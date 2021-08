Art Attack: Eleven Ways to See Great Art in Denver This Weekend

click to enlarge Robin Hextrum, “Flowers Growing in a New Climate,” 2021, oil on linen. Robin Hextrum, Abend Gallery

click to enlarge Lio Bumbakini in action. Musée Bumba

click to enlarge Robin Hextrum, “Dance of Geometry with Petals,” 2021, oil on panel. Robin Hextrum, Abend Gallery

click to enlarge Judy Miranda and Geraldina “Jerry” Lawson, “The Journey Continues Toward Justice, El Movimiento Sigue,” 2021, multimedia installation. Courtesy of the artists

click to enlarge Julie Lee, “Pride and Joy,” 2021. ©Julie Lee, courtesy of CPAC

click to enlarge Eleanor Sabin, “The Most Accommodating Hostess,” 2021. Eleanor Sabin

click to enlarge Hollis + Lana offer up new work at ILA Gallery. ILA Gallery / Hollis + Lana

Detail of "La Alma," by Emanuel Martinez, La Alma Recreation Center, 1325 West 11th Avenue. Evan Semón

click to enlarge Anna Uddenberg, “Cozy Clamp #5 (flash-plug)” (detail), 2018. Photo by Ed Mumford, courtesy of the artist and House of Gaga

click to enlarge A cross-section of work by Yard Art artists. Courtesy of Annie DeCamp

click to enlarge Ridgway Rendezvous vendor Jeremy Monroe upcycles scrap metal and junkyard finds into sculptures. Jeremy Monroe

click to enlarge Marie Watt (Seneca), “Butterfly,” 2015, reclaimed wool blankets, satin binding, thread, cotton twill tape and tin jingles. © Marie Watt, courtesy of the Denver Art Museum

An August slowdown arrives on the Denver art landscape after last week's wild First Friday, but this week's rollout of new shows prove that quality aces quantity every time. Politics? Chicano culture and activism? Classy artists? Photography to think on? Street art, yard art and more? Bingo. This weekend, you might have time to try everything.Next up at the Ramble Hotel’s portable Art Can gallery is freewheeling Brussels-born Congolese artist Lio Bumbakini , a man of the world who will be rocking the can on weekends through August 24 with his colorful, Basquiat-style work with an African slant.Denver painter Robin Hextrum’s lush panels burst with fantasy florals and animals, updating the still life tradition of the Dutch Masters with a wow sensibility all her own. Abend will come alive this weekend with an all-new collection, guaranteed to knock your socks off.BMoCA’s Present Box lobby installation space welcomes artists Judy Miranda and Geraldina “Jerry” Lawson, both regulars at Denver’s Chicano Humanities & Arts Council, who’ve created a multimedia complement to the temporary sculpture, which currently stands outside the museum through next March as a commemoration of Los Seis de Boulder, six Chicano activists who died in a Boulder bombing in 1974. Miranda and Lawson update social justice issues raised decades ago by Los Seis to include today's struggles of America’s Dreamers and migrants at the border.The use of source materials by photographers isn’t new; instead it is ever-changing, as the new exhibitionconveys at CPAC. Comprising a group of photographers cherry-picked by curators Jon Feinstein and Roula Seikaly of the national Humble Arts Foundation, the show traverses a technique that can include imagery that’s been rephotographed, staged, digitally altered, and borrowed from magazines or anonymous family albums to tell larger stories. This is a show that will stick with you for a while.Artworks Loveland hosts Colorado-based artist Eleanor Sabin for, a body of work seeking to expose how our economy is reduced to a matter of dollars, as opposed to a better way of life in tune with nature, as described by the author and activist Wendell Berry. Sabin’s work posits that perhaps we can have both.ILA Gallery hosts the Denver couple Hollis + Lana, artists and muralists who collaborate on works of all sizes in a fantastical and organic abstract style. Also from Denver, Christi Palitto paints on wood panels for, which visually connects the man-made and natural sources of imagery.CHAC continues with the second leg of its three-part exhibition,at its temporary space at Converge Denver. The display pairs groundbreaking muralists both young and seasoned, including such seminal Denver artists as Emanuel Martinez and Jerry Jaramillo, and young artists carrying on the tradition, including JHER 451 (aka Jeremiah Clark) and Jerry Jaramillo’s son, Jay.Black Cube’s Cortney Lane Stell gives Denver a local group project about relationship dynamics in an interesting space: the first-floor boiler room at Evans School, a stone’s throw from the Denver Art Museum. An international set of artists, including locals Scott Chamberlin, Juntae TeeJay Hwang, Suchitra Mattai and Kelly Monico, address different aspects of human relations in a variety of artforms: video, sculpture, installation and performance, all pulled together gracefully by Stell.The Yard Art gang, a group of local artists working in different styles and techniques for outdoor pop-up shows in the Denver Country Club neighborhood, keeps growing, as evidenced by this August installment’s varied congregation of nearly twenty people wielding paintbrushes. You can’t go wrong here— there’s something for everyone and live music by the Paranoid Image Band on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m.Ridgway, a small town tucked into a valley in the San Juan mountains, is a bit of a drive, but if you’re in the area, it’s worth checking out, and if you’re not — a road trip awaits. The Ridgway Rendezvous, run by Weehawken Creative Arts, is a surprisingly stroll-worthy juried outdoor art fair, loaded with work by more than a hundred artists, crafters and food vendors from across western Colorado. And in other news, the scenery is stunning.The DAM’s virtual lecture series, inspired by the collaborative exhibitiondraws to a close (as does the show, on August 22) with a panel talk on Art & Activism, with local speakers and artivists Stephen Brackett, Gregg Deal, Adri Norris and Danielle SeeWalker, who’ve all done their fair share of creating politically driven work.