Denver Film Festival 2021 Must-See Pick for November 8: The Siamese Bond

November 8, 2021 6:00AM

An image from The Siamese Bond. YouTube
Denver Film Festival artistic director Matt Campbell is again offering his must-see picks for each day of the event, which continues through November 14. Keep reading for his take on the selection for Monday, November 8: The Siamese Bond.

The Siamese Bond/Las Siamesas
Directed by Paula Hernández
7:30 p.m. Monday, November 8
AMC House 2
4:15 p.m. Thursday, November 11
AMC House 2
Also available online

Matt Campbell calls The Siamese Bond "a fun change of pace that's also quite dramatic. It's part of our CineLatinx section, but it would also fit in with our Women+Film program."

Helmed by acclaimed Argentinian director Paula Hernández, the film "is about a mother-daughter relationship, but the daughter is an adult. When her father passes away, he leaves the daughter two beachside resort condos in his will, but he doesn't leave his wife anything. That creates a lot of tension, a lot of consternation. The mother and daughter love each other, but it can get very toxic. A lot of the dialogue is really biting."

The action focuses on "an overnight bus ride to get to these condos and check them out," Campbell continues. "Along the way, there's a series of unfortunate events that challenges them. And it's really interestingly shot. The construct of it leads to them being on the bus alone, with just the driver. There's this weird, isolated feeling, because it's one of those big, double-decker buses."

The result is "very different from a lot of the South American submissions we went through this year. It's a dramedy, but with a humorous edge, and I think it's going to be a crowd-pleaser."

Here's the trailer for The Siamese Bond:
Click for ticket information and more details about the 44th Denver Film Festival, including how to access some selections online.
