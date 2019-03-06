The Very Hungry Caterpillar Celebrates Turning Fifty in Denver

If you grew up in the past five decades, chances are The Very Hungry Caterpillar left an indelible impression on your childhood. The book has sold over 50 million copies and has been translated into 62 languages.

This year Eric Carle's classic celebrates its fiftieth anniversary and the author himself turns ninety. To mark the occasion, the Very Hungry Caterpillar itself is hitting the road for a twenty-state, 4,500-mile tour of zoos, botanic gardens and bookstores, which will include a Denver stop.

"It is one of the joys of my life that my book, first published in 1969, continues to delight readers of all ages around the world," Carle says in a statement. "China, Croatia, Israel, Egypt, Greece, Japan, Germany, Spain, Russia, Mongolia – all over the planet, children and teachers and parents and grandparents and librarians are reading my story and turning the pages, putting a tiny finger through the hole in a strawberry or a pear, and enjoying the bright, colorful wings of the butterfly when it appears."