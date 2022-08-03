The Yuk Stops Here: Comics Issue Coming September 1

The last few years have been no laughing matter, but now we're ready for some funny business. So on September 1, 2022, we're celebrating Westword's 45th birthday by giving Denver a present: the return of our Comics issue!
And we want you to help wrap it up: For this contest, we're accepting submissions from any Coloradan inspired to create a cartoon about life in Denver — whether it focuses on beer, drought, traffic, politics, marijuana or just life in general at a mile high. Cash prizes ($50-$200) will be awarded for our favorite comics, which will be printed in the September 1 issue and posted online at westword.com. The deadline for submissions is 9 a.m. Monday, August 22.
Guidelines: Cartoons can be color or black and white, and should conform (roughly) to one of these sizes:
1/2H 9" x 5.416"
1/2V 4.4167" x 11"
1/4S 4.4167" x 5.4167"
1/4H 9" x 2.6249"
Deadline: 9 a.m. Monday, August 22 ,at [email protected] or 1278 Lincoln Street, Denver. Please include your real name, the name you prefer to use as a credit and your website, if applicable.
Questions? Email [email protected]
And if you need some comic relief right now, check out earlier Westword cartoon issues here, here and here.