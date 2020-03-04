Art Attack: Sixteen Ways to Celebrate First Friday in Denver

Mo’Print Denver 2020 really gets going this month, and March's First Friday is the launching pad for many print-related shows. ArtHyve’s Art + Feminism is also this weekend, with special speaker and workshop leader Käthe Kollwitz, a founder of the Guerrilla Girls art collective. But that’s not all the next few days have to offer: Let the gallery-hopping begin.

Paloma Ayala, "Use the Space, Use It You Must" (detail), 2020. Courtesy of PlatteForum

Paloma Ayala, Use the Space, Use It You Must

PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis Street

March 5 through 21

Opening Reception: Thursday, March 5, 6 to 8 p.m.

PlatteForum resident Paloma Ayala, a Mexican multimedia artist now based in Zurich, has been working through questions of gender politics and how they play out within a social construct with ArtLab youth interns since January, all while building a major installation and engaging students in zine-making. Ayala unveils the results on March 5, joined by local creative Genevieve Waller, whose own project — DARIA (Denver Art Review, Inquiry and Analysis) Art Magazine, a new arts journal financed in part by a City of Denver Imagine 2020 grant — will also debut, with Ayala as its cover girl. Join the critical conversation.

EXPAND Join in an art project in the spirit of late artist Margaretta Gilboy at BMoCA. Margaretta Gilboy

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder

Candice Davis, Lifting As We Climb

March 5 through 22

Opening Reception and Performance: Thursday, March 5, 6 to 8 p.m.

Second Performance: Saturday, March 7, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Margaretta Gilboy – Literal or Not?, workshop

Sunday, March 8, 2 to 5 p.m. $51 to $60

Artist Candice Davis takes over BMoCa’s Present Box space this spring with a metaphorical staircase installation designed to compare expectations of the American dream for all with the grim reality of racial and gender-based disparities. To complete her statement, Davis will add a performative element to the work at the opening, and again on the afternoon of Saturday, March 7 (online registration is encouraged). Beyond that, it’s a stellar arts weekend from beginning to end at BMoCA: On March 8, the museum will host a fun workshop in collaboration with the Art Students League of Denver, exploring the nuts and bolts of painter Margaretta Gilboy, whose work is also currently on display, with Gilboy colleague Sandra Kaplan. Learn more about the hands-on exercise and register online.

EXPAND Lane Meyer Projects

Downtown: A Tribute to The Mudd Club #2

Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street

March 5 through 22

BYO Artwork: Thursday, March 5, and Friday, March 6, 8 to 11 p.m.

Lane Meyer Projects brings back its Tribute to the Mudd Club project — an open-call, hang-your-own-art community gallery show in the free-thinking experimental spirit of New York’s Mudd Club, circa 1980. Bring wall work only, no larger than 48 square inches, to hang during the evenings of March 5 and 6; participants are encouraged to barter and/or buy from each other.

Artwork by b1n4ry. Photo courtesy of Third Dune Productions.

Night Lights Denver

16th and Arapahoe streets

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in March: March 5-7, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; March 12-14, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; March 19-21 and 26-28, 7:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Night Lights Denver changes the guard for March with new art and later hours corresponding to the lengthening days. Beginning March 5, see animated work by artists Kendra Fleischman, Render Fruit and Chris Bagley projected in monumental scale on the Arapahoe Street side of the D&F Tower on Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays after dark.

Aaron Morgan Brown, “White Wolf,” oil on canvas. Aaron Morgan Brown, Walker Fine Art

Inner Voyages

Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue

March 6 through May 2

Opening Reception: Friday, March 6, 5 to 9 p.m.

Six gallery artists — Aaron Morgan Brown, Malcolm Easton, Katie Kalkstein, Conor King and Angela Piehl —step into the dreamy territory of the inner dimensions with contemplative, ephemeral and surreal results. Elements of photography, digital collage, draftsmanship, painting and mixed media provide a true visual experience and a real fantastic voyage.

A mélange of new shows hits William Havu Gallery. Courtesy of William Havu Gallery

Invisible Horizons: Sushe Felix, Tracy Felix and Max Lehman

Tony Ortega: Doble Sentido, Double Meaning on the Mezzanine

William Havu Gallery, 1040 Cherokee Street

March 6 through April 26

Opening Reception: Friday, March 6, 6 to 9 p.m.

Across the street from Walker Fine Art, there’s another kind of mixture at the Havu gallery: old Denver favorites like landscape painters Sushe Felix and Tracy Felix and ceramic artist Max Lehman, who updates imagery drawn from ancient cultures in the main gallery and, in a nod to Mo’Print 2020, an exhibition of prints by Tony Ortega, who puts a satirical spin on old Mexican stereotypes.

EXPAND Mario Zoots

Hot Topic: A Group Show

Dateline, 3004 Larimer Street

March 6 through 31

Opening Reception: Friday, March 6, 5 to 8 p.m.

Jeromie Dorrance at Dateline teams up with Pabst Blue Ribbon to present an all-local Mo’Print show curated by Jazzmyn Barbosa, with an underground vibe. Barbosa, along with Taylor Barbosa, Joseph Coniff, Miriam Dubinsky and Mario Zoots, will share prints and limited-edition zines priced to sell. Should be hella party!

Fawn Atencio

Street Views

Alto Gallery, 4345 West 41st Avenue

March 6 through 28

Opening Reception: Friday, March 6, 6 to 10 p.m.

Every kind of printmaking technique under the sun will see the light of day at Alto Gallery in this Denver-centric Mo’Print 2020 show of works inspired by the urban landscape. See if you can spot your neighborhood!

Sandra C. Fernandez, “We Are All in the Same Boat,” at CHAC Gallery. Sandra C. Fernandez

Estampas Corrientes y Comunes (Current and Common Prints)

CHAC Gallery, 222 Santa Fe Drive

Through March 31

Opening Reception: Friday, March 6, 6 to 9 p.m.

CHAC’s big entry for Mo’Print 2020 explores the sociopolitical roots of Latino and Chicano printmaking practices with fresh work from a national pool of artists, including several Denver-based luminaries brought together by artist/curator Tony Ortega. Expect an exhibition rich in technique and cultural subject matter. It’s a bold move for CHAC; the attention is well deserved.

EXPAND Jasmine Dillavou

Last Known Alive

Understudy, 890 C 14th Street

March 6 through 27

Opening Reception: Friday, March 6, 6 to 9 p.m.

Jasmine Dillavou, a Colorado Springs resident with roots in Puerto Rico, summons the diaspora of her heritage with Last Known Alive, a paean to her mother culture and a diatribe against its loss to assimilation and decolonizing forces, expressed through a mixture of installation and performance. See for yourself at the opening and enjoy food and drink by Ephemera Dinners, Ratio Beerworks and DRAM Apothecary.

EXPAND Courtesy of Myopic Visionaries

Myopic Visionaries Presents

Vertigo Art Space, 960 Santa Fe Drive

Opening Reception: Friday, March 6, 6 to 10 p.m.

Dig into a freakier version of “wine, women and song” when Vertigo hosts an offbeat group of local photographers, illustrators and artists, including Anthony Camera, Terrance Duncan, Bonnie Finley, Tony Gallagher, Katie Taft, Mar Williams and Jay Vollmar. The live music, by Bonnie, Diffusion and Myopic Monkeyz, will be offbeat, too. Drop in and get a different view of the Art District on Santa Fe, and don’t miss Mar Williams’s giant pink cat sculpture — as if you could.

Courtesy of Indyink

Mo’Print at Abstract

Abstract, 742 Santa Fe Drive

March 6 through 31

Opening Reception: Friday, March 6, 6 to 10 p.m.

Third Friday Reception: Friday, March 20, 6 to 10 p.m.

Indyink’s retail store, Abstract, teams up with Mo’Print for a print showcase to match anyone’s budget, with offerings from artists both well established and devotedly street. The artsy mixed bag runs through the end of March; an additional reception with live printing demos by Indyink and artists Moeh Haywood and Evan Lorenzen is scheduled for March 20.

EXPAND Seth Beckton, courtesy of Babe Walls

Babe Walls Group Show: A Celebration of Women in Art

Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Place

Opening Reception: Friday, March 6, 6 to 9 p.m.

If all goes well, Babe Walls — a new mural festival focused on women and non-binary artists working big — will debut in Westminster in May, showcasing more than twenty metro Denver muralists wielding spray cans and big brushes. Fundraising is the key, and you can start helping out at this preview showcase, where a silent auction for your choice of artist-series junior snowboards from Epic Mountain Gear will help power the fest. Because the event is at Ironton, the first forty people in the door will receive a special-edition Babe Walls drinking glass. Looking for other ways to give? Babe Walls launched a Kickstarter campaign on March 1.

Vincent Cheap

Vincent Cheap, A New Day Rising

TALK Gallery, 4382 South Broadway

March 6 through 31

Opening Reception: Friday, March 6, 6 to 9 p.m.

Dig the weird world of Vincent Cheap in the suave living-room environment of TALK Gallery as he paints a love letter to Denver’s past and present as a frontier town, as seen through Cheap’s skewed, Day-Glo glasses.

Colfax Art Crawl: New Orleans Style

40 West Arts District, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood

Friday, March 6, 6 to 9 p.m.

Spring is around the corner, at least according to the sun, moon and stars, and 40 West is gearing up for a warm-weather season of district-wide First Friday blowouts, beginning with a Mardi Gras-themed night in March. Along with a marching band, live artist demos and galleries bursting with art, 40 West will provide fortune tellers, tarot readings, face painters, family craft stations, beads galore and Cajun food trucks. At Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, new exhibitions include Edge Gallery’s Community Print Show for Mo’Print and member shows by Jude Barton and Chuck McCoy at Core, as well as a continuing look at Next Gallery’s Casa Bonita spectacular and Kanon Collective’s Artigras member show. Meanwhile, 40 West Gallery hosts a member showcase, while Scottie Burgess, Vinni Alfonso and Erik Pendergraft bide time nearby at Pirate, 7130 West 16th Avenue. Find all the info at the 40 West website.

First Friday at Sally Centigrade

Sally Centigrade, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood

Reception: Friday, March 6, 5 to 9 p.m.

The beat goes on at Sally Centigrade with a First Friday party nearly on the level of 40 West’s. Check the art by Valency Elise Genis, Dylan Pommer, RUMTUM and Dinkc; watch the Kinetic Spinners in a live LED hula hoop performance and art demos by the Signtologist.



Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.


