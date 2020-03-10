Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Denver lit lovers have plenty to do this week, from attending readings at important independent bookstores to catching big names in the literary world celebrating their work. Here are your five best bookish bets for the coming week:

Split Lip Press

Jennifer Wortman, This. This. This. Is. Love. Love. Love.

Tuesday, March 10, 7 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Fresh from becoming a Colorado Book Award finalist for her collection This. This. This. Is. Love. Love. Love., Jennifer Wortman returns to BookBar for a reading and signing for a good cause. Host Cat Fagelson will emcee a book talk with Wortman, who has offered to donate fully half of her book sales at the event to Horizons, an educational program with Colorado Academy that benefits over 150 kids from pre-K to twelfth grade.

EXPAND Vintage Contemporaries

Peter Heller, The River

Wednesday, March 11, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Peter Heller is one of Denver’s most prominent novelists, from his debut novel, The Dog Stars, to his most recent, The River, which comes out in paperback this week. Heller returns to the Tattered Cover Colfax for a reading and signing of his book, which was named one of the best of 2019 by Kirkus Review.

Inverted Syntax Issue 2 Launch

Friday, March 13, 6 p.m.

Counterpath

7935 East 14th Avenue

Free

One of Denver’s newest literary journals, Inverted Syntax, celebrates its spectacular second issue with readings from contributors Kathy Fish, James Davis, Kathy Winograd, Jessica Reed, Christina Haglid, Susan Friberg and Violet Mitchell. Enjoy appetizers, drinks and an exhibition of postcards from their Art of the Postcard series — and all for free. That’s a lot of awesome for the low, low price of zero, and it’s all happening at Counterpath on Friday evening.

Literary Hotshots Reading IRL

Saturday, March 15, 7 p.m.

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

940 Pearl Street, Boulder

Free

Boulder’s Trident Booksellers & Cafe hosts this “stacked lineup” of local literati coming out to read from their relative works, including organizer Hillary Lefwich (Ghosts Are Just Strangers Who Know How to Knock); Abigail Chabitnoy (How to Dress a Fish); and writers Laura Hyunjhee Kim, Vincent James and Robert Kloss. Go; support; buy books; gain karma; be happy.

EXPAND Bloomsbury

Tara Shea Nesbit, Beheld

Monday, March 16, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

TaraShea Nesbit's latest historic novel, Beheld, deals with the fledgling colony of Plymouth, and a murder there that shakes the burgeoning and divided community to its core. Nesbit, who’s a former resident of Boulder, comes to the Tattered Cover for a reading and signing to launch this second book.

Have a literary event you think should be included on this list? Send details to editorial@westword.com.