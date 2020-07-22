Art Attack: Five Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Week

This weekend in art is short and super-sweet, with some tour-de-force exhibitions, a co-op offering and a chance to register to vote. Here’s where to do your thing around Denver:

EXPAND Suchitra Mattai, “Calypso Queen (Caribbean Queen),” 2020, embroidery, mixed media and found objects. Wes Magyar, courtesy of K Contemporary

Suchitra Mattai: Innocence and Everything After

K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee Street

Through August 15

Open by timed-entry reservation, Tuesdays through Saturdays noon to 6 p.m. or by appointment, 303-590-9800, gallery@kcontemporaryart

Denver-based multi-disciplinary artist Suchitra Mattai’s family journey from India to Guyana in South America, where she was born, is the starting point for much of her unmatched installation work, which goes back and forth through history to comment on the human ravages of colonialism. Using everything from vintage saris that she twists into massive wall hangings to embroidered embellishments and video, Mattai tells stories about the loss of innocence, in this must-see show at K Contemporary. Innocence and Everything After remains on view through the middle of August.

Adri Norris honors Cleo Parker Robinson and other important women through history for Women Behaving Badly. Adri Norris, History Colorado

Adri Norris, Women Behaving Badly

History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

July 23 through February 28, 2021

Admission: $8 to $14, members free

RSVP for timed-entry tickets online, in advance

Artist Adri Norris’s continuing project Women Behaving Badly encapsulates the stories of important women of color and otherwise through history, from suffragettes and activists to NASA mathematicians and entertainers, by answering three questions about each one: Who is she? What did she do? Why does she matter? History Colorado swooped up Norris for her own exhibition, which naturally includes a big focus on influential women in Colorado. Drop in for some feminist learning, and while you’re there, see other new exhibits, including Hecho en Colorado, The John Denver Experience and This Is What Democracy Looks Like.

Martha Daniels, “Ribs and Guts,” hand-built, fired, glazed, painted, lacquered clay. Martha Daniels

Martha Daniels, The Pleasures of Surface in Uncertain Times

Urban Mud, 530 Santa Fe Drive

July 24 through September 30

Opening Reception: Friday, July 24, 6 to 9 p.m.

Ceramicist Martha Daniels, a grande dame of Colorado art, gets a rare solo show at Urban Mud, where she has a ceiling-high clay tower, original takes on simple vessels, clay grids, colorful works inspired by flora — and more. Daniels herself will be in the gallery at the reception and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. throughout the run of the show; mask requirement and limited entry for viewers will be enforced. Learn more online.

EXPAND Lisa M. Kerns, Megan Bray and Eden Hall

Lisa M. Kerns, new works

Megan Bray and Eden Hall, What Do You Do

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

July 24 through August 9

Open Fridays, 6 to 9 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.

Pirate offers paintings by Lisa M. Kerns in her last show with the gallery, alongside works by Megan Bray and Eden Hall. There will be no formal reception, but the artists will be present on opening night. Wear a mask!

B.A.E day (Beats, Art and Eats) Voter Registration Pop-Up

ILA Gallery, 209 Kalamath Street, Suite 12

Saturday, June 25, 1 to 6 p.m.

ILA Gallery goes pop-up with a monthly one-day art show and voter registration drive, beginning this Saturday and continuing on the last Saturday of the month through October. It’s a party with food trucks, DJ spins, a registration table and sweet limited-edition art by the Secret Squad, a pack of street artists including @chrishaven, @nicebeats, @rube.zilla, @matadorfeet and others. Bring a voter registration card (or register while you’re there), plus a mask and your mannerly ability to social-distance. Be the change, y’all.

