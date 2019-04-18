Ten Things to Do for $10 or Less 10 (One Free) This Weekend

There's a lot to celebrate this weekend, from 4/20 in Civic Center Park on Saturday to Easter at Red Rocks on Sunday. Often celebration is synonymous with spending money, but this weekend includes many events that require no more than pocket change. Between comedy shows, meeting Bachelor celebs and live music performances, there's something for everyone in and around Denver. And as a bonus, admission to all national parks is free on Saturday, April 20, so if none of these events float your boat, take a hike — in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Colfax Comedy

Friday, April 19, 7 to 9 p.m.

The People's Building

$5

The Black Actors Guild is taking over the stage at the People's Building, with the goal of getting some major laughs before opening a full-length production at the same venue next month. Denver comedians Andres Becerril, Miriam Moreno, Hannah Jones and Noe Noel will headline the Friday night show, while BAG's Danny Ramos will emcee the evening. The material is for an 18+ audience; to learn more about the show, visit the Black Actors Guild Facebook page.

Balockaye on Blake St!

Friday, April 19, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Revel Social

$10

Blake Horstmann, a contestant on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, is turning thirty and throwing a party for his friends and fans. David Ravitz, Clay Harbor, Chase McNary and Chris Randone of the Bachelor franchise are all on the guest list, and you can plan on seeing other familiar faces coming out to wish Blake a happy birthday. Find out more on the event's Facebook page.

Coolio

Friday, April 19, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Mile High Spirits

$10

Anyone who's been longing to make their car solo of "Gangsta's Paradise" a duet with the creator himself will have the opportunity at Mile High Spirits this weekend. Flo 107.9 and Jammin 101.5 are presenting West Coast hip-hop singer Coolio, who hogged the radio in the mid-’90s and is now prepared to blast right out of the past. Since the show costs just $10, you can still afford a handcrafted drink at the distillery. Purchase tickets on the event's Facebook page.



Greyhawks

Battle of the Birds Semi Pro Football Game

Saturday April, 20, 6 p.m.

North Stadium, 12500 Delaware Drive

$7

At their second pre-season semi-pro football game, the Colorado Greyhawks will go head to head against the Missouri Ravens. The Greyhawks have been the Colorado Football Conference Champions four times running, including in 2018. Sports fans who want to support a local team and can't wait for fall to see some football should head out to North Stadium to cheer the Greyhawks on to their next championship. Tickets are just $7, and kids under the age of twelve get in free. For more information and the season schedule, visit the Greyhawks website.

Artaria, an Artistic Fashion and Classical Music Showcase

Saturday, April 20, 7 to 10 p.m.

The People's Building

Free

Classical music and high-end fashion will unite for a one-night only showcase that juxtaposes modern chic runway designs with classical arrangements. Kaitlyn Thomas, founder of Nuorikko, a bridal and formal fashion brand, will bring the style; Stephanie Ann Ball and Dr. Cody Guy Garrison will bring the music, including compositions by Strauss, Duparc, Barber and Bellini. The event is free, but donations can be made when reserving tickets.

BARF Presents All-Star Comedy Blow Out

Saturday, April 20, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Lion's Lair

$8

If laughter is the best medicine, the audience at the All-Star Comedy Blow Out hosted by BARF is sure get rid of any lingering winter viruses. Local star Ben Kronberg is just one of the hilarious comics who will take the stage at the Lion's Lair, and DJs Sara Splatter and Novelí will be providing beats all night long.

Women in Song!

Saturday, April 20, 8 to 11 p.m.

The Laughing Goat

$5 to $20 suggested donation

On the third Saturday of every month, the Laughing Goat hosts a show in the heart of Boulder that puts the spotlight on talented female musicians. The April show features four powerhouses: Kait Berreckman, who'll provide rock and roll and heartfelt lyrics; Dirt House, aka Annie Dilocker, who'll bring her piano and pop tunes; Boulder's Finn O'Sullivan, who'll sing along with her ukulele; and Shanna in a Dress, who'll serve up clever lyrics and joyful melodies. For more information, visit the Laughing Goat's website.

Rocky Horror at Gladys

Saturday, April 20, 10:45 p.m. to 1:45 a.m.

Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor

$5

The Esquire Theatre has hosted the Rocky Horror Picture Show for decades, but because of water damage, the theater has been closed for months. Since Rocky Horror fans can't wait any longer to do the time warp, Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor is providing a temporary home for the film. Colorado's Elusive Ingredient, the award-winning shadow cast, will perform along with the movie; as always, heckling and dancing is wildly encouraged. The $5 cover includes a bag filled with the necessary props. Find out more on the Gladys Facebook page.



Hippy Bluegrass Church

Sunday, April 21, 10 a.m. to noon

eTown Hall

$10

Nick Forster of the bluegrass band Hot Rize is leading an Easter celebration with "guilt-free gospel." In February, Forster produced the first Hippy Bluegrass Church Sunday service, and was so thrilled with the turnout that he decided to bring the service to eTown on Easter Sunday, providing a musical way for families to celebrate. Kids and parents alike are highly encouraged to sing along to bluegrass renditions of songs like "I Saw the Light" and "I'll Fly Away." Complimentary coffee and tea will be served, and light snacks and breakfast items will be available for purchase; get tickets ($10, and free for kids under twelve) and additional information on the Hippy Bluegrass Church's Facebook page.

Crave Magazine Podcast Live With Gamelan Tunas Mekar

Sunday, April 21, 2 to 4 p.m.

Mercury Cafe

$10 suggested donation

The Arts and Culture podcast will feature Gamelan Tunas Mekar (GTM), a Denver-based orchestra that will head to Bali in June to perform at the Bali Arts Festival. After the Q&A, the orchestra will perform some of the music it will perform there; composer I Made Lasmawan will help the orchestra bring a rare and unique form of music and performance to life. Ticket can be purchased here; all donations will go directly to the GTM for its travel expenses.

