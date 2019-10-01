Dozens of Theater Shows to See This Fall in Colorado

When the temperature drops, the art action moves indoors. The curtain has already gone up on the new theater season, and many productions will take the stage in the months ahead. Here's what's on Denver's playbill for autumn and beyond, in alphabetical order by presenter:

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities: Plaza Suite, October 4-November 10. A Christmas Carol: The Musical, November 22-December 22. Murder on the Orient Express, January 31-May 17. A Midsummer Night's Dream, February 21-May 16. Small Mouth Sounds, March 13-May 14. Something Rotten, April 10-May 3. $45 and up, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.

Aurora Fox Arts Center: Miss You Like Hell, through October 13. Twist Your Dickens, November 29-December 22. The Squirrels, January 17-February 9. Secrets of the Universe and Other Songs, February 21-March 15. For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, March 13-April 5. Freaky Friday: The Musical, April 17-May 10. $20 and up, Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, 303-739-1970, aurorafoxartscenter.org.

Benchmark Theatre: The Quality of Life, through October 6. Third Annual Fever Dream Festival, October 24-27. Parfumerie, November 21-December 22. Airness, February 8-29. $30, Benchmark Theatre, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood, 303-519-9059, benchmarktheatre.com.

Blue Man Group: Speechless: The bald, blue trio of performance artists bounds into Denver with their brand-new show. October 22-27, Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company: Tiny Beautiful Things, through October 13. The Realistic Joneses, October 24-November 17. A Christmas Carol, December 5-28. Bloomsday, February 6-March 1. Oslo, April 16-May 9. $22.50 and up, Dairy Arts Center, 2592 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, betc.org.

Bug Theatre: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, through October 19. Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, December 6-28. $20 and up, 3654 Navajo Street, 303-477-5977, bugtheatre.info.

EXPAND The Return: Beatles Tribute Band comes to Larimer County via Liverpool. Courtesy Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse: The Return: Beatles Tribute Band, October 14-16. The Hunchback of Notre Dame, through November 17. Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, November 29-January 19. Jekyll & Hyde, January 30-March 29. Curtains, April 9-May 31. $33.95 and up, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, 970-744-3747, coloradocandlelight.com.

Cashore Marionettes: Life in Motion: Think Being John Malkovich, but with more puppets and less John Malkovich. October 17, 7:30 p.m., $22 and up, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7000, lakewood.org.

Cherry Creek Theatre: Tuesdays With Morrie, October 31-November 24. My Way, January 24-February 23. Grace & Glorie, April 17-May 10. $33 and up, Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street, 303-800-6578, cherrycreektheatre.org.

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center: Busytown: The Musical, through October 13. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, September 26-October 30. Carrie: The Musical, October 25-27. Tiny Beautiful Things, November 8-December 1. The Sound of Music, December 12-January 12. The Bridges of Madison County, February 13-March 1. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, March 6-April 5. Silent Sky, April 2-19. Men on Boats, April 24-May 2. $20 and up, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, 719-634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu.

CU Presents: Burning the Old Man, October 10-13. Shakuntala, October 31-November 3. Play Therapy, November 7-10. It's a Wonderful Life, November 15-17. A Broadway Christmas Carol, November 15-December 8. Cirque Mechanics, January 17. The Popular Mechanicals, February 13-16. The Language Archive, February 27-March 1. Spring Awakening, March 6-15. The Marriage of Figaro, March 13-15. As You Like It, April 9-12. 2019-20 New Play Festival, April 15-19. Béatrice et Bénédict, April 23-26. Some events free, various University of Colorado Boulder locations, 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.

Curious Theatre Company: Pass Over, through October 12. The Thanksgiving Play, November 2-December 15. The Secretary, January 11-February 22. Admissions, March 14-April 18. Roe, May 9-June 20. $20 and up, Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma Street, 303-623-0524, curioustheatre.org.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway Season: The Improvised Shakespeare Company, October 15-March 22. The Phantom of the Opera , November 6-17. Jesus Christ Superstar, November 26-December 1. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!: The Musical, December 3-8. Escape to Margaritaville, December 23-January 5. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, January 28-February 9. Rent, February 28-March 1. The Spongebob Musical, March 10-22. Mean Girls, March 25-April 12. The Lion King, May 13-June 14. $35 and up, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 13th and Arapahoe streets, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Season: Indecent, through October 6. A Doll's House, Pts. 1 and 2, September 6-November 24. Twelfth Night, November 15-December 22. You Lost Me, January 17-February 23. Twenty50, January 31-March 1. Until the Flood, March 20-May 3. Dixie's Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull, April 8-May 3. Choir Boy, April 10-May 10. That Golden Girls Show, May 20-June 14. $30 and up, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 13th and Arapahoe streets, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

Evergreen Players: Laughing Stock, October 18-November 10. Seasons Readings, December 20-22. $25, Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, 303-674-4002, evergreenplayers.org.

Firehouse Theater Company: Calendar Girls, November 23-December 22. When We Were Young and Unafraid, February 15-March 14. Ada and the Engine, March 28-April 25. $23, John Hand Theater, 7653 East First Place, 303-562-3232, firehousetheatercompany.com.

Ghosted: A Paranormal Mystery: It's not as scary as dating apps, but this seasonal play will give you chills as it's performed outdoors in the Boulder hills. Through October 27, $20 and up, Colorado Chautauqua, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282, chautauqua.com.

