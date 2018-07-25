And the Henrys Winners Are...

The winners of the 2018 Henrys regional theater awards were celebrated earlier this week.

The Henrys, administered by the Colorado Theatre Guild, are named for much-loved producer-director Henry Lowenstein, who escaped the Holocaust as part of the kindertransport as a child, and worked at the Bonfils Theatre on Colfax Avenue from 1953 to 1986, during a period when there was little live theater in the city. Lowenstein died in 2014, but his large, generous and progressive spirit still infuses the Henrys.

Miners Alley Playhouse in Golden, which has come a long way since Len Matheo took over the reins as artistic director in 2013, producing steadily grittier, riskier and more interesting work, won six awards. The Arvada Center also scored big: There was recognition for the organization’s black-box repertory company – the only one around, and one of the few left in the country – which garnered three awards for the hilariously jittery-skittery version of Sense and Sensibility directed by Lynne Collins. The center’s mainstage was recognized for choreography, costumes, lighting and scene design, and the organization itself for Outstanding Season.