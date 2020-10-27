 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

| Arts and Culture |

Denver Film Festival Must-See Pick for October 27: The Best Years

Michael Roberts | October 27, 2020 | 5:54am
A scene from The Best Years.
A scene from The Best Years.
Denver Film Festival
AA

Again this year, Denver Film Festival artistic director Matt Campbell is offering his must-see picks for each day of the event, which is largely virtual and continues through November 8. Keep reading to get his take on the selection for October 27: The Best Years.

The Best Years
Directed by Gabriele Muccino
Limited screening: Accessible 1:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m. October 27, 6:15 p.m.-9:15 p.m. October 30 and 2:15 p.m.-5:15 p.m. November 1

Matt Campbell reveals a secret about The Best Years: He hasn't been able to view it yet. Ron Henderson, a co-founder of the Denver Film Festival, "still curates the Italian spotlight section, and this is one of our highest-profile Italian films," he says. "We have the U.S. premiere."

Another reason The Best Years is so highly anticipated, Campbell contends, is its star, Pierfrancesco Favino, "who was in The Traitor, which we had in last year's festival, and a lot of well-known films," including World War Z, Angels & Demons and My Cousin Rachel. Director Gabriele Muccino is also familiar to American audiences by way of two Will Smith vehicles, The Pursuit of Happyness and Seven Pounds.

This pair combine forces in what Campbell describes as "the story of Italy from the ’80s to now told through the lives of four friends over forty-plus years: their loves, their success, their failures. I'm really looking forward to seeing it."

Click for ticket information and more details about the 43rd Denver Film Festival, including how to access selections online.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

