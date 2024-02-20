 The Coolest Things We Saw at GenghisCon 2024 in Denver | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Geek

The Coolest Things We Saw at GenghisCon 2024

From a legendary dungeon master to tables of games, the 46th annual GenghisCon was a blast.
February 20, 2024
Teague Bohlen
Share this:
GenghisCon returned to the Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver Conference Center this past weekend, strutting its gaming stuff and hosting a special guest that immediately leveled-up its game cred: a Gygax, no less.

Gary Gygax, of course, was one of Dungeons & Dragons' forefathers, and a celebrated dungeon master and gamer in his own right. When he passed away in 2008, he left a legacy of game history behind him — and his youngest son, Luke, was part of it.

As much as a gaming celebrity adds to the cachet of the 46th annual GenghisCon, owner Andre'a Arnold and crew have once again done heroic work in organizing a weekend full of adventure, camaraderie, and dice, dice, dice. Westword was there on Sunday, February 18, to capture some of our favorite things.
click to enlarge
A character and his creator: Melf and Luke Gygax.
YouTube/YouTube
Luke Gygax!
Okay, so we already mentioned the Gygaxian appearance, but it's too cool not to explain a bit more. Luke isn't just the offspring of his more famous father — he's part of D&D history himself. His character, Melf, was immortalized not only in the LJN toy line (in which he was later renamed Peralay, for some reason), but also name-dropped in spells of Luke and his dad's own creation, such as Melf's Acid Arrow and Melf's Minute Meteors. Fun fact: Melf was so named because Luke couldn't come up with another name, so he just combined his character's gender and race: M(ale) Elf = Melf. A true (and totally goofy) gaming story — the best kind.
click to enlarge
Teague Bohlen
This Very Necessary Shirt
It's quite possibly the most oft-spoken line in D&D, perhaps after "I check for traps," "Do I hit?" and "Am I dead?" Every game, tabletop or digital, includes the requisite looting of your foe once said enemy has been vanquished. We don't call it grave-robbing. We call it dungeoneering, thank you. Find this shirt at creator Haili Holub's nerd-supply website threeheels.com.
click to enlarge
Teague Bohlen
Tables and Tables of Laughter
Okay, sometimes those laughs might be at the expense of someone who just got totally screwed by a bad dice roll, or a particularly lucky card draw, or maybe just a super bad decision. But that's the great thing about gaming — even losing can be a wonderful time, especially when you're doing it with friends. GenghisCon has more tables of happiness than an angry druid can shake a stick at.
click to enlarge
Every gamer loves treasure.
Teague Bohlen
Geek Way Homes
How has no one ever thought of this before? Denver-area realtor Nate Oswalt specializes in partnering up with folks from the gaming community and helping them look for homes that might best fit their geekier passions, whatever they might be. And since booty is one of the best parts of any adventure, he brought a trove-full: a custom comic book, playing cards, a game token, pens, cups and even a pocketknife. (The homes, we assume, cost a bit more.)
click to enlarge
5th Field Miniatures does it old-school.
Teague Bohlen
Custom Miniatures
Fifth Field Miniatures is an Arizona-based company that picked up the lapsed licenses of some old companies, and is adding to those lines while keeping within the same scale and style. This is miniatures-playing the way the grognards used to do it. Get your paints ready and bring these monsters to life.
click to enlarge
Teague Bohlen
Gaming Gone Wild!
Fire and Ice Rock Shop is based in Aurora and offers a wide variety of natural-stone carvings, from the cute (squirrels and birds) to the spiritual (crystals, y'all!) to the surprisingly sexual. Ever wanted a hematite phallus? Someone out there does, and this here's the place to find it. Gives a whole new meaning to "rock-hard," doesn't it?
click to enlarge
Teague Bohlen
Whatever This Contraption Is
It's a mystery, but it seems to have some Rube-Goldbergian purpose for holding dice. Is it unfinished, or is it art? We don't know, but as long as it holds our dice, we don't care.
click to enlarge
Teague Bohlen
Speaking of Dice...
Yes, many — maybe most? — of the vendors at GenghisCon were selling dice or dice-related stuff, from dice jails to dice bags to dice prisons to the polyhedrals themselves, in any number of materials. Wood, stone, resin and more, in a complete and utter chaos of colors. Have a number range you need to randomize? There's a die for that.
click to enlarge
Teague Bohlen
Crafty and Clever Cups!
Our favorite is the mug that insists despite the clearly visible eyes and teeth that it is not, in fact, a mimic. Ah, the opportunity for your morning coffee to finally taste you back.
click to enlarge
Teague Bohlen
This Dude
Straight from the cover of the original Player's Handbook (and artist D.A. Trampier) comes this sacrificial statue animated for GenghisCon, complete with flickering flame and a darting and disturbing tongue. The fact that this was displayed proudly on monitors all over the gaming floor was both a reminiscent gesture to the Satanic Panic of the 1980s and a reminder of how far gaming has come since.

GhengisCon will return in 2025; its sister event Tacticon takes place in August.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014. His new collection of flash fiction, Flatland, is available now.
Contact: Teague Bohlen
Review: Lisa Frankenstein Is Far Better Than Box Office Returns Suggest

Film & TV

Review: Lisa Frankenstein Is Far Better Than Box Office Returns Suggest

By Toni Tresca
Arapahoe Basin Sale Has Fans Wondering If It's All Downhill From Here

Outdoors

Arapahoe Basin Sale Has Fans Wondering If It's All Downhill From Here

By Abigail Bliss
Married at First Sight Recap: Golden Couple Crumbles Less Than Two Weeks From Decision Day

Film & TV

Married at First Sight Recap: Golden Couple Crumbles Less Than Two Weeks From Decision Day

By Hannah Metzger
Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

Things to Do

Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation