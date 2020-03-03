Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

EXPAND Sourcebooks

The first full week of March is packed with local literary goodness from authors who live and work in Colorado and those who are returning home to show off their latest. From a world-famous geopolitical expert to professors, writers, novelists and playwrights, here are five great ways to celebrate some of the best writing and thinking our state has to offer.

Jamie Metzl, Hacking Darwin

Tuesday, March 3, 6:30 p.m.

JCC Phillips Social Hall

350 South Dahlia Street

$12 adults/$10 seniors and students

Leading geopolitical expert, novelist and technology futurist Jamie Metzl comes home to Colorado to discuss his new book, Hacking Darwin: Genetic Engineering and the Future of Humanity. The groundbreaking text explores the many ways that genetic engineering is shaking the core foundation of our lives: sex, love, war, death — and in the end, what it means to be human. Tickets for the event are available at the JCC website.

Laura McKowen, We Are the Luckiest

Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Colorado born and raised, writer Laura McKowen returns to the state with her new book, We Are the Luckiest: The Surprising Magic of a Sober Life, for a discussion and signing. McKowen delivers straight-talking chapters of personal stories, addressing issues like facing facts, the question of AA, and other people’s drinking. It’s a recognition of the blessings of an honest life without secrets, shame or sugarcoating the struggles of recovery. McKowen will appear in conversation with author Annie Grace (This Naked Mind: Control Alcohol, Find Freedom, Discover Happiness, & Change Your Life).

Jon Bassoff, The Lantern Man

Friday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

Colorado author and teacher Jon Bassoff brings his latest novel, The Lantern Man, to the Boulder Book Store for a reading and signing. It’s a novel of murder and suicide, fire and violence, abandoned shacks in the mountains and safe-boxes full of secrets meant to be shared. Tickets to the reading are $5 and are good for a $5 discount off the purchase of this book or any other on the day of the event.

Travis D. Boyce, Historicizing Fear

Saturday, March 7, 7 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Associate Professor of Africana Studies at the University of Northern Colorado Travis D. Boyce brings his book Historicizing Fear: Ignorance, Vilification, and Othering to BookBar for a discussion and signing. The text explores how fear has been used to persecute groups and individuals around the world, offering an unflinching look at racism and marginalization across human history. This is an incredibly important and tragically timely book for America’s 21st century.

Athena Project’s Read & Rant Club

Monday, March 9, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Read & Rant is Athena Project’s new book club, organized in collaboration with the Tattered Cover and designed to explore plays written primarily by women. Monday, March 9, is the inaugural meeting of this free monthly event meant to raise awareness of the underrepresentation of women’s stories on stage. The first play examined will be The Snake God of Fiji (A Hedda Gabler Prequel), by Katherine Vondy. Copies of the script will be emailed to participants following their registration on Eventbrite. The group will meet the third Monday of each month hereafter.

