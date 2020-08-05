Art Attack: Twelve Ways to Celebrate First Friday in Denver

There are still no formal First Friday festivities in metro Denver's art districts, but you can create your own itinerary, masking up for some great limited-entry events or simply staying home and enjoying virtual shows.

Art talks, art scavenger hunts, performance art, awareness-raising art and just plain good art on walls are all there for your viewing pleasure this weekend.

EXPAND David Ocelotl Garcia, “La Fiesta,” acrylic on canvas. Abarca Family Collection, Latino Cultural Arts Center

Voces en Arte: Stories Behind the Art

Hosted by the History Colorado Center and Latino Cultural Arts Center, via Zoom

Wednesday, August 5, 6 to 7 p.m.

Free, pre-registration required online

History Colorado is illuminating its new exhibit Hecho en Colorado, a collection of works by Native, Mexicano and Chicano artists living and creating in our state, with a series of virtual artist talks on Zoom, moderated by exhibit curator and Latino Cultural Arts Center founder Adrianna Abarca. On August 5, catch up with Cal Duran and David Ocelotl Garcia, a pair of local artists who both channel their cultural history and lore with a modern twist. Register in advance at the link above; future talks include Juan Fuentes and Jolt on August 25, and Karma Leigh and Arlette Lucero on September 16.

Detour preps a mural of police victim Sandra Bland at the Dairy Arts Center. Courtesy of Street Wise Arts

Street Wise Boulder Mural Festival Kick-off

Dairy Art Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder

Ongoing this week

Boulder’s 2020 Street Wise Mural Festival is still a month away, but Street Wise Boulder and the partnering Dairy Arts Center are teaming up with the Spray Their Name project and muralists Thomas “Detour” Evans and Hiero Veiga for a preview event: the creation of a mural of Sandra Bland, who was found dead in a Texas jail cell after being arrested on a traffic stop. The artists are working on the piece this week on the Dairy’s walls; if you can’t drop by to watch, you can make a donation to the festival at the Street Wise GoFundMe page, which raises funds for artist stipends, paint and equipment rentals to help cover 8,000 square feet of wall space in a week.

EXPAND Martha Hughes, "Scene 309-Pool and Cabanas" (detail), 2017, acrylic on panel. Martha Hughes

Artmix 2020: Mixing It Up

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder

August 6 through 22

Opening: Thursday, August 6, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets: $10 to $15 online

BMoCA invites art fans to join in the opening-night party for its annual Artmix fundraiser and art auction via live or virtual options on August 6; either way, a ticket includes admission to the physical exhibition, which is up through August 22. Or feel safe and free to view and bid on any work online. All art sales will be split in half between the artists and the museum.

Isamar Medina, “System Cleanup,” acrylic, ink, gouache and graphite on paper. Isamar Medina, Sally Centigrade

The Illusion of Love: Isamar Medina

Love Adjacent

Sally Centigrade, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood

Virtual Opening: Thursday, August 6, 5 p.m.

Sally Centigrade presents a virtual opening for two news shows: one showcasing the sexy art of Isamar Medina (think kinky buxom babes, technology, anime and Thierry Mugler, all rolled up into one package) and the other a group grab-bag of works on the subject of love gone wrong. Otherwise, the funky lowbrow gallery is open only by appointment. Call 303-942-9474 or email sallycentigrade@gmail.com for details.

EXPAND Carlos Martiel, "South Body." K Contemporary

Carlos Martiel, Black Bodies - White Lies

K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee Street

August 7 through September 12

Opening Reception: Friday, August 7, 6 to 9 p.m.

Performance of “Third Person”: Saturday, August 8, 9 to 10 p.m., live projections on buildings throughout Denver (locations TBA)

K Contemporary and the Biennial of the Americas teamed up to bring Cuban performance artist Carlos Martiel to Denver, where he’ll perform at the gallery and by live projection on building walls throughout the city. The opening and the backing exhibition, Black Bodies — White Lies, a photographic compilation of performances looking at police killings of George Floyd and others, are both open by timed-entry registration in advance.

EXPAND Elaine Coombs, “Basking 1,” 2020, acrylic on canvas over panel. Elaine Coombs, Walker Fine Art

Common Ground

Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue

August 7 through September 19

Opening Reception: Friday, August 7, 6 to 8 p.m.

