The Yuk Stops Here: Comics Issue Coming September 1

August 3, 2022 9:37AM

Noah Van Sciver
The last few years have been no laughing matter, but now we're ready for some funny business. So on September 1, 2022, we're celebrating Westword's 45th birthday by giving Denver a present: the return of our Comics issue!

And we want you to help wrap it up: For this contest, we're accepting submissions from any Coloradan inspired to create a cartoon about life in Denver — whether it focuses on beer, drought, traffic, politics, marijuana or just life in general at a mile high. Cash prizes ($50-$200) will be awarded for our favorite comics, which will be printed in the September 1 issue and posted online at westword.com. The deadline for submissions is 9 a.m. Monday, August 22.

Guidelines: Cartoons can be color or black and white, and should conform (roughly) to one of these sizes:

1/2H 9" x 5.416"
1/2V 4.4167" x 11"
1/4S 4.4167" x 5.4167"
1/4H 9" x 2.6249"

Deadline: 9 a.m. Monday, August 22 ,at [email protected] or 1278 Lincoln Street, Denver. Please include your real name, the name you prefer to use as a credit and your website, if applicable.

Questions? Email [email protected]

And if you need some comic relief right now, check out earlier Westword cartoon issues here, here and here.
