Art Attack: Twelve Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Week

Halloween, Día de los Muertos, immersive art, multimedia, group shows — there's a little bit of everything on the local art scene this week, and in some cases, it's participation-friendly, as well. And it's going to heat up from here: Tickets go on sale for the Denver Art Museum blockbuster Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism at 10 a.m. Monday, October 12 (October 9 for members). Limber up your tapping fingers and get ready to compete for the best dates.

In the meantime, here are twelve shows you can see around town (or on a screen) now:

Send your note for tomorrow to the Yard. The Yard

Notes for Tomorrow

Google Maps Location Coordinates: 38.847596,-104.799216 (Colorado Springs)

Through January 3, 2021

The Yard, a 24/7 front-yard gallery in Colorado Springs, has been quiet for a while, save for a Black Lives Matter sign. But the outdoor space has come alive again in the last week with a project that invites the audience to participate and help the United States Post Office, too, by purchasing stamps, affixing them to postcards and mailing a short note describing your vision for the future to 1010 North Logan Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80909. The messages will be programmed to stream on a twelve-foot scrolling LED sign at the Yard, and later you’ll be rewarded for your trouble with a broadside printed with all the messages. It’s easy — and we could all use something positive in a bleak time. See more info online.

Night Lights honors women and non-binary architects in October. AIA Colorado

Night Lights Denver: Women in Architecture

16th and Arapahoe streets

Tuesdays through Sundays: 7 to 11 p.m. through October 14; 6:45 p.m. to 11 p.m. October 15 to 31

Night Lights Denver’s monthly free video projections on the side of the Daniels & Fisher Clocktower on the16th Street Mall will shed light on “Women in Architecture” in October in a collaborative project with AIA Colorado’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusiveness Committee. The program, a departure from the usual for Night Lights, projects faces of female and non-binary architects and the buildings they’ve helped design, some of which you might just see as you stroll through downtown Denver.

Spookadelia 3: Back to the Source

Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway

Through November 29: Wednesday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Tickets: $15 matinee, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; $30 single private ticket (discounts for groups); reserve online in advance only

Spectra Art Space brings back its immersive, walk-through Halloween installation Spookadelia for the third iteration. In deference to COVID safety protocols, Spectra’s timed-entry slots will be limited to one private party of ten or fewer quaran-team members at a time, with sanitizing breaks by staff taken between each group. It’s no mask, no entry, so don’t forget yours, and once inside, be sure to avail yourself of hand-washing and -sanitizing stations throughout the installation.

EXPAND Christina Battle, "Notes to Self" (detail), 2014-ongoing, video still. Image courtesy of the artist

Christina Battle: Notes to Self

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder

Present Box: October 8 through 25

Virtual Opening Reception: Thursday, October 8, 6 to 7 p.m., free, register online in advance for Zoom access link

Multimedia artist Christina Battle brings Notes to Self, a think-piece, to BMOCA. The work is driven by the centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment, which gave women the constitutional right to vote in the U.S. Battle looks at that historical achievement through the lens of this crucial election year. The exhibit includes "Exercises in Trust," a participatory video performance piece on view in BMoCA’s temporary Present Box space. Attend the reception virtually, and you’ll learn more directly from Battle and curator Rose Mierlo.

Detail of a painting by Joyce Coco. Joyce Coco

Joyce Coco, A Gathering of Paintings

Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden Street

October 8 through November 1

Opening Reception: Thursday, October 8, 5 to 8 p.m.

Artist Reception: Wednesday, October 21, 5 to 8 p.m.

Closing Reception: Saturday, October 31, 3 to 6 p.m.

Receptions and gallery visits are by appointment only at gallery@artgymdenver.com

Painter Joyce Coco, a longtime Spark Gallery member who’s been painting color-flooded forays into otherworldly symbolism in Denver for decades, returns to the gallery arena for a lush solo show at Art Gym.

EXPAND Chris Oatey, “Birds Eye View,” 2019, carbon on paper. Chris Oatey, David B. Smith Gallery

Booth B4, group exhibition

Chris Oatey, Aerial Perspective, in the Project Room

David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 Wazee Street

October 9 through November 7

Opening Reception: Friday, October 9, 6 to 9 p.m.