Reserve timed-entry slot for a reception in advance

You can always count on Walker Fine Art to lay out a beautiful show of nature-based, abstract and contemplative works, and Common Ground, a showcase of artists Derrick Breidenthal, Carol Browning, Theresa Ducayet Clowes, Elaine Coombs, Cara Enteles and Mona Ray, won’t disappoint. Sign up for the opening by timed-entry or visit the gallery during regular hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; either way, wear a mask.

Matt Tripodi and Ben McQuillen, Big

Alto Gallery, 4345 West 41st Avenue

Opening Reception: Friday, August 7, 6 p.m.

Expect surprises from Matt Tripodi and Ben McQuillen that we can’t quite describe. They promise this show will “take your mind off this shitty year for an hour or two,” adding for context, “Put on a mask, and don't touch anything. Safer than grocery shopping!” Yes, this could be fun.

Melody Epperson

Catherine Carilli, Hope for a New World

Melody Epperson, Horizons

Isomorphic Fragments

Next Gallery, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

August 7 through 23

Opens Friday, August 7, 6 to10 p.m.

Next Gallery artists Catherine Carilli and Melody Epperson offer, respectively, solace-seeking abstracts inspired by nature and paintings inspired by inner journeys; Isomorphic Fragments puts forth the results of the third annual Next on the M.A.P. joint exhibition, with works by Lilia Hernandez Galusha and Chloe Jacobson.

Human sculptures climb the pedestal in a performance at the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum. WE | Performance Series

WE | Performance Series

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs

Friday, August 7, 5:30 p.m.

Nikki Pike’s performance piece, featuring a group of Colorado-based artists standing in as living sculptures on a pedestal representing historical monuments, first debuted last summer as part of Black Cube Nomadic Art Museum’s project Temporary Monuments. But there’s more: Following the performance segment, Colorado Springs will kick-off Downtown Partnership's Art on the Streets by unveiling Pike’s new temporary sculpture “WE the PRIVILEGED,” her take on Robert Indiana’s iconic “LOVE” cube imagery.

Patrick Maxcy unveils this owl drawing and other new works at Ironton Distillery. Patrick Maxcy

Patrick Maxcy, Distant Dreams

Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Place

August 7 through 30

Opening Reception: Friday, August 7, 6 to 9 p.m.

Muralist and fine artist Patrick Maxcy, known for his whimsical views from the animal world, brings a new body of work, including some guest collaborations, to Ironton this month. Stay awhile and sip a spirit or two; RSVP in advance at eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Letitia Quesenberry, “BLSH 3,” 2019, panel, lacquer, plexiglass, film, paint. Letitia Quesenberry, David B. Smith Gallery

Letitia Quesenberry, Somewhere in the Future I Am Remembering Today

David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 A Wazee Street

August 8 through September 19

Opening Reception: Saturday, August 8, noon to 5 p.m. (by appointment only: 303-893-4234, info@davidbsmithgallery.com)

Letitia Quesenberry — an artist new to DBS Gallery from Louisville, Kentucky — teases the subconscious with spacey works ranging from LED-lit lightworks pulsing within boxes to pastel wall sculptures that invite head-clearing prolonged staring sessions. The exhibition is viewable online or live by appointment only.

EXPAND Collect custom stamps from featured Babe Walls artists in a souvenir passport notebook with the Sassport Project. Betterish

The Sassport Project

Design Wright Studios, 2800 Walnut Street, Suite 600

Saturday, August 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RSVP for tickets: $25, at eventbrite.com

If you can’t stare at the four walls of your priso—er, house, one minute longer and would like to support womxn-and-BIPOC-owned businesses, Betterish has teamed up with TARRA and Babe Walls to devise what they call a “socially-distanced-safe-art-scavenger-hunt of sorts” designed to lead you straight to their doorsteps. Reserve your limited-edition customized passport book in advance to pick up at Design Wright Studios on August 8, and then you’re off to visit seventeen local businesses where Babe Walls mural artists will be ready to stamp your book with an original, hand-inked stamp. You go home with a personal book of stamped art (and other purchases, if you choose); 10 percent of all proceeds go to the ACLU.

