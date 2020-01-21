 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Dr. Kelly Neff talks about how to be Sex Positive this week at Tattered Cover LoDo.EXPAND
Dr. Kelly Neff talks about how to be Sex Positive this week at Tattered Cover LoDo.
Watkins Publishing

Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Teague Bohlen | January 21, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

A whole host of literary delights awaits Denver this week, including a bookish challenge, dude-friendly recipes, a historical romance and shamanistic self-help, sex-positive advice from an expert, and the horrors of history right here at home. You can nestle into your living room couch, have a cup of something within reach, maybe put on some Steely Dan vinyl, and crack open a good book...or you can head to one of these five literary events.

Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week
BookBar

Read-o-Lution!
Ongoing through March 1
BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
Free
If you haven’t checked out BookBar’s Read-o-Lution yet, you owe it to your book-loving self to get in the mix and get ready for the big Read-o-Lution party on Sunday, March 1. Before that deadline, prep yourself by meeting the literary challenges set for you by the event — things like “read for at least twenty minutes a day for a full week,” or “read a classic by a person of color,” or “read a book published the year you were born.” You can pick up your Read-o-Lution challenge card at BookBar, or download it on the shop's website. See you March 1!

Related Stories

Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This WeekEXPAND
Harper Wave

Serena Wolf, The Dude Diet: Dinnertime
Thursday, January 23, 7 p.m.
BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
Free
Popular author and chef Serena Wolf returns to BookBar for an event centered on her new cookbook, The Dude Diet: Dinnertime. It contains 125 dude-pleasing recipes that solves the daily dinner dilemma with some drool-worthy main-course dishes. To celebrate, BookBar is offering an extended happy hour for all attendees from 7 to 9 p.m., and a coupon for half off any drink with the purchase of Wolf’s new book.

Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This WeekEXPAND
Blank Slate Press

Marc Graham, Son of the Sea, Daughter of the Sun
Saturday, January 25, 2 p.m.
Tattered Cover Aspen Grove
7301 South Santa Fe Drive
Free
Colorado author Marc Graham brings not one, but two books to the Tattered Cover Aspen Grove for a discussion and signing. The first is Son of the Sea, Daughter of the Sun, a novel that combines history, myth, romance and adventure into one enthralling story. The other is Runes for Writers: Boost Your Creativity and Destroy Writer’s Block, a how-to focused on the traditions of ancient Germanic shamanism and how it can unlock creativity. It's an amazing book for both admirers of the shamanic traditions and storytellers of any stripe.

Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This WeekEXPAND
Watkins Publishing

Kelly Neff, Sex Positive
Saturday, January 25, 2 p.m.
Tattered Cover LoDo
1628 16th Street
Free
Denver social psychologist, professor, futurist, radio personality and author Kelly Neff comes to the Tattered Cover LoDo to discuss and sign her book Sex Positive: Redefining Our Attitudes to Love and Sex. It’s a fresh and affirmative take on the psychology of human sexuality, from the rise of non-monogamous relationships to the pitfalls of online dating, from the female orgasm to gender fluidity and more. And not for nothing, but Valentine’s Day is coming up. Buy this book as a gift? Bold choice.

Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This WeekEXPAND
Denver Horror Collective

Denver Horror Collective, Terror at 5280’
Sunday, January 26, 2 p.m.
Tattered Cover
2526 East Colfax Avenue
Free
We interviewed one of the folks in charge of this homegrown collection of terror in late 2019. Now the group's back and scaring folks at the Tattered Cover at this discussion and signing of real-life Colorado horrors. Hear tales of our state’s shadowy past, including Karen Tolliver on the “vampire grave” of Theodor Glava in Lafayette Cemetery; Bryan Bonner on Riverdale Road; Paul Bredenberg on the tragic wreck that shut down Lakeside Speedway; and Suzanne Restle on shoot-outs and secret liaisons in Golden. Then listen to the stories that were inspired by those true-life tales. It’s history and horror, courtesy of the Denver Horror Collective and hosted by Daniel Crosier of Colorado Festival of Horror.

Have a literary event you think should be included on this list? Send details to editorial@westword.com.

 
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014. His new collection of flash fiction, Flatland, is available now.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >