Ten Things to Do for Free In and Around Denver This Week

Feed your mind and soul before you finish plans for Thanksgiving dinner and the shop-local weekend that follows. Four free programs on November 23 should provide plenty of food for thought, and other events should keep your holiday schedule stuffed. If you're up for an excursion to work off some of the previous day's feast, many of downtown's most iconic buildings will get lit in the Grand Illumination on November 27.

Here are ten of the best free events in and around Denver over the next few days:

Soul Food Scholar Thanksgiving Conversation With the US Embassy in Bahrain

Monday, November 23, 10 to 11 a.m.

A traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving is a given if that's what you’ve grown up with, but most of the world doesn’t have a clue about other regional observances. Adrian Miller, Denver’s nationally known Soul Food Scholar, decided to investigate, connecting with Bahraini pastry chef Mahmood Janahi to learn what folks eat at celebrations in the Persian Gulf. You can bet it’s not pumpkin pie, but it’s certain to be delicious: Find out more by listening in on a conversation between the two foodies via Facebook from the U.S. Embassy in Manama; find details for the free event here.

Meet the Artist: Ron Cooper, We Are Santa: Portraits and Profiles

Monday, November 23, noon to 6 p.m.

Gallery MFC, 424 Broadway

Santa's coming! For Colorado photographer Ron Cooper’s new book, We Are Santa: Portraits and Profiles, the portrait-taker traveled the country, interviewing and snapping Santas in every setting. The result really gives insight into what it means to actually become Santa every holiday season. Meet Cooper on November 23 at Metropolitan Frame Company, where he’ll introduce an exhibition of large-print images from the books that runs through December 31. Start your holiday with a huge ho-ho-ho, and submit your own Santa photos here. Proceeds from all book sales benefit Colorado Children’s Hospital.

Thanksgiving: The Holiday at the Heart of the American Experience

Monday, November 23, 6 to 7 p.m.

In this program, award-winning author Melanie Kirkpatrick discusses her book Thanksgiving: The Holiday at the Heart of the American Experience, which journeys through four centuries of history, giving a vivid portrait of our nation’s best-loved holiday. Drawing on newspaper accounts, private correspondence, historical documents and cookbooks, this talk brings to life the full history of the holiday and what it has meant to generations of Americans. Sign up here.

Coloring the Conservation Conversation

Monday, November 23, 7 p.m.

Dr. J. Drew Lanham, a professor of wildlife ecology at Clemson University and author of The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair With Nature, will discuss what it means to embrace the full breadth of his African-American heritage and his deep kinship with nature and adoration of birds. The program is presented by Denver Field Ornithologists and its promotional partner, the CU Museum of Natural History Boulder; sign up here.

Thanksgiving at Denver Christkindl Market

Thursday, November 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Civic Center Park, 101 West14th Avenue

Before you sit down to Thanksgiving dinner, it's useful to get out of the house and work up an appetite. That’s one reason why Denver’s twinkly, German-style open-air Christkindl Market is traditionally open on Thanksgiving — and this year’s no exception, despite the times. Bring your masked companions and family to Civic Center Park to browse the booths and maybe kick off your holiday feasting with a giant pretzel; admission is free, and the market is taking major precautions to keep things safe and clean. Learn more here.

The Nutcracker will appear right in your living room. Mike Watson/Colorado Ballet

Colorado Ballet's The Nutcracker

Starting Friday, November 26, 7 p.m.

For the first time in sixty years, there will be no live production of The Nutcracker by the Colorado Ballet...but that doesn't mean there won't be a Nutcracker. In fact, this year the performance is free; all you need is a television and access to Rocky Mountain PBS. The ballet airs at 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and again on November 27 at 3 p.m., December 18 at 9 p.m., December 19 at 1 a.m., December 24 at 7 p.m., and December 25 at noon; you can also stream the show at any time after Thanksgiving through Christmas. While there's no charge to watch, contributions are definitely welcome here.

AF Holiday Market at the Dairy Block



Kyle Bannister

Friday, November 27, through Sunday, November 29 (and subsequent weekends), 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dairy Block Alley, 1800 block between Wazee and Blake streets

This LoDo micro-district will get in the spirit of the season with winter activations with an European après-ski vibe, including an outdoor market, carolers, Santa & Frosty art installations for photos and more. The fun starts with the Santa Claus & Frosty the Snowman Chalk Art installation, by Kyle Bannister, debuting on November 27, which also marks the start of the AF Holiday Market, with a dozen vendors including coffee by Kicco Koffie, dog treats by Chews Happiness, vegan candles by Keystone Inspired, handbags and jewelry from Fleetful Collective, shoes by Opie Way and more. And from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, enjoy carols with the Jingle Belles. In order to maintain social distancing, the Dairy Block is asking for pre-registration here.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday at Larimer Square

Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28

Larimer Square

The lights will be bright in Larimer Square, which will switch on a holiday display on November 27. You can simply stroll and take in the scene, including live music and complimentary cider and cocoa, or open your wallet: Adults can buy alcoholic beverages and snacks. And the shopping doesn't end there: The Family Christmas Trees lot will be open from noon to 8 p.m. through Christmas Eve (delivery offered), and in honor of shop-local weekend, many shops will be offering special deals. Hours depend on the store schedules, but there should be action until last call at 8 p.m. There will also be more giveaways and contests; follow Larimer Square here for details.

9NEWS Parade of Lights

Friday, November 27, through December 31, 5 to 7 p.m. nightly

16th Street Mall

In 2020, Denver’s traffic-stopping Parade of Lights won’t be winding its way through downtown Denver surrounded by bundled-up crowds that are anything but socially distanced. Instead, the most crowd-pleasing parade floats will be standing stationary in spots along the 16th Street Mall, between the Denver Pavilions and Union Station, while people stroll around them, oohing and aahing at the sparkle and glitter, from the day after Thanksgiving until New Year’s Eve. If you’re still feeling nostalgic for the actual parade, the sponsor, 9NEWS, will also have a special broadcast giving a taste of the event, as well as some insight, debuting at 8 p.m. Friday, December 4, with additional dates to follow. Learn more here.

Canine Christmas

Sunday, November 29, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Denver Christkindl Market, Civic Center Park, 101 West 14th Avenue

The dog days of winter: Canine Christmas at the Denver Christkindl Market is all about well-behaved, properly leashed pooches, who are invited to join their people for a perfect photo-op-and-shopping, costume-optional constitutional in Civic Center Park on November 29. Dogs don’t have to wear masks, but you do, and don’t stray from the one-way pathways through the market. Learn more here.



Know of other great free events around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.

