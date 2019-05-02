Ten Things to Do for $10 or Less (Nine Free)

Rent just posted and your bank account is looking a little desolate, but your weekend will be rich with bargain entertainment activities. First Friday, the Kentucky Derby, Star Wars Day and Cinco De Mayo have filled the calendar with great things to do. And as a bonus, the Denver Art Museum is free all day on Saturday. Keep reading for ten events that won't set you back more than ten bucks.

Great Western Alpaca Show

Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

National Western Complex

Free

Head to the National Western Complex for the annual Great Western Alpaca show. Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies is hosting the event, which will have vendors, displays, lots of animals and a competition in which alpacas will compete against each other in several events, including long jump and limbo. The main performance will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday; at 9 a.m. Sunday, young halters will take the stage with their alpaca for the youth competition. The weekend is free; see the complete schedule on the GWAS schedule page at alpacabreeders.org.

The Ladies Fancywork Society decorates Denver. Lindsey Bartlett

Zero Party: MTV's Spring Break With Ladies Fancywork Society

Friday, May 3, 6 to 10 p.m.

PS Design, 2921 Walnut Street

Free

PS Design believes that artists should have a space to create and express themselves, and it supports this notion by providing a commission-free space for artists with the motto "zero bucks and zero fucks." Celebrate the concept at a Zero Party decorated with work by the Ladies Fancywork Society, including the Stenciled Doily Mural adorning the outside of the building. Inside, see more whimsical LFS work while DJ Rice Cube spins tunes that make you feel like you're on MTV Spring Break. LFS will be selling art, pins and koozies throughout the evening, so bring some spare cash, an open mind, dancing shoes and a cup to be filled by Ratio Beerworks. Find out more on the Zero Party Facebook page.

Mulch Giveaway and Compost Sale

Saturday, May 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Multiple locations

Free

Backyard barbecue season is quickly approaching, which means it's time to start working on your yard. The Denver Department of Public Works is hosting its annual Mulch Giveaway and Compost Sale, providing local gardeners with crucial supplies for the season. Highly discounted compost can be purchased at the Havana Nursery; free mulch will be available at this location as well. You can also get free mulch at Bear Creek Park, Fred Thomas Park, Sloan's Lake Park and Veterans Park; bring your own pitchforks to dig up the mulch, as well as bags or tarps to pack it in. For more information, visit the Denver Government Trash and Recycling page.

Free Comic Book Day 2019

Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vision Comics & Oddities

Free

May 4 has been lovingly deemed Star Wars Day, since fans tagged the date with a variation of "May the force be with you." And not only is the Fourth with you this Saturday, but it's also Free Comic Book Day. Star Wars starship designer Collin Cantwell will be making an appearance at Vision Comics & Oddities to help celebrate both pop-culture holidays; videos of creations like the Millennium Falcon, TIE Factor and, of course, the Death Star will be shown throughout the day. The event is free; fans can pay $25 for Cantwell's autograph on their own possession or a print or model photo.

Phish Chicks and Friends Spring Shakedown

Saturday, May 4, 1 to 5 p.m.

Factotum Brewhouse

Free

The Phish Chicks and Friends Spring Shakedown will roll out for the second year, providing a place for Phish fans to buy tons of handmade Phish items as well as other goods: jewelry, Phish-branded apparel, tie-dye, herbal supplements and essential oils. Phish will be back in August, so now's the time to outfit yourself for the show. Admission is free, but you'll want to buy some of the great Factotum beers.

Screen and Tell

Saturday, May 4, 1 to 5 p.m.

Denver Open Media

$5

Every first Saturday of the month, Colorado filmmakers present their work at Denver Open Media, which shows ten-minute films throughout the day. Rebecca St. John is the featured youth filmmaker this round; actor, writer, director and producer Ivan Pavletic is the featured filmmaker. Both will be available to answer questions following their films. Family-friendly films will be shown until 3 p.m., PG-rated films from 3 to 5 p.m. Purchase tickets at the door for $5, and find a full schedule on the Screen and Tell Facebook event page.

Derby hats are encouraged at this posh Kentucky Derby Party. St Julien

Kentucky Derby Party

Saturday, May 4, 2 to 6 p.m.

St Julien Hotel and Spa

Free

Time to break out your oversized hats in recognition of the 145th Kentucky Derby: The St Julien Hotel in Boulder will be celebrating with a party complete with a hat contest and complimentary photos, as well as live music by the Good Manners Quartet. The hotel has partnered with the nonprofit Medicine Horse Program, so Sadie the miniature horse will make an appearance. Not only is admission free, but the first 100 guests will receive free mint juleps. Drink too many and make an evening of it: The hotel is offering a 14.5 percent discount. Visit the St Julien Hotel and Spa website to book a room and find more details.

Garibaldi Plaza Celebration

Sunday, May 5, noon to 2 p.m.

Denver Performing Arts Complex

Free

The Colorado Symphony and Mexican Cultural Center will come together to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at a party on the plaza before the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Para La Familia Concert. Local mariachi and folklorico performers will provide music and dance; food carts will offer snacks and beverages for purchase. While the party is free, you'll need tickets to attend the 2 p.m. concert in Boettcher Concert Hall. Find out more on the Colorado Symphony's page for this event.

Mosque: A Conversation

Sunday, May 5, 2 to 4 p.m.

The People's Building

Free

The Black Actors Guild and Emancipation Theater Co. will host a public conversation focusing on fear associated with Islam and other controversial topics. The discussion is a preview for the play Mosque, written by Jihad Milhem, which centers on a young Muslim man living in post-9/11 America. The play opens on May 19, and the cast and crew of the production will start a dialogue between the actors and audience. The event will be live-streamed on the Black Actors Guild Facebook Page.

Punx & Pins

Sunday, May 5, 3 to 6 p.m.

Streets Denver

Free

It's time to clean out closets and head to the first Punx & Pins clothing swap of the season. Bring your unwanted items to trade or sell; you'll be able to buy from other people purging their belongings. Clothing isn't the only thing that will be in play; you're encouraged to bring records and art that you want to part with, too. DJ Taco Ria will be playing reggae, ska and surf tunes throughout the event; Streets Denver will be offering $3 you-call-its.



