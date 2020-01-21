Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

A whole host of literary delights awaits Denver this week, including a bookish challenge, dude-friendly recipes, a historical romance and shamanistic self-help, sex-positive advice from an expert, and the horrors of history right here at home. You can nestle into your living room couch, have a cup of something within reach, maybe put on some Steely Dan vinyl, and crack open a good book...or you can head to one of these five literary events.

BookBar

Read-o-Lution!

Ongoing through March 1

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

If you haven’t checked out BookBar’s Read-o-Lution yet, you owe it to your book-loving self to get in the mix and get ready for the big Read-o-Lution party on Sunday, March 1. Before that deadline, prep yourself by meeting the literary challenges set for you by the event — things like “read for at least twenty minutes a day for a full week,” or “read a classic by a person of color,” or “read a book published the year you were born.” You can pick up your Read-o-Lution challenge card at BookBar, or download it on the shop's website. See you March 1!

EXPAND Harper Wave

Serena Wolf, The Dude Diet: Dinnertime

Thursday, January 23, 7 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Popular author and chef Serena Wolf returns to BookBar for an event centered on her new cookbook, The Dude Diet: Dinnertime. It contains 125 dude-pleasing recipes that solves the daily dinner dilemma with some drool-worthy main-course dishes. To celebrate, BookBar is offering an extended happy hour for all attendees from 7 to 9 p.m., and a coupon for half off any drink with the purchase of Wolf’s new book.

EXPAND Blank Slate Press

Marc Graham, Son of the Sea, Daughter of the Sun

Saturday, January 25, 2 p.m.

Tattered Cover Aspen Grove

7301 South Santa Fe Drive

Free

Colorado author Marc Graham brings not one, but two books to the Tattered Cover Aspen Grove for a discussion and signing. The first is Son of the Sea, Daughter of the Sun, a novel that combines history, myth, romance and adventure into one enthralling story. The other is Runes for Writers: Boost Your Creativity and Destroy Writer’s Block, a how-to focused on the traditions of ancient Germanic shamanism and how it can unlock creativity. It's an amazing book for both admirers of the shamanic traditions and storytellers of any stripe.

EXPAND Watkins Publishing

Kelly Neff, Sex Positive

Saturday, January 25, 2 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

Free

Denver social psychologist, professor, futurist, radio personality and author Kelly Neff comes to the Tattered Cover LoDo to discuss and sign her book Sex Positive: Redefining Our Attitudes to Love and Sex. It’s a fresh and affirmative take on the psychology of human sexuality, from the rise of non-monogamous relationships to the pitfalls of online dating, from the female orgasm to gender fluidity and more. And not for nothing, but Valentine’s Day is coming up. Buy this book as a gift? Bold choice.

EXPAND Denver Horror Collective

Denver Horror Collective, Terror at 5280’

Sunday, January 26, 2 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

We interviewed one of the folks in charge of this homegrown collection of terror in late 2019. Now the group's back and scaring folks at the Tattered Cover at this discussion and signing of real-life Colorado horrors. Hear tales of our state’s shadowy past, including Karen Tolliver on the “vampire grave” of Theodor Glava in Lafayette Cemetery; Bryan Bonner on Riverdale Road; Paul Bredenberg on the tragic wreck that shut down Lakeside Speedway; and Suzanne Restle on shoot-outs and secret liaisons in Golden. Then listen to the stories that were inspired by those true-life tales. It’s history and horror, courtesy of the Denver Horror Collective and hosted by Daniel Crosier of Colorado Festival of Horror.

Have a literary event you think should be included on this list? Send details to editorial@westword.com.