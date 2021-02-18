Ten Things to Do In and Around Denver (and Online) This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

As the city thaws out, people are making plans to go out and about this weekend, everywhere from RiNo to Parker to Mars. Of course, there are online options, too.

Keep reading for ten things to do over the next few days.

Perseverance Landing Event

Thursday, February 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science will celebrate the landing of NASA's Perseverance on Mars. The rover was launched in July and is scheduled to set down the morning of February 18 (ETA 10:30 a.m.); experts will set the stage at this virtual museum program, then show live NASA TV coverage. Keep an eye out for updates on the DMNS Facebook page, and watch for coverage YouTube page...or just head to the museum, if you can snag a ticket here.

A Night at the Museum

Thursday, February 18, 7:30 p.m.

Su Teatro Executive Artistic Director Tony Garcia and Bobby LeFebre, author of Northside, discuss fifty years of Su Teatro during this livestream sponsored by the Longmont Museum. Find out more here.

The Museum for Black Girls

Opening Friday, February 19, through April

1439 26th Street

Black Girl Magic, an interactive, multi-room art installation illustrating the Black female experience, is returning to Denver in the city's second appearance of the Museum for Black Girls, popping up in RiNo in retail space owned and managed by EDENS. The museum will highlight ten artists and creative women of color, who will use the space to create interactive pieces. Museum hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Find out more here,

An Evening With Artemisia and Nathan

Friday, February 19, 7 p.m.

It’s been exactly one year since they last performed on the Buntport stage for a live audience. Instead of keeping the anniversary to themselves, they’re inviting folks to an online party with Artemisia and Nathan, the two characters of Cabaret De Profundis, or How To Sing While Ugly Crying, a show that unwound virtually in January (you can still watch the taped show online for a minimum of $20 here). The duo of Buntport’s Hannah Duggan and Denver composer Nathan Hall will appear in character to answer questions, sing songs and engage in general silliness; register online in advance for the free Zoom link (donations welcome) here.

It’s Coming From Inside the House! Shivers

Friday, February 19, 8 p.m.

Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture is far from Colorado, but a local connection — Denver scream queen Theresa Mercado — will be February's special guest in the ongoing horror-film series "It’s Coming From Inside the House." The monthly event concludes in October with the installation of two new titles chosen by viewers in the museum’s list of 100+ Horror Films to See Before You Die, and Mercado will present her personal choice: David Cronenberg’s Shivers. The screening is on your own, via your own DVD or your streaming platform of choice, but you’ll be able join other viewers online for talks and conversation throughout the evening. Admission is pay-what-you-can; register online in advance here.

Old Man River Bike Rally & Run

Saturday, February 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

600 Park Drive, Lyons

Because of cold weather, the Old Man River Bike Rally & Run was postponed a week...which means you can still sign up for runs and rides, for adults and kids alike. They range from entertaining to endurance, with registration up to $115. Find out more here.

Matters of the Heart

Saturday, February 20, noon to 7 p.m.

2822 East 17th Avenue

The weather also affected the opening at ARTAOS, which is hosting a second artist's reception for those too cold to leave their homes. Featured artist Cynthia Berg will be live painting; works from other creatives will also be on display. Find out more here.

Masquerade Ball Annual Gala Featuring Black Iris Collective

Saturday, February 20, 6 to 10 p.m.

Deep Space Parker Lounge & Event Center, 11020 South Pikes Peak Drive, Parker

BCC Evolution is hosting the annual gala that benefits the mental health and suicide awareness nonprofit, with a few changes because of the pandemic. The night includes live music featuring Black Iris Collective, a female-led fusion band that combines a live vocal trio with DJ tracks and skilled musicians for a head-turning audience experience. Dinner by Colorado Catering is included. Tickets start at $65; find out more here.

Colorado Environmental Film: Closing Night

Saturday, February 20, 7 p.m.

The Colorado Environmental Film Festival is wrapping up with a livestream program that includes showings of the films The Catalyst and Beyond Zero; after the screenings, you can chat with the directors during a live Q&A. Registration is $10; find out more here.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance

Rise & Move: Cleo Parker Robinson

Sunday, February 21, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The world-famous Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, which just celebrated its fiftieth anniversary, presents this livestream performance of Rise and Move, a program of pieces exploring conflict, healing and Umoja. True to the challenges of COVID, the pieces on stage will practice social distancing woven into the art of dance along with the joy of community. This show is part of the Lone Tree Arts Passport to Culture, and tickets are pay-what-you-can. Get them here.

And plan ahead:

Arts in the Afternoon: Central City Opera

Wednesday, February 24, 1:30 p.m.

Central City Opera presents a concert of opera and classical art-song favorites, performed by CCO touring artists soprano Christie Conover, bass-baritone Eric J. McConnell and pianist Jeremy Reger. Founded in 1932, Central City Opera is the fifth-oldest professional opera company in the country and is renowned for world-class productions, a competitive and robust young artist training program, and creative year-round education and community engagement activities. Tickets start at $5; find out more here.



We'll be updating this list through the weekend; if you know of a great event in or around Denver (or online), send information to editorial@westword.com. And don't miss our list of free events here.