View exhibition online or by appointment (303-893-4234)

In a year when major art fairs have been shut down by COVID, David B. Smith gives over the home space to artists Laura Ball, Leon Benn, Justin Favela, Linda Lopez and Liz Nielsen, all of whom were originally scheduled for art-fair exposure. It’s as much of an opportunity for us as it is for them — a chance to eyeball Ball’s delicate nature-based watercolors, Benn’s flashy florals and interiors, Favela’s piñata art, Lopez’s cactus-like ceramic “furries” and Nielsen’s color-drenched photograms. In the Project Room, Chris Oatey’s subtle gray-scale drawings require a long look before the textures begin to rise off of the paper.

EXPAND Max Kauffman, "Meeting Point." Photo by Susan Crutchfeld

Max Kauffman: Implements for Modern Farming

Dateline Gallery, 3004 Larimer Street, October 9 through 31

Opening Reception: Friday, October 9, 6 to 11 p.m.

After a week’s postponement, Max Kauffman brings a new set of cipher-covered wood and bronze sculptures to Dateline for his first solo exhibition in two years, and the work looks sweet. The body of work was created during a residency in Newnan, Georgia, where he was able to use vintage molds in the RD Cole manufacturing studio. Kauffman has created a book about his time in Georgia; copies will be available at the opening for $16.

EXPAND Bid on a community-made Catrina at the Firehouse in Longmont. Firehouse Art Center

Día de los Muertos 2020: Our Past and Present

Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont

October 8 through November 8

Opening Reception and Celebration: Friday, October 9, 6 to 10 p.m.

Free, ticket needed in advance at Eventbrite

Firehouse’s annual Dia de los Muertos exhibition crosses paths with Longmont’s Second Friday Fall Crawl, resulting in a pared-down version of Longmont’s annual Gigantes Procession through downtown streets. For the full experience, meet at 6 p.m. at Roosevelt Park for an invocation with the Grupo Azteca Tlahuitzcalli dance group, and then follow the Calaveras Gigantes through the main drag to the Firehouse steps. Inside, four fine Colorado artists — Cal Duran, Javier Flores, Adrian Raya and Ramon Trujillo — created personal ofrendas (or altars), but before you even step inside, take time to view and bid on a beautiful collection of giant community Catrina paintings outside. Don’t forget to snatch up a free ticket in advance at Eventbrite.

Friends of Friends Community Series: A Container of Light: Films From the Sonoran Desert

Friday, October 9, 8:15 p.m.

Access YouTube streaming link online on October 9

The experimental-film group Collective Misnomer takes on a less joyful view of Mexico, in particular the Sonoran Desert, where filmmakers inspired by the metaphor of hot desert light explore the landscape, evolving nature and border relations with new eyes. This is not a travelogue; be ready to self-reflect.

Next member Virginia T. Coleman shows a new body of sculptural work. Virginia T. Coleman

Chris Buske, I Remember Trees

Virginia T. Coleman, Sensibility

Next Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Unit B, Lakewood

October 9 through 25

Opening Reception: Friday, October 9, 6 to 10 p.m.

Chris Buske waxes on disappearing trees, while using recycled materials, for his slot at Next, with partial proceeds going to the tree-planting charity Save Lands; Virginia T. Coleman offers a new collection of metal sculpture, inspired by a tough year.

ILA Gallery hangs more Killer Klowns from Outer Space Universe by @northwoodsphantom. @northwoodsphantom

Creepshow

ILA Gallery, 209 Kalamath Street, Suite 12

October 9 through November 9

Opening Reception: Friday, October 9, 6 p.m.

ILA Gallery is ready for Halloween with Creepshow, a compendium of humorous and horrific work by more than thirty stellar muralists, street and urban artists, crafty artists and just plain fine artists.

EXPAND Kate Petley, “In the Air,” archival print and acrylic on canvas. Kate Petley, Robischon Gallery

ADAPT (Iteration 3)

Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street

Opens Saturday, October 10

In an already busy October online at Robischon, the gallery goes IRL with the third iteration of the group show ADAPT, this time focusing on paintings and sculptures by Linda Fleming, Betty Merken, Kate Petley, Don Voisine and Stephen Westfall.

