.m.
Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street
Erin Rollman as Queen Margaret in Richard.
Buntport Theater
While its twentieth anniversary hit during the pandemic, Buntport now has more reason to celebrate: its fiftieth original, full-length production, Richard
. It’s another ridiculous romp with serious undertones and the Shakespearean bones that are always a favorite muse for the troupe. And, as usual, there's no accurately describing the action until you actually see the play for yourself. Admission is pay-what-you-can; reserve seats here
.
Melodies From the Land of Roses and Nightingales
Friday, April 8, 7 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
The romance of Persian culture still lives on in Boulder at the Dairy Arts Center, where the exotic melodies of Persia will be performed on instruments like the Oud and Shourangiz (two types of lute), Kamanche (a bowed string instrument) and the Daf (a hand-held frame drum) with singing on a modal scale. A meet-and-greet with the musicians follows the performance, and refreshments will be available for purchase. General admission tickets are $20 to $35 (VIP tickets with front-row seating and one free beverage are $70). Learn more and buy tickets here
.
click to enlarge Tenth Annual Raptor Run
Saturday, April 9, 9 a.m.
Barr Lake State Park, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton
You can run with the raptors, or simply watch them at Barr Lake.
Colorado Parks & Wildlife
Shake a tail feather and run for the raptors who raise young and hunt at Barr Lake State Park’s annual Raptor Run, a benefit for the park’s educational programming. Starting at the Nature Center bridge, the first half of the course runs parallel to the water, while the second half takes to the road, where there will be more room for cheering friends on the sidelines. Afterward, enjoy a live raptor show, awards ceremony and a doggie-raptor costume contest (this is the first Raptor Run to allow four-legged running companions). Registration runs from $35 to $45 here
.
Music in the Galleries: Perc Ens
Sunday, April 10, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock Street
Enjoy live performances by Perc Ens, a minimalism percussion ensemble, performing high-intensity yet low-volume acoustic compositions. Perc Ens achieves moments of flourished epiphany juxtaposed against droning repetition, like a tacitly humble solo shaker. Seating is limited and first-come, first-served, but the music may be enjoyed from any gallery. The shows are included with $10 admission; find out more here
.
