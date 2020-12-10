The Ten Best Things to Do In and Around Denver This Weekend

Towns along the Front Range are all lit up for the holidays (see our holiday lights list here), and there's more reason to celebrate: Many of the area's museums are reopening this week (although timed-entry tickets are still required).

And there are plenty of other things to do, including virtual lectures and concerts. Keep reading for the ten best events over the next few days:

An Afternoon With Dana Crawford

Thursday, December 10, noon to 1 p.m.

Anna Mascorella, Temple Buell associate curator of architecture at History Colorado, will lead a talk with pioneering preservationist Dana Crawford about the projects she’s been involved in over the decades. From saving Larimer Square from the wrecking ball in the ’60s to her newfound passion for Trinidad (and everything in between), Crawford will reflect on what it's been like to work in the built environment and offer encouragement to others who seek to do the same. Free, but reservations are required here.

Looking Forward, Looking Back: Historic Denver’s First 50 Years and What’s to Come

Thursday, December 10, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Join Historic Denver to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of its official incorporation in 1970. The program will include individuals who remember the early years, as well as those helping to chart the future. As a bonus, you'll get a cocktail recipe so you can join in a collective toast. It's $10 to join; register here.



The House That Time Forgot: Not a Creature Was Stirring

Thursday, December 10, and Friday, December 11, 7 p.m.

The Byers-Evans House, home to the Center for Colorado Women’s History, becomes a virtual immersive game board for The House That Time Forgot: Not a Creature Was Stirring, a holiday version of the center’s mystery-solving series that demands ingenuity and teamwork by online partners. Sign up for one of four sessions offered over the next two weeks; reserve tickets, $11 to $13, in advance at Eventbrite (History Colorado members can email michael.erickson@state.co.us for a discount code). The show repeats next weekend; register here.

Record to Record: Charles Mingus, "Cumbia & Jazz Fusion"

Thursday, December 10, 7 p.m.

ArtHyve’s new Record to Record listening and discussion series this month explores the 28-minute jazz composition "Cumbia & Jazz Fusion," recorded by bassist Charles Mingus in 1978 for an album of the same name. Colorado Public Radio’s Alicia "Bruce" Trujillo hosts a panel made up of local musicians Ric Urrutia, Yuzo Nieto, Blake Pendergrass and Rachel Christia, who will help unfold the stories behind the music and its place in the world-music canon during this presentation on Zoom.Register for a seat at the virtual roundtable in advance; tickets are $6.15 (free for ArtHyve members) here.

Recipe for Community: Stories From Denver's Past

Thursday, December 10, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Curtis Park’s Theatre Artibus and the Soul Stories community storytelling platform come together via Zoom with this offshoot of the original immersive performance Recipe, a collaborative project built from true stories and memories collected in the Five Points neighborhood. Stories From Denver’s Past instead distills one man’s observations, focusing on eighty-year-old resident Frank Smith, who’s been in the beauty-product business, serving his neighborhood, for more than a half-century; learn more and join the interview on Facebook Live here.

Joaquin's Christmas

Friday, December 11, 6:30 p.m.

Su Teatro is celebrating the holidays with three Chicano spins on holiday classics via Zoom. Joaquin’s Christmas is set in Pueblo in the 1950s; all seven-year-old Joaquin wants for Christmas is a new bike. Times are tough, though, with Papa out on strike against the evil Mr. Van Rich-n-Wealthy. Can a dog named Angel and a magical Abuela make this a very merry Christmas? There's a suggested donation of $10 to $20 to find out; sign up here.

Santa’s Big Red Sack

Friday, December 11, and Saturday, December 12, 7:30 p.m.

Rattlebrain Productions has moved its holiday production of Santa's Big Red Sack online for its fourteenth year.

The actors and writers have been pulling together their best Santa sketches over the years into a full-length holiday special that is definitely not family-friendly. It will be offered in four live-streaming watch parties with the actors, who'll talk about the sketches and answer questions. Digital download is $39.50, and delivery begins December 11; the live streams are $10 each (two this weekend, two next). Find out more and sign up at SantasBigRedSack.com.

RiNo Art District

Roam RiNo Social Distance Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, December 12, starting at 9 a.m.

RiNo Art District

On December 12, the RiNo Art District will hide fifty special tubes around RiNo, each loaded with a custom ROAM RiNo bandanna featuring the artwork of Olive Moya. If you find one, post a photo on Instagram with the tube and number to #ROAMRiNo, and you'll get a $10 gift card to a RiNo business...as well as the bandanna. Follow RiNo Art District on Instagram and keep up with #ROAMRiNo for clues. For more RiNo opportunities, see the gift guide.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Holiday Lights Walking Tour

Saturday, December 12, 4 to 5 p.m.

Join Historic Denver for a guided walk through Congress Park, home to some of the best Four Squares and classic apartment buildings in the city, as well as the best light displays. Guides will share the history of the neighborhood and its solid architecture, documented by the Discover Denver project. Tickets are $23/person for the hour-long tour. Register and find out more here.

See/Hear: Illuminated Stories in Song

Sunday, December 13, 4 p.m.

Opera on Tap presents four song cycles with Colorado singers and video artists from across the U.S. performing Richard Strauss's Four Last Songs/Vier Letzte Lieder, Ernesto Cordero’s Four Works for Voice and Guitar, Robert Owens’s Mortal Storm and Nkeiru Okoye’s Brooklyn Cinderella. Find out more here.



Know of a great event around town? Send information to editorial@westword.com; we'll be updating this list through the weekend.