Ten Things to Do In and Around Denver (and Online) This Weekend

This last weekend of February marks the end of Black History Month, and many events on the calendar reflect that. It also marks the start of Wonderbound's latest in-person performance series, The Troublemakers — which looks like a must-see, if you can get your hands on any tickets during the already sold-out run.

But there are plenty of other things to do in and around town (and online) this weekend, including the ten below (and don't miss our list of additional events here).

First Stop Morocco: Logan Street International Street Food Series

Thursday, February 25, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Logan Street Restaurant & Bar, 400 East Seventh Avenue

During the first in a series of international street-food spreads, Logan Street's courtyard will be transformed into a Moroccan market, with harira (tomato, lentil and chickpea stew); lamb couscous and spiced veggies; pita stuffed with grilled sardines and fried lemons; chicken kefta kabobs; maakouda batata (potato fritters); sfinji (unsweetened doughnuts served with cardamom syrup); and a ras al hanout bourbon sour. For $35, you'll get five food and drink tickets (you can buy more at the event) and ninety minutes to sip and savor. Sign up here.

Rise & Move: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble

Thursday, February 25, and Friday, February 26, 7:30 p.m.

DL Parsons Theatre,11801 Community Center Drive, Northglenn

“In developing our Rise & Move performance at the DL Parsons Theatre, the first day of Kwanzaa entered my mind and heart. Umoja, or Unity, focuses on togetherness and community. It refers to the African saying 'I Am Because We Are.' Rise & Move celebrates and understands the beauty, power and passion of Unity — we all need each other,” explains Cleo Parker Robinson, whose dance ensemble just turned fifty. “Arts and dance bring us together with music in mind, body and spirit. When we are unified in ourselves, we can better connect with others in the community. The pieces we will perform for you, whether you see them live or virtually, take our bottled-up energy and inspire getting up and moving together.” Limited in-person tickets are available at $15 for adults and $13 for youth; livestream tickets are $20. Buy them here.



Chaos Theory

Opening Thursday, February 25, 7:30 p.m.; shows through March 7

Curious Theatre Company presents Jessica Creane's comedic, immersive experience designed to explore the underlying chaos in our lives — digitally, in this case, and produced by Ikantkoan Games. A lecture about chaos theory devolves into a series of interactive games inspired by the science of chaos theory, reality dating shows, middle-school crushes, and the butterfly effect to end all butterfly effects: COVID-19. The audience is guided by mathematical scientist Dr. Genevieve Saoch, whose personal life continually interferes with her ability to be objective about her research as a chaologist. Through a series of participatory experiments, audience members are invited to embrace their inner chaos agent as they embody facets of chaos theory, including deterministic chaos, fractals, self-organization and strange attractors. Find showtimes and tickets, $20, here.

A Black History Lifestyle

Friday, February 26, 5 p.m., through Saturday, February 27

Five Points Plaza, 2736 Welton Street

This two-day workshop on black culture focuses on physical, mental and emotional wellness for artists of color. Although many of the programs are paid and in-person, at 5 p.m. on Friday there will be a free panel discussion on the healing of internal oppression, horizontal hostility, inequity within the arts and more. It's moderated by New Thinkers and Syah B. Consulting, with panelists including Ill Seven (creative educator: community organizer), N3PTUNE (multi-disciplined artist), Zanib (international singer/violinist/designer) and Enock (international dancer and teacher), with others to be announced; find out more here. The panel will be followed by hip-hop and rap classes Friday night, with more on February 27. Get the details, including tuition costs, here.

Black Panther: Pop-Up Drive-In With On-Screen Talkback

Friday, February 26, 5:30 p.m.

Heart of Longmont United Methodist Church, 350 11th Avenue, Longmont

NAACP Boulder County and Community Cinema present this special program — a screening of Black Panther, starring the late Chadwick Boseman — for Black History Month. After the movie, there will be a discussion moderated by Dr. Sheila Davis, coordinator for health equity initiatives in the Boulder County Health Department, with panelists Nii Armah Sowah, Ghanaian-born arts educator and community builder; Ari Umoja, Denver school psychologist; and David Glover, project manager and social/political commentator. Local restaurants Georgia Boys BBQ and La Vita Bella will be selling food. Admission is $31 per car, and space is limited; get your tickets now here.

Back in business.... Twitter

The Pavilion

Friday, February 26, 7:30 p.m.; shows through March 21

Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

The Aurora Fox is stepping back into hosting live performances with The Pavilion, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated romantic drama by Craig Wright, known for lending his script-writing abilities to television dramas Six Feet Under, Dirty Sexy Money and Lost. Seating will be distanced; if the venue needs to cancel in-person shows again, they'll be shifted to an online format. Tickets range from $15 to $40; learn more and reserve your seats here.

Colorado in the Present Tense: Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith, Nathan Hall and Maia Ruth Lee

Keith Haring: Grace House Mural

Jaime Carrejo: Waiting

Saturday, February 27, through August 22

MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street

MCA Denver is opening three fresh exhibitions: a resurrection of graffitist Keith Haring’s stairway-climbing "Grace House Mural," painted thirty years ago in a defunct Catholic youth center in New York City, and recently removed in a series of panels; a look at homegrown craft and creativity through the eyes of photographer Narkita Gold, as well as designer, printer and Afrofuturist Rick Griffith, composer Nathan Hall and sculptor/installationist Maia Ruth Lee; and a thoughtful installation from Coloradan Jaime Carrejo. The shows open for members-only days on February 27 and 28, with the public opening on March 2; learn more and RSVP for timed-entry slots online here.

RISE Westwood Festival del Pozole

Saturday, February 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rise Westwood Collective, 3738 Morrison Road

Like pozole? Okay, what kind do you prefer? Red, green, black, mole? Chicken, pork, soft-shell crab or vegan, with jackfruit or king oyster mushrooms? That’s the tasting spread waiting for you at the RISE Westwood Festival del Pozole, where you can test samples from pro chefs and community members serving up homemade goodness — or order the to-go special ahead to pick up and take home for $75. To clear your palate, Cultura Chocolate and Cabrona Coffee will both be open in the complex, serving drinks and desserts. Go online to register in advance for a timed-entry slot (seating is limited), order a to-go feast or learn more about tasting fees here.

Love in the Time of COVID-19: An Apocalypse Cabaret

Saturday, February 27, 7 p.m.

Opera on Tap has been presenting a monthly cabaret for the past year; this month's theme is "Post-COVID Dreams." The hour-long shows are full of music and also interactive; you can join in the chat. Online admission is free, but donations are encouraged to help singers who've been hit hard by the pandemic; find out more here.

A Tribute to Ruth Brown

Saturday, February 27, 7:30 p.m.

Miners Alley, 1224 Washington Street, Golden

Back by popular demand and in celebration of Black History Month, Miners Alley is presenting another performance of A Tribute to Ruth Brown, featuring Sheryl McCallum and David Nehls. An R&B legend who ruled the charts in the late ’40s and ’50s, Brown and her hits established Atlantic Records, nicknamed "The House That Ruth Built." She was a major force in the civil rights movement, and a founding member of the Rhythm and Blues Foundation. Enjoy the show in person (limited tickets available for $25 each) or online ($5); get them here.



Know of other great events in town? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com. And see our list of ten free events this weekend here.