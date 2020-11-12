Ten Things to Do In and Around Denver This Weekend

Over the next few days, you can enjoy a blast from the past or look forward to the joys of winter, even in a pandemic. Ski areas are opening around Colorado, and the latest film from Warren Miller Entertainment will debut on Saturday. Holiday markets are opening, too, with both in-person and online versions available for your shopping pleasure.

Here are ten of the best things to do in and around Denver this weekend.

MIXTAPE Track #2

Thursday, November 12, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Get ready to party hardy! At the 35th anniversary celebration of Colorado Business Committee for the Arts continues, '80s music will sound off as as emcee Kate Perdoni of Rocky Mountain Public Media introduces artists in the silent auction, including Tony Ortega, Kaitlyn Tucek and Forrest Morrison. Then join the after-party in Second Life, an online virtual world created for CBCA by Alt Ethos Experiential Design Studio. Registration is free but closes at 3:30 p.m.; snag your spot here.



The War on the EPA

Thursday, November 12, 5 p.m.

In December, the Environmental Protection Agency will turn fifty. In their new book, The War on the EPA,

William M. Alley and Rosemarie Alley look at the past and present of the organization. Today's environmental problems are largely invisible, they say; the crippling smog and burning rivers of yesteryear are largely just a memory. Meanwhile, Americans are repeatedly told that the EPA is hurting the economy, destroying jobs, and intruding into people's private lives. The truth is far more complicated, and they'll talk about it in this Zoom sponsored by the Boulder Book Store. Admission is $5; register here.

Space Odyssey Reopens

Friday, November 13, 9 a.m.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard

Space Odyssey is ready to blast back into the DMNS universe after a year of renovation, with an updated theme chosen through community input. What’s new? On the top of the list — and sure to be a hit with all ages — are the immersive Sensory Spacewalk and Fantasy Spaceship features that simulate the feeling of speeding through space, and a launch simulator that puts you in the driver’s seat during takeoff. There's no extra charge to see the exhibit, but separate timed-entry tickets are required for both general museum admission and Space Odyssey. Learn more here.

Colorado Day of the Dead 2020

Friday, Saturday and Sunday through November 22, 4 to 9 p.m.

2020 La Plaza Colorado,15200 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Colorado Latin Fashion Week and its founder, Norberto Mojardin, might have come up with the most comprehensive and COVID-conscious Día de los Muertos celebration yet: It’s spread out over three weekends, by thirty-minute timed-entry slots from 4 to 9 p.m. on each date, centered around an enormous altar created by at-risk children and teens, with help from guest artists who take the lead while the young folks learn new art skills. “The purpose of Day of the Dead 2020 is to bring the community together in this hard time. It is now more important than ever to remember our loved ones who passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic,” say the organizers. Vendors and food trucks will be on hand, too. Admission: $5 to $10, with timed-entry reservations at Eventbrite.

Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival

Friday, November 13, 6 p.m., through November 21

After 32 years of showing woman-centric films in the flesh, the machine behind the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival shouldn’t have any trouble going virtual in 2020, when the movies will spool out online over an expanded schedule. Start off on the opening night celebration with guest filmmakers and live music, just as you would in person, before settling in for a screening of the documentary Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President, and then it’s on to a full week of films available for viewing any time from the day of release. Festival passes range from $40 to $133; individual tickets are $10 per film and $33 for opening night. See the schedule and learn how to cyber-fest here.

Stories on Stage: Morale Is at an All-Time High

Friday, November 13, 7 p.m.

Stories on Stage goes virtual with Morale Is at an All-Time High, this year’s collaboration with the quirky Buntport Theater crew, which will be streamed live from Boulder’s Nomad Playhouse. Buntport will work its magic on short stories about real life, turning your view of the subject upside-down and adding in plenty of laughs. Tickets and a link to the presentation are $15 in advance at storiesonstage.org, or call 303-494-0523.

The Play You Want

Saturday, November 14, 10 a.m., through Sunday, November 15, 10 p.m.

The Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company is offering a reading of The Play You Want, along with an interview with playwright Bernardo Cubria, which you can stream at any point over 36 hours this weekend. Cubria’s play, which won BETC’s Generations competition for writer parents of young children, features drug dealers in a biting satire on what the theater world expects of a Mexican playwright. If the intriguing premise is insufficient lure, consider the cast. You’ve been missing the luminous Jamie Ann Romero since she left Colorado six years ago? She’ll come to you through the magic of virtual viewing, along with other much-missed favorites Rodney Lizcano and Matt Zambrano. Add Dale Li, Gilbert Cruz, Sam Strelitz, and the glorious Gabriella Cavallero and what are you waiting for? Viewing is free, but you need to register at BETC.org

Preston Porter Marker Dedication Ceremony

Saturday, November 14, 2 p.m.

On November 16, 1900, a fifteen-year-old Black youth was dragged into a field outside Limon by a jeering mob and burned to death. The lynching came days after Preston Porter Jr. was tortured in the Denver jail into making a coerced confession of murdering a white girl, and the event attracted spectators from across Colorado. A hundred and twenty years later, a memorial to Porter has been erected a few steps from Larimer Square; it will be dedicated in a virtual ceremony on Saturday, November 14, with speakers streaming live on Facebook @CLMProject and the web page coloradolynchingmemorial.org.

New American Diwali

Saturday, November 14, 3 to 4 p.m.

Diwali, India’s five-day festival of lights, makes an appearance more poignant than usual this year as a celebration focused on freedom from ignorance and negative forces. No wonder Denver-based organization Roshni chose the theme of “Let There Be Light” for its virtual sharing of spoken word, dance and music. Learn how to join in for the beautiful holiday and its tradition of lighting hundreds of candles (and sometimes setting them afloat) here.

Future Retro

Saturday, November 14, 6 p.m.

The 71st feature film from Boulder-based Warren Miller Entertainment is coming to your living room, where it will stream live complete with red carpet, athlete interviews and giveaways. In Future Retro, progressive skiers Lexi duPont and Amie Engerbretson journey to the heart of deep-rooted ski culture in Switzerland, and freeskiers Baker Boyd and Victor Major rip the endless peaks of Iceland, using a 1,300-year-old farm as their base camp. A trio of world-class snowboarders — Elena Hight, Danny Davis and Nick Russell — travel to Antarctica and witness the impact of climate change. In the film, legendary skiers Scot Schmidt and the Egan brothers show a new crop of athletes how they were responsible for the extreme-skiing movement of the ’80s and ’90s, and the next generation of skiers and riders show us what it means to challenge the status quo. Each virtual ticket is good for four, and the film can be streamed for 48 hours; get tickets here.



and three bonus holiday events:

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

16th Street Mall Holiday Gift Festival

Friday, November 13, through Sunday, November 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

16th Street Mall, between Tremont and California streets

Get a jump start on your holiday shopping at this free, curated marketplace with a large selection of one of-a-kind seasonal items, handcrafted goods, home decor items, specialty foods and holiday gifts. Find out more here.

Junior League Virtual Mile High Holiday Mart

Friday, November 13, through December 31

There’s no way the Junior League of Denver is going to let COVID spoil its 41st annual holiday market, which was originally meant to go partly virtual with a limited in-person component. Instead, as fall pandemic numbers looked bleak, the JLD took a tight turn to expand and go completely virtual, with 24/7 shopping available through the end of the year. That means you can still grab all your favorite handmades and foodstuffs from the safety of your home base. Get all the details here.

Cherry Creek Gift Festival

Friday, November 14, and Saturday, November 15, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (and on through December 24)

Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 East First Avenue

This is a tough year to work up a merry mood for shopping, but the holiday markets, both live and virtual, are starting to line up on the calendar, right up to Christmas Eve. The Cherry Creek Gift Festival, one of the first, is a new indoor market that will pop up with 75 vendors on weekends (and daily for the week before Christmas) in a sizable vacant first-floor space at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. RSVP for the free fest in advance at Eventbrite.

Watch for our holiday market update. In the meantime, do you know of a great event around town? We'll be updating this list; send information to editorial@westword.com.