Ten Things to Do for $10 or Less This Weekend (Eight Free)

This is a party-party weekend in Denver, with everything from Father's Day to PrideFest filling the calendar...but you won't have to empty your wallet to join in the fun. You can join the parade, howl at the moon, enjoy concerts and then take a breather with a meditation session, all for free. And a couple of other worthwhile events won't set you back more than ten bucks. Keep reading for the ten best low-cost events over the next few days.

Wine from the tap is just $5 during happy hour; the concert is free.

Fridays Uncorked Featuring Latin Sol

Friday, June 14, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Bonacquisiti Wine Company

Free

In this installment of Bonacquisti's free concert series, Latin Sol will bring down the house with old-school R&B and high-energy Latin music. Bring your dancing shoes! The concert begins at 6:30 p.m., but come early to this urban winery for happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. with $5 wine and appetizers. If you're looking for something more substantial, RevneD BBQ food truck will be serving up ribs and other barbecue mainstays.

Marshmallows and the Moon Campfire

Friday, June 14, 9 to 10 p.m.

Majestic View Nature Center

7030 Garrison Street, Arvada

Free

Majestic View Nature Center is hosting a campfire complete with spooky stories and s'mores — lots of s'mores. This all-ages event is a perfect family night out, or a good excuse to cuddle up with your partner for a date night. You'll get the chance to look at the moon through a hefty telescope; experts will be on hand to further enlighten you. Admission is free, but you should reserve a spot on the Majestic View Nature Center's events page.

Denver Pride.

Denver PrideFest

Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16

Civic Center Park

Free

Denver PrideFest is this weekend, and there's no shortage of things to do to celebrate and encourage equality and acceptance. Civic Center Park will be the site of the main events, though, with a 5k kicking things off at the State Capitol at 8 a.m. Saturday and festivities continuing through the day. Rainbows, glitter, hugs and love will be on the move Sunday, when the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade leaves Cheesman Park at 9:30 a.m. and winds its colorful way to Civic Center Park.

Morbid Curiosities Carnival and HearseCon

Saturday, June 15, noon to 6 p.m.

Stampede

$8

Morbid Curiosities and HearseCon roll into the Stampede for a bash that Harold and Maude would applaud. The Morbid Curiosities Carnival will be packed with music, evil clowns, vendors selling oddities, and experts discussing creepy subjects; you'll even get a chance to win a hearse. The HearseCon continues for four full days; for a full schedule, visit the HearseCon Event page. To purchase tickets for the carnival, visit the Morbid Curiosities Carnival's Event Page.

Cruiser Rocks

Saturday, June 15, noon to 7 p.m.

Blackbird Denver

$10

Cruiser Rocks is throwing its twelfth annual bicycle block party. This is not a race, but a beer-fueled joyride through the Washington Park neighborhood. The fun begins at Blackbird at noon with a bike parade; every rider (21+) gets a beer from Denver Beer Co, a bar-crawl punch card, and a chance to win a cruiser bike. Costumes are encouraged; the best group costume will win a prize. Your ticket to ride and party is $10; all proceeds go to Trips for Kids Denver.

Waynestock

Saturday, June 15, 4 to 7 p.m.

Boxyard Park

2502 Broadway

Free

The mission of Bayaud Enterprises is to make employment an option for everyone. To help this good cause, the RiNo Art District and El Chapultepec are hosting Waynestock, a benefit with drinks, food, and music provided by Hazel Miller Band and Lionel Young. The concert is free, but you can make a donation when you register at the Waynestock Event Page.

Brett Dennen at Commons Park

Saturday, June 15, 6 p.m.

Riverfront at Commons Park

Free

Brett Dennen has toured with such big music-biz names as John Mayer, the Dave Matthews Band, Rodrigo y Gabriela and Jason Mraz; now the tall redhead is offering a free performance in Denver. Come to Commons Park, kick off your shoes (Dennen probably will), and get grounded with his soothing vocals and clever lyrics.

Zeppelin Station is getting a makeover for the Made in a City series.

Made in Mexico City

Saturday, June 15, 7 p.m. to midnight

Zeppelin Station

Free

Zeppelin Station is bringing Mexico City to Denver for the next installment of its Made in a City series. The first 75 guests at this launch party will get a free New Belgium Mural beer, but through the evening there will be plenty of chances to eat, drink and meet the designers, chefs and artists who are the heart of this takeover. Fortuna Chocolate's food truck will be at Zeppelin Station starting at 5 p.m., the shops will be open until 9 p.m., and the party will continue until midnight.

STILLness: Meditation in the Galleries

Sunday, June 16, 8:45 to 10 a.m.

Clyfford Still Museum

Free

On this party-party weekend, take a breather during a guided meditation session at the Clyfford Still Museum. The museum has partnered with the Zen Center of Denver and Denver Shambhala on a free meditation series on the second Sunday of every month. Doors open at 8:45 and the sessions will begin at 9 and 9:30 a.m.; stick around to study Clyfford Still's work with a fresh eye.

Shakesbeer at Ratio.

Shakesbeer: As You Like it

Sunday, June 16, 6 to 8 p.m.

Ratio Beer Works

Free

End the weekend at Ratio Beer Works with a pint and a very original production of As You Like It. With its Shakesbeer series, the Wit theater troupe puts the audience right into the Shakespearean action. The show is just an hour; stick around to clink glasses with the cast after the performance.