Hamlet: What better place for the Danish prince to wrestle with mortality and morality than a church? October 3-12, 7 p.m., $20, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 846 Oak Street, Steamboat Springs, 970-355-9403, pikniktheatre.org.

Idiopathic: Clowns can be more than jokesters or simple scares, as this surreal, experimental one-clown show proves. October 10-12, $15, The People's Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, circodenada.com.

EXPAND Playgoers are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation to perfornances of Maddi's Fridge. Courtesy Lakewood Cultural Center

Maddi's Fridge: This play for families with kids ages six and up takes on childhood hunger with charm and sensitivity. October 8, 6:30 p.m., $7 -$12, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7000, lakewood.org.

Metropolitan State University of Denver: Two Gentlemen of Verona, October 3-13. Godspell, November 14-24. Chicago, February 27-March 8. Eurydice, April 16-26. Various Denver locations, msudenver.edu.

Miners Alley Playhouse: Once, through October 13. A Christmas Carol, November 29-December 23. Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune, January 24-March 1. Moon Over Buffalo, March 20-April 26. Hope and Gravity, May 15-June 21. $17 and up, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden, 303-935-3044, minersalley.com.

EXPAND Mrs. Warren's Profession runs October 11 through November 9 at John Hand Theater. Courtesy Germinal Stage

Mrs. Warren's Profession: Embarrassed by your mom? You've got nothing on Vivie, who realizes her mother is a madam in George Bernard Shaw's drama. October 11-November 9, $25, John Hand Theater, 7653 East First Place, 303-455-7128, germinalstage.com.

EXPAND This children's production is free for the whole family with advance reservations. Courtesy The Bitsy Stage

The Necromancer's Stone: Voodoo queen Marie Laveau is willing to help a young boy find his missing uncle...for a price. October 3-November 23, free with reservations, The Bitsy Stage, 1137 South Huron Street, 720-328-5294, bitsystage.com.

Ovation West Performing Arts: Cabaret, through October 6. Lend Me a Tenor, February 21-March 8. $30, Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, 303-674-4002, ovationwest.org.

PACE Center: 9 to 5: The Musical, September 27-October 13. Matilda: The Musical, January 17-February 9. $29 and up, PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.

Performance Now Theatre Company: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, January 10-26, 2020. The Drowsy Chaperone, March 20-April 5. $20 and up, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7000, performancenow.org.

The Schoolhouse Theater: Little Women, November 8-17. August: Osage County, March 6-15. $14 and up, The Schoolhouse Theater, 19650 East Mainstreet, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.

Springs Ensemble Theatre: By the Bog of Cats,through October 13. Julius Caesar, December 5-22. Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 East Cache La Poudre Street, Colorado Springs, 719-357-3080, springsensembletheatre.org.

Stories on Stage: A Little Fright Music, October 19-20. A Regional Premiere, November 16. Making Merry, December 14-15. Crushes, January 11, 24. The Tattered Cover Presents, February 9. Wilder Women, March 7-8. Adam Golaski's Color Plates, April 11. Tales From the Big Apple, May 3. $28, various Denver and Boulder locations, 303-494-0523, storiesonstage.org.

Town Hall Arts Center: Cabaret, through October 13. Meet Me in St. Louis, November 8-December 29. Disenchanted, January 10-February 9. Barefoot in the Park, February 21-March 22. Almost Heaven: The Songs of John Denver, April 3-May 3. $31 and up, Town Hall Arts Center, 2450 West Main Street, Littleton, 303-794-2787, townhallartscenter.org.

UCCS Presents: Gaslight, October 4-13. Arcadia, October 10-27. Ugly Lies the Bone, November 15-24. Around the World in 80 Days, December 5-22. Gloria, January 30-February 16. The Pillowman, February 14-23. An Iliad, March 12-29. Hair, March 12-22. Passion Play, April 23-May 10. $20 and up, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, 719-255-32332, uccspresents.org.

Universe 92: Based on real-life (and real bizarre) scientific experiments, this comedy brings together animal behaviorists, a rat residing in a hammock, and a Roomba. Through October 19, $18-$25, Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street, 720-946-1388, buntport.com.

University of Denver: Oleanna, October 10-20. Macbeth, October 31-November 10. Grounded, January 17. The Secret Paris Project, February 12-16. Killer Joe, February 27-March 10. Short Play Festival, April 23-26 and May 28-31. The Christians, May 1. Some events free, various University of Denver locations, du.edu.

EXPAND Erica Papillion-Posey is Josephine Baker in Reclaiming Josephine. Courtesy Vintage Theatre

Vintage Theatre: The Best Day of Your Life, through October 6. Reclaiming Josephine, through October 17. The Addams Family, through October 27. Looped, November 1-December 15. Tuck Everlasting, November 22-January 5. Frost/Nixon, January 3-February 9. The Scottsboro Boys, February 7-March 15. Marvin's Room, February 28-April 5. Shakespeare in Love, April 17-May 24. $28 and up, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora, 303-856-7830, vintagetheatre.com.

Visionbox Studio: Scenes From American Classical Realism, September 30. Scenes From Chekhov, Ibsen and Strindberg, November 4. Scenes From Shakespeare, December 16. Visionbox Studio, various Denver locations, 720-810-1641, visionbox.org.



