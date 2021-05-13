Ten Things to Do In and Around Denver (and Online) This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

As the weather heats up, so does the calendar of in-person offerings — many of which have already sold out (including Westword's Feast To-Go tonight). But there's still plenty to do in and around Denver — and online.

Keep reading for some of the best ticketed events this weekend.

Tiki on Main Street

Thursday, May 13, 3 to 10:30 p.m., and weekends through the summer

Main Street, Louisville

The beach party of the summer starts today on Main Street in Louisville, where a pop-up bar will appear every Thursday through Sunday for the next few months. Rum punches and reggae, DJs and daiquiris will be on offer, and an outdoor grill will serve up fresh kebobs. Reservations are recommended; get the full schedule and make them here.

Cirque-tacular’s Spring-a-Ding-DING!

Friday, May 14, through June 6, online

Families got accustomed to gathering around the home screen over the past year — and there was more than ever to see, including live performances. And there should be nothing more lively than the New York-based performance group Cirque-tacular's Spring-a-Ding-DING!, which tells the story of a girl in search of a butterfly whose arrival jump-starts spring weather, taking her on a wild hunt through a wood filled with acrobatic and clowning creatures. Imagine! Learn more and reserve tickets, $10 to $15, here to receive links for on-demand video or live stream platforms.

Free Market Presents: Sustainable Fashion Weekend

Friday, May 14, 6 to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Dairy Block, 1801 Blake Street

Sustainability just might be the future of fashion, and you’ll learn all about it while sampling ecology-conscious garb and accessories during Free Market’s Sustainable Fashion Weekend at the Dairy Block. The event starts on Friday night with a ticketed Slow Fashion Denver panel of local designers, augmented by a Poka Lola Social Club pop-up bar, VIP shopping and swag bags. Free Market will then host a free indoor market showcase of Colorado businesses Tenth & Spruce, Dante Perozzi Jewelry, Meçlâ, Mimi Shim and YOU4ic Fitwear on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets to the panel talk are $30; find info and RSVP in advance at Eventbrite.



Shiki Dreams

Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16, noon to 7:30 p.m.

Prismajic, 2219 East 21st Avenue

Shiki Dreams, Prismajic’s sequel to its even longer-running Natura Obscura at the Museum of Outdoor Arts, just snagged fourth place in the public vote for USA Today's 10 Best Immersive Art Experiences. The walk-through visual adventure reopened after a COVID break, so now you can see what makes Shiki Dreams so compelling. Timed-entry tickets are $14 to $19.99; reserve yours and learn more about Shiki Dreams here.

Flat Files Full of Optimism: L!BERTee-Shirt Printing

Saturday, May 15, 1 to 4 p.m.

Ink Lounge, 29 South Fox Street

Ink Lounge is opening up its flat files for a $20-or-less, buy-two-get-one-free sale of posters made in the Overland screen-printing shop over the past ten years, including gig posters, political broadsides, robot designs and art prints; one-third of all proceeds helps benefit Access Gallery. Out back, Ink Lounge will also host a free, family-friendly, community screen-printing hour from 2 to 3 p.m.: Choose from a small selection of Ink Lounge’s in-house-designed social justice and political slogans and BYO T-shirt (no more than three per person). Learn more here.

TheBigWonderful

TheBigWonderful

Saturday, May 15, 5 to 9:30 p.m.

6785 East Chenango Avenue

TheBigWonderful Beer Garden hosts a big concert, Jeff & Friends, with Jeff Lloyd (The Heavy Pets), Mike Garulli (The Heavy Pets), Dave Watts (The Motet) and Blake Mobley (Tiger Party). Tickets are $18 to $50; get them here.

Ballet Arial's Carmen Suite

Saturday, May 15, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 16, 3 p.m.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre, 119 Park Avenue West

After more than a year of postponements, Ballet Arial will finally get to perform its version of Carmen Suite, an original work that's a reimagining of the classic opera, by resident choreographer Gregory Gonzales. Also on the bill is the historical Pas de Quatre. Get tickets here.

Ongoing:



Bad Bedtime Stories

Now through May, online

One Night Stand Theater, a Denver-area theater company that presents one-night-only evenings of staged readings, just released its sixth online “mini-show”: an audio production titled Bad Bedtime Stories. “While we wait for the opportunity to perform on stage again, we’re doing these online productions with our One Night Stand Theater writers and actors,” says artistic director James O’Leary. “Our new show features parodies and reinterpretations of classic fairy tales, as well as musings on children’s stories in general.” It's free to tune in, though donations are encouraged. Find out more at onenightstandtheater.org.

CoronaVox: Stories From the Front

Now through May, online

In the style of Phamaly’s past “Vox Phamalia” programs, CoronaVox: Stories From the Front is a compilation of theatrical pieces created and performed by over fifty Phamaly writers and actors. They're based on fellow community members and their unique experiences during COVID-19, particularly essential workers who have been the unsung heroes of the pandemic: a health-care worker, a teacher, a food preparer, a caregiver and more. In classic Phamaly fashion, the stories come to life with vitality, respect, humor and heart, demonstrating that even during the darkest of times, we can find light in human connection and storytelling. Tickets start at $20; get them here.

Small Mouth Sounds

Now through May

Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

The Arvada Center is reopening for live performances with this production of Small Mouth Sounds, postponed from 2020. The poignant off-Broadway hit follows six participants at a silent yoga retreat and their attempts to connect and solve the problems of their lives. Tickets are $45 to $50; get them here.



Know of a great event around town? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com. And don't miss our list of free events here